99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball roundup: LQPV advances to Section 3A final

Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Eagles beat T-M-B 7-2 to earn a crack at Edgerton/SWC on Thursday

Tribune's softball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Donna Middleton
May 31, 2022 at 11:04 PM

COTTONWOOD — The Lac qui Parle Valley softball team remains alive in the Section 3A playoffs.

The Eagles beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 7-2 in an elimination game Tuesday at Lakeview High School.

LQPV plays Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshall Softball Complex in the Section 3A’s championship bracket. The Eagles must beat Edgerton twice to advance to the state Class A tournament.

T-M-B beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 16-8 to earn the game against LQPV.

LQPV’s Rylee Lund led the way. She went 3-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. Kendyl Shelstad was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and a walk for the Eagles, who broke a 3-1 lead open with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rylee Sawatzky got the pitching victory, striking out four and walking one in a complete-game effort. She allowed eight hits and two earned runs.

Margaret Dolan was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI for the Panthers.

Section 3A

LQPV 7, T-M-B 2

LQPV    200   014   0-7   8   0
TMB      001   001   0-2   8   2
Hitting - Lac qui Parle Valley: Rylee Lund 3-4 r rbi-3, Rylee Sawatzky 1-4 3b r rbi, Tori Bungarden 1-2 rbi, Kendyl Shelstad 2-3 2b r bb, Isabel Gerdes 1-2 r-2 rbi … Tracy-Milroy-Balaton: Grace Dolan 1-4 r, Margaret Dolan 3-3 2b 3b r rbi, Kiarra Danielson 1-3, Camille Dolan 1-3 2b rbi, K. Edwards 1-3, Amber Hensch 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lac qui Parle Valley: Rylee Sawatzky (W) 7-8-2-2-1-4 … Tracy-Milroy-Balaton: Margaret Dolan (L) 7-8-7-6-4-1

T-M-B 16, KMS 8

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton pieced together nine runs on six hits in the top of the first inning to propel the Panthers past Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a Section 3A elimination game at Lakeview High School in Cottonwood.

“They just came out hitting the ball; some of them were just out of reach,” said Fighting Saints head coach Eileen Suter. “Two hit the (foul) line just right behind first (base).”

Hailey Gerenentz was 4-for-4 for TMB. Grace Dolan, Margaret Dolan, Kiarra Danielson, Camille Dolan and Amber Hensch each had two hits for the Panthers.

Putting together 14 hits of their own, the Fighting Saints got a 3-for-4 performance from Josie Gjerde. She had a double and four RBIs. Shakira Olson, Katlyn Peters, Avery Joyce and Grace Collins all had two hits for KMS.

KMS wraps up the regular season with a 16-8 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m pleased with 16-8,” Suter said. “It’s a good season. There’s some good teams in our section and our conference was definitely better this year. I’ll take it.”

T-M-B    922   120   0-16   17   1
KMS      003   401   0-8   14   7
Hitting - T-M-B: Kamryn Peterson 1-4, Grace Dolan 2-4 3b, Margaret Dolan 2-4, Kiarra Danielson 2-5 2b, Camille Dolan 2-3, Hailey Gerenentz 4-4 2b, Emma Edwards 1-4, Amber Hensch 2-5 2b 3b, Jordyn Hanson 1-4 … KMS: Shakira Olson 2-5, Josie Gjerde 3-4 2b rbi-4, Katlyn Peters 2-5 2b, Avery Joyce 2-4 rbi, Emily Wagner 1-3, Grace Collins 2-3 2b, Kya Oaks 1-2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - T-M-B: Margaret Dolan (W) 7-14-8-7-4-3 … KMS: Maddy Anderson (L) 1.1-7-10-10-3-1, Taylor VanHeuveln 5.2-7-6-6-2-1

Section 3AA

Litchfield 5, Dassel-Cokato 4

Needing eight innings, Litchfield kept its season alive by beating Wright County Conference rival Dassel-Cokato in an elimination game at the Marshall Softball Complex.

Luverne 3, Litchfield 1

With a spot in the Section 3AA championship on the line, Luverne held off Litchfield to get the win in the elimination bracket at the Marshall Softball Complex.

The Dragons wrap up the season with a 12-14 record.

More softball coverage:
Recent prep softball coverage from west central Minnesota.
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar junior Idd Ali connects with a header for the game's first goal in the ninth minute of a Central Lakes Conference match against Fergus Falls on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Card soccer star earns conference honor
Willmar junior Idd Ali is named a Central Lakes Conference Performer of the Week after a week in which the Cardinals won three straight games
September 27, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Smith, Jordan_photo (1).jpg
Prep
Cardinal Pride Hall of Fame set to induct 8
Current group makes up one of largest, most talented, classes in Willmar hall's history
September 23, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Rand Middleton
012922.S.WCT.CMCS GBB Duininck.jpg
Prep
Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: Here are this year's female nominees
It's a special group of three-sport stars from CMCS, BOLD, Willmar and MACCRAY
August 02, 2022 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

What To Read Next
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report