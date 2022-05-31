99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball roundup: LQPV, KMS still kickin' in Section 3A

Prep softball report for Saturday, May 28, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Lac qui Parle Valley, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg both face elimination games Tuesday hoping to get into Thursday's championship bracket.

Tribune's softball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
May 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM

MARSHALL — After a long day of play Saturday, the Lac qui Parle Valley and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball teams are still alive in the Section 3A tournament.

LQPV, the top seed in Section 3A-North, opened the day with a 4-3 victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton. The Eagles then lost 3-2 to Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian in the winner’s bracket, moving LQPV into the losers’ bracket.

The Eagles play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeview High School in Cottonwood. They’ll play the winner of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton and KMS, who play at 5 p.m. in another elimination game at Cottonwood.

The winner of the 7 p.m. game plays Edgerton/SWMC at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshall Softball Classic. If Edgerton/SWMC loses, a second game follows at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to the state Class A tournament.

KMS’ day started with a 6-1 loss to Edgerton/SWMC. The Fighting Saints then beat Wabasso 8-5.

Also Saturday, T-M-B eliminated Yellow Medicine East with a 4-1 win and the Wabasso Rabbits beat Benson 5-1 to eliminate the Braves.

The state Class A tournament is June 9-10 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Against Ederton/SWMC, Taylor Shelstad was 2-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases and Tori Bungarden was 2-for-3 with an RBI for LQPV.

Section 3A-North

Semifinals

Edgerton/SWMC 3, LQPV 2

LQPV                        101   000   0-2   5   1
Edgerton/SWMC      200   010   0-3   5   1
Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 2-3 r-2 sb-2, Rylee Sawatzky 1-3 rbi, Tori Bungarden 2-3 rbi … Edgerton/SWMC: Ana Veldkamp 1-2 r bb sb, Alyda Vande Griend 1-2 r-2 bb sb, Paris Van Dyke 1-3 rbi-2, Maddie Feikema 2-3 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Sawatzky (L) 6-5-3-2-2-9 … Edgerton/SWMC: Van Dyke (W) 7-5-2-2-0-7

Third round

LQPV 4, R-T-R 3

Lac qui Parle Valley earned the walk-off victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Marshall.

Rylee Lund went 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base for the Eagles. Rylee Sawatzky got the pitching win, striking out 14 and walking five over seven innings. She allowed five hits and two earned runs.

R-T-R     002   010   0-3   5   5
LQPV     001   020   1-4   6   0
Hitting - R-T-R: Whitney Bruns 2-4 r sb, Ragan Mitchell 1-4 rbi, Laken Bartmann 1-2 3b rbi-2 bb, Lily Klumner 1-3, Kya Anderson 0-2 r-2 bb-2 … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-4 3b r, Rylee Lund 2-4 r-2 sb, Tori Bungarden 1-3 rbi-2, Tayler Kittelson 1-4 rbi, Ayanna Gipson 1-3, Isabel Gerdes 0-2 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - R-T-R: Anderson (L) 6-6-4-3-2-8 … LQPV: Rylee Sawatzky (W) 7-5-3-2-5-14

Edgerton/SWMC 6, KMS 1

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian broke open a 2-1 game with a four-run sixth inning to beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Marshall.

Josie Gjerde was 2-for-3 and Avery Joyce was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Fighting Saints.

KMS                      000   100   0-1   4   3
Edgerton/SWMC     100   104   x-6   5   1
Hitting - KMS: Josie Gjerde 2-3, Avery Joyce 2-3 rbi, Olivia Noble r sb … Edgerton/SWNC: n/a
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Maddie Anderson (L) 6-5-6-4-1-10 … Edgerton/SWMC: n/a

Elimination bracket

KMS 8, Wabasso 5

Shakira Olson went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to help Kerhkoven-Murdock-Sunburg stave off elimination with the victory over the Wabasso Rabbits.

Wabasso   100   103   0-5   10   2
KMS           500   003   x-8   11   2
Hitting - Wabasso: n/a … KMS: Shakira Olson 3-4 2b rbi-2 r-2 sb, Josie Gjerde 2-4 2b rbi, Katlyn Peters 1-3 rbi, Avery Joyce 1-3 r, Maddie Anderson 1-3 r rbi, Grace Collins 2-3 r-2 rbi-2, Elsa Gjerde 1-2 r sb, Faith Duke r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: n/a … KMS: Anderson (W) 7-10-5-5-1-3

T-M-B 4, YME 1

Margaret Dolan tossed a one-hitter to help Tracy-Milroy-Balaton advance after eliminating Yellow Medicine East.

Dolan struck out four, walked six and allowed one earned run.

Hope Stark was 1-for-3 for the Sting.

YME       000   001   0-1   1   1
T-M-B     000   000   0-4   7   2
Hitting - YME: Hope Stark 1-3, Hannah Stark 0-1 r bb-2, Bayli Sneller 0-3 rbi … T-M-B: Kamryn Peterson 1-3 r-2 bb sb-2, Margaret Dolan 2-3 rbi bb, Hailey Gernentz 1-3 sb, Amber Hensch 1-3 2b r, Jordyn Hanson 2-3 rbi sb-2, Grace Dolan 0-1 r bb-3 sb, Camille Dolan 0-2 rbi bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Jenna Weir (L) 3-7-4-2-3-1, Sneller 3-0-0-0-3-8… T-M-B: M. Dolan (W) 7-1-1-1-6-4

Wabasso 5, Benson 1

The Wabasso Rabbits struck for five runs in the top of the seventh inning to eliminate the Benson Braves from the playoffs.

Sophia Hanna was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Lyla Kittleson went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for Wabasso.

Emma Krusemark, Adysen Himley, Ellie Krusemark, Lexie Simmonds and Madi Wrobleski had hits for Benson.

Wabasso   000   110   3-5   8   0
Benson     000   001   0-1   5   7
Hitting - Wabasso: Sophia Hanna 2-4 sb, Sara Carlson 1-4 r, Avery Carlson 1-3, Kelsey Frank 1-3 r rbi, Annabelle Strutz 1-2 r, Lyla Kittelson 2-3 2b r rbi, Addisyn Hilleshiem 0-2 r bb … Benson: Emma Krusemark 1-3 sb, Adysen Himley 1-3, Ellie Krusemark 1-3, Lexie Simmonds 1-2, Madi Wrobleski 1-2 r sb, Bella Wolter 0-3 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: A. Carlson (W) 7-5-1-1-0-7 … Benson: Wolter (L) 7-8-5-2-1-3

Section 3AA-North

Elimination bracket

Litchfield 3, Morris/CA 0

Litchfield remained alive in the Section 3AA-North tournament with the victory over Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Marshall.

Litchfield plays Dassel-Cokato at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshall Softball Complex in an elimination game. If the Dragons win, here’s another game at 7 p.m. That will be against Luverne. That 7 p.m. winner plays Pipestone for the Section 3A championship at 5 p.m. Thursday in Marshall. If Pipestone loses, a second game follows at 7 p.m. At stake is a state tournament berth.

Izzy Pennertz went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Litchfield against Morris/CA. Taylor Draeger tossed a one-hitter for the Dragons, striking out six and walking one.

Earlier in the day, Pipestone beat Morris/CA 14-7 to advance to the semifinals.

Morris/CA    000   000   0-0   1   0
Litchfield     120   000   x-3   4   0
Hitting - Morris/CA: Kortney Sanasack 1-2 2b … Litchfield: Izzy Pennertz 2-3 2b rbi-3, Liv Olson 1-2 r sb-2, Cam Iverson 1-3 sb, Liv Holmgren 0-2 r bb-2, Ryanna Steinhaus 0-1 r bb sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Yasmine Westerman (L) 1.1-2-3-2-4-4, Brienna Dybdahl 4.2-2-0-0-0-0 … Litchfield: Taylor Draeger (W) 7-1-0-0-1-6

Litchfield 6, Windom 2

Litchfield advanced in the losers’ bracket with the victory over Windom at Marshall.

Taylor Draeger tossed a four-hitter for the Dragons, striking out five and walking one. She allowed two earned runs.

Liv Olson was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Litchfield.

Litchfield    221   000   1-6   9   2
Windom      000   020   0-2   4   3
Hitting - Litchfield: Liv Holmgren 1-3 r-2 bb, Grace Braaten 1-3 rbi, Izzy Pennertz 1-4 rbi, Karlee Prahl 1-4 2b r rbi sb-2, Britney Prahl 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Liv Olson 2-3 r, Ryanna Steinhaus 1-2, Cam Iverson 1-3 2b r rbi … Windom: Kadyn Paulson 1-4 2b r, Leah Hauge 1-3 rbi-2, Jenna Veenker 1-3, Charlee Huska 1-3, Rylie Raverty 0-2 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Taylor Draeger (W) 7-4-2-2-1-5 … Windom: Anja Nielsen (L) 7-9-6-3-2-1

