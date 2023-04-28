Softball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines makes the most of it

GRANITE FALLS — Greta Meyer helped the MACCRAY softball team make the most of its limited opportunities.

The Wolverines were out-hit 11-4 by Yellow Medicine East in a Camden Conference matchup Thursday afternoon. But Meyer’s two hits resulted in four RBIs, helping MACCRAY to a 6-3 road victory.

YME freshman Alana Almich tosses the ball to first base during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In the second inning, Meyer broke a scoreless game open with a two-out, two-run single that scored Regan Aker and Erika Pieper. The Wolverines went up 3-0 in the third after an RBI single by Breanna Dirksen brought home Reyna Mendoza.

After YME cut the deficit to 3-2, Meyer delivered with two outs once again in the sixth. She hit a double to right field that scored Leia Colby and Tayte Nokleby.

MACCRAY junior Erika Pieper, left, stops short of home plate as the ball is thrown to YME pitcher Bayli Sneller during a Camden Conference game on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls. Pieper was eventually tagged out in a run-down. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Meyer, a junior, finished 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. Mendoza and Dirksen each had a hit for MACCRAY. Hadley Schoffman picked up the complete-game victory after striking out seven with 11 hits and one walk allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Sting players — Bayli Sneller, Kourtney Peterson and Hope Stark — finished 2-for-4. Sneller took the loss after striking out eight with six walks and four hits over seven innings.

MACCRAY and YME are both scheduled to play at the Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove tournament Saturday in Walnut Grove.

YME freshman Bayli Sneller fires off a throw during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Camden

MACCRAY 6, YME 3

MACCRAY 021 002 1-6 4 0

YME 000 110 1-3 11 3

Hitting - MACCRAY: Greta Meyer 2-2 2b rbi-4 bb-2, Reyna Mendoza 1-2 r-2 bb-2 sb, Breanna Dirksen 1-4 rbi, Erika Pieper 0-4 r, Tayte Nokleby 0-1 r bb-2 hbp, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 0-4 rbi, Leia Colby 0-3 r hbp, Regan Aker 0-2 r hbp sb … YME: Bayli Sneller 2-4 2b sb, Kourtney Peterson 2-4 r sb-2, Hope Stark 2-4 rbi sb, Hannah Stark 1-3 2b r, Abbie Winter 1-3 rbi bb, Alana Almich 1-4, Isabelle Stark 1-2, Riley Haar 1-1, Hope Foy 0-1 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Hadley Schoffman (W) 7-11-3-3-1-7 … YME: Sneller (L) 7-4-6-4-6-8

MACCRAY senior Hadley Schoffman begins her wind-up during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

YME 12, Ortonville 8

Yellow Medicine East was able to rebound for a win over Ortonville at Granite Falls.

The Sting put up 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Atrinity Tipton went 4-for-4 with a run and an RBI for YME. Bayli Sneller added two hits, two runs, two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ortonville 221 012 0-8 13 3

YME (10)00 002 x-12 14 1

Hitting - Ortonville: Alayna Nelson 1-3 r bb, Emma Anderson 1-4, Bre Powell 2-4 r-2 rbi-2, Megan Strong 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Matilda Driscoll 3-4 r rbi-3 2b sb, Aubrey Zuraff 1-3 r, Rylie Berge 1-3 rbi, Tehya Hamann 2-3 r rbi … YME: Bayli Sneller 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 3b sb-2, Kourtney Peterson 0-2 r rbi bb, Riley Haar 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Hope Stark 2-3 r rbi bb sb-3, Alana Almich 1-4 r, Abbie Winter 2-4 r, Hope Foy 1-4 r-2 rbi sb, Aria Peters 1-1 r bb hbp, Addison Martin 0-1 rbi, Atrinity Tipton 4-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Zuraff (L) 6-14-12-11-4-2 … YME: Winter (W) 7-13-8-6-2-7

YME freshman Hope Stark takes a cut at a pitch during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Game 2: RCW/BOLD 14, Dawson-Boyd 3

Renville County West/BOLD wrapped up a doubleheader sweep of Dawson-Boyd at Danube.

In the opener, Jaguars pitcher Kaitlyn Flann struck out six and allowed four hits and no walks to the Blackjacks. Then in Game 2, Sannah Savig scored four runs and drove in two more, going 2-for-3 for RCW/BOLD.

Allison Estling finished 2-for-3 with a run scored for D-B in Game 2.

RCW/BOLD 022 55-14 7 3

Dawson-Boyd 000 12-3 4 3

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Delaney Tersteeg 1-2 3b r-2 rbi-2 bb hbp sb, Bre Winzenburg 1-2 2b r-3 bb hbp sb-2, Hannah Savig 2-3 r-4 rbi-2 hbp sb-3, Kaitlyn Flann 1-4 2b rbi, Isabel O’Neill 1-1 rbi, Laila Ridler 0-3 r rbi hbp, Avery Posl 0-2 rbi-2 hbp … Dawson-Boyd: Allison Estling 2-3 r, Taylen Jorgenson 1-3 r, Kate Dahl 1-3 rbi, Makaylee Wente 0-2 rbi bb, Elsie Wiebe 0-0 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Mackenna Hinderks (W) 4.2-4-3-2-5-5, Flann 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Dawson-Boyd: Madalyn Wente (L) 3-4-7-5-3-3, Estling 2-3-7-1-1-2

Game 1: RCW/BOLD 4, Dawson-Boyd 0

Dawson-Boyd 000 000 0-0 4 0

RCW/BOLD 000 202 x-4 5 1

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Allison Estling 1-3 3b, Kate Dahl 1-3, Madison Peterson 2-3 … RCW/BOLD: Laila Ridler 1-3 2b r, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 r rbi sb, Abby King 3-4 2b rbi-2, Hannah Savig 0-1 r bb-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Estling (L) 6-5-4-3-4-5 … RCW/BOLD: Kaitlyn Flann (W) 7-4-0-0-0-6

KMS 7, Lakeview 0

Maddy Anderson struck out 10 Lakeview batters to lift Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to a win at Murdock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was called after five innings because of field conditions.

“Everyone had a hard time gripping the ball,” said KMS head coach Eileen Suter.

Lakeview 000 00-0 1 2

KMS 430 0x-7 4 1

Hitting - Lakeview: Olivia Hinz 1-1 … KMS: Shakira Olson 1-2 r-2, Kya Oakes 1-2 r-2, Avery Joyce 1-3 rbi-2 r, Katlyn Peters 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Teagan Fiene (L) 4-4-7-7-7-4 … KMS: Maddy Anderson (W) 5-1-0-0-4-10

LQPV 15, TMB 1

Four Lac qui Parle Valley batters had multiple hits as the Eagles beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in six innings at Tracy.

Kendyl Shelstad finished 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Jayln Lee was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Taylor Shelstad and Rylee Lund both had two hits in the Eagles’ victory.

LQPV 141 117-15 14 0

TMB 010 000-1 8 1

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 2-3 r-3 rbi-bb hbp sb-2, Rylee Lund 2-4 rbi-2 bb, Kendyl Shelstad 3-3 2b r rbi bb sf sb, Ayanna Gipson 1-5 r rbi, B Meyer 1-4 3b r-2 bb, Claire Borstad 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp sb, Maddie Mathies 1-4 r-2 rbi-3, Jalyn Lee 3-4 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Camryn Lee 0-1 r-2 rbi bb hbp-2 … TMB: N/A

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: T. Shelstad (W) 6-8-1-1-1-5 … TMB: N/A

Central Lakes

Brainerd 14, Willmar 5

An 11-run third inning propelled Brainerd past Willmar for a win at Swansson Field in Willmar.

Four Warriors had three hits: Josie Kappes, Maren Ceynowa, Elsa Borchet and Lacy Busch. Mya Tautges and Molly Wieland each accounted for two Brainerd hits. Joze Tautges was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 in a complete-game effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar’s Emily Mireles was 2-for-2 with a run. Cadence Parker was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Madi Norsten was 2-for-5 with an RBI.

“The scoreboard will show a different story, but we played one of the best games we have played this season,” said Willmar head coach Christian Brown. “Brainerd is a perennial state qualifying team and we were able to battle with them for seven innings, almost matching them in hits.

“We left 13 on base, so there was a lot of potential for us to give them a run for their money. There were several times where we were so close to busting it open. We just needed a couple more hits or a couple more things to go our way.”

The Cardinals head to St. Cloud Tech High School at 4 p.m. Friday for a doubleheader against the St. Cloud Crush.

Brainerd 10(11) 101 0-14 18 4

Willmar 112 100 0-5 11 3

Hitting - Brainerd: Josie Kappes 3-3 r-4 rbi hbp-2 sb-5, Mya Tautges 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Maren Ceynowa 3-5 r rbi-3, Elsa Borchet 3-5 r-2 rbi sb, Lacy Busch 3-4 2b r rbi-2 bb sb, Autumn Larson 1-3 2b r rbi-2, Molly Wieland 2-4 2b r rbi bb, Ella Chausse 1-2 rbi, Abby Anderson 0-3 r-2 … Willmar: Lexi Owens 1-5 2b r, Madi Norsten 2-5 rbi, Zoe Schroeder 1-5 rbi, Hannah Magnuson 1-3 r-2 bb, Cadence Parker 2-4 r rbi, Emily Mireles 2-2 r bb hbp, Grace Etterman 1-4, Hailie Smith 1-3 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brainerd: Joze Tautges (W) 7-11-5-2-4-10 … Willmar: Etterman (L) 2.2-14-12-6-0-0, Zadina Butcher 4.1-4-2-1-3-3

Wright County

Game 2: NLS 6, W-M 5

New London-Spicer salvaged the doubleheader split over Watertown-Mayer at New London.

In Game 2, Brianna Wileman got the game-winning hit, a two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth inning. Wileman’s hit scored Jadyn Proehl, who pinch ran for winning pitcher Emily Ruter, who walked. Proehl advanced to second and third on wild pitches before Wileman’s hit.

Abby Knudsen belted a two-run triple to tie it in the fourth for the Wildcats, who played both games in the rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watertown-Mayer won the first game, which went four innings. Abby Otterness struck out nine and walked two, allowing two hits and one earned run.

NLS (3-3) plays Dassel-Cokato in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Monday in Cokato.

NLS 200 22-6 6 3

W-M 301 10-5 6 0

Hitting - NLS: Delaney Hanson 1-2 r-2 sb-2, Mallory Johnson 2-3, Brianna Wileman 1-2 rbi, Aly Wendlandt 1-2, Abby Knudsen 1-2 3b rbi-2 … W-M: Eleanor Rundell 1-2 2b rbi, Abby Otterness 2-2 2b, Alia Leuthner 2-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Ruter (W) 5-6-5-2-5-0 … W-M: Ella Guetzow 4-5-4-0-2-2 Otterness (L) 4-1-2-2-2-1

Game 1: W-M 16, NLS 1

W-M 428 2-16 12 0

NLS 100 0-1 2 4

Hitting - W-M: Jada Kosmatka 3-4 r-3, Amanda Derner 3-4 rbi-5, Isabella Hilgers 1-1 rbi-2 … NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 1-2 r, Mallory Johnson 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - W-M: Abby Otterness (W) 4-2-1-1-2-9 … NLS: Addi Nelson (L) 2.2-5-9-8-4-4, Emily Ruther 1.1-7-7-7-1-1

West Central

Game 2: Morris/CA 12, Benson 1

Morris/Chokio-Alberta secured a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Benson at Morris.

Tigers’ Haley Kill threw a no hitter in game one to help Morris/CA to a 17-0 victory in four innings. She faced 12 batters and struck out eight of them.

Game two was a similar story. Morris/CA got strong pitching from Nora Boyle en route to a five-inning victory for the Tigers. She threw a complete game, allowing five hits and zero earned runs, striking out six batters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson’s Brittany Flower went 2-for-2 with an RBI to score Presley Nygaard in Game 2.

The Braves play Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 5 p.m. Friday at Murdock.

Morris/CA 212 33-12 12 2

Benson 000 10-1 5 1

Hitting - Morris/CA: Brianna Marty 3-4 rbi-2 r-2, Amaya Raths 2-4 rbi, Catherine Kehoe 1-3 r-3 rbi, Kortney Sanasack 0-2 bb-2 r-2, Lauren Hottovy 2-4 r, Haley Kill 1-4 r rbi, MacKenzie Anderson 1-3 r, Ava Boyle 1-2 rbi, Nora Boyle 2-2 … Benson: Mya McGeary 1-3, Ellie Krusemark 1-1, Brittany Flower 2-2 rbi, Megan Wrobleski 1-2, Haley Ellingson 1-2, Presley Nygaard 0-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Nora Boyle (W) 5-5-1-0-1-6 … Benson: Nygaard (L) 5-12-12-10-4-3

Game 1: Morris/CA 17, Benson 0

Benson 000 0-0 0 n/a

Morris/CA 584 0-0 14 0

Hitting - Benson: n/a … Morris/CA: Kortney Sanasack 4-4 2b-2 3b-1 rbi-5 r-3, Brianna Marty 2-4, Amaya Raths 1-3, Catherine Kehoe 1-3, Lauren Hottovy 2-3, Haley Kill 3-3 r-3, MackKenzie Anderson 1-2, Chayla Montzka 1-1 2b, Makenzie Konz 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Mya McGeary (L) 3-14-17-7-0-1 … Morris/CA: Kill (W) 4-0-0-0-0-8

Game 2: WCA 4, Montevideo 2

Scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 2, West Central Area managed a sweep of host Montevideo.

Lily Eisenlohr went a combined 3-for-5 with a run scored for the Thunder Hawks in the twinbill.

The Knights’ Claire Stark was a combined 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs.

Montevideo 200 00-2 4 1

WCA 000 4x-4 3 0

Hitting - Montevideo: Peyton Dack 1-2 bb sb-2, Mari Huseby 1-2 r hbp, Lily Eisenlohr 1-3 r, Brooke DeJong 1-1 rbi-2 bb … WCA: Claire Stark 1-2 2b r, Madison Fagre 1-2 2b r rbi, Izzy Puchalski 1-2 r rbi-2 sb, Lily Mahoney 0-1 r bb, Zoey Furhman 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Carlee Axford (L) 4-3-4-4-3-2 … WCA: Nora Anderson (W) 4-4-2-2-2-5, Stark (Sv) 1-0-0-0-1-3

Game 1: WCA 12, Montevideo 0

WCA 442 11-12 6 0

Montevideo 000 00-0 4 5

Hitting - WCA: Alaina Sykora 1-2 2b r-4 bb-2 sb-3, Nora Anderson 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 hbp sb, Claire Stark 2-4 r rbi-3 sb, Madison Fagre 1-2 2b r bb sb-3, Zoey Furhman 1-1 2b r-2 bb sb-2, Breanna Bennett 0-0 r-2 … Montevideo: Lily Eisenlohr 2-2, Raegan Stanley 1-2 sb, Madyson Kling 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - WCA: Lily Mahoney (W) 5-4-0-0-3-8 … Montevideo: Taya Weber (L) 2-6-8-7-4-2, Carlee Axford 3-0-4-2-4-4

Game 2: Sauk Centre 11, Minnewaska 7

The Sauk Centre Mainstreeters got a pair of wins over the Minnewaska Lakers in a doubleheader at Glenwood.

Sauk Centre head coach Tony Schmiesing picked up his 100th career win in the sweep.

Game 1:Sauk Centre 12, Minnewaska 1

Central Minnesota

Game 2: ACGC 11, Maple Lake 10

After taking a Game 1 loss, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City held on to win Game 2 and get a Central Minnesota Conference split with Maple Lake at Grove City.

The Falcons opened Game 2 with a nine-run top-of-the first inning. Haley Wilner was 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI for ACGC. Wilner was also the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings. Mikaili Johnson came up with three hits, three RBIs and a run for the Falcons.

ACGC 900 020 0-11 15 2

Maple Lake 004 200 4-10 15 0

Hitting - ACGC: Haley Wilner 3-5 r-2 rbi sb, Mikaili Johnson 3-5 r rbi-3 sb, Mackenzie Powers 2-5 2b, Kendall Miller 1-3 r hbp, Macy Elton 1-3 2b r rbi-2 hbp, Kady Martin 1-3 rbi sac, Haley Barker 1-3 2b r hbp, Ally Giese 1-3 2b r rbi hbp, Brooke Schultz 2-4 2b r-2 rbi … Maple Lake: Kayla Pawnen 4-5 r-2 rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Wilner (W) 7-15-10-8-4-5 … Maple Lake: Nora Goelz (L) 7-15-11-11-0-5

Game 1: Maple Lake 9, ACGC 2

Maple Lake 210 140 1-9 8 0

ACGC 000 000 2-2 6 2

Hitting - Maple Lake: Danica Hageman 3-4 3b r-2 rbi … ACGC: Haley Wilner 2-4, Macy Elton 1-3 r, Kady Martin 1-3, Kyla Bierwerth 1-3 r, Brooke Schultz 1-3 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Nora Goelz (W) 7-6-2-2-1-9 … ACGC: Kendall Miller (L) 7-8-9-6-10-7

Game 2: Paynesville 19, Royalton 9

Paynesville swept the rainy doubleheader over the Royalton Royals, scoring a total of 34 runs and accumulating 25 hits and 22 stolen bases at Paynesville.

Paynesville (3-1 Central Minnesota, 3-2 overall) got five stolen bases each from Caydence Roeske and Kylie Pauls over the two games.

The Bulldogs are host to Eden Valley-Watkins for a CMC doubleheader at 4 p.m. Monday.

Paynesville 004 016 8-19 13 2

Royalton 002 700 0-9 10 5

Hitting - Paynesville: Caydence Roeske 2-5 r-3 rbi-2, Kylie Pauls 4-5 r-3 rbi-2, Arianna Messer 1-5 r-3 rbi, Sierra Rouser 2-4 r-2 rbi-2, Kianna Brooks 1-3 r, Madison McNabb 1-5 r-2 rbi, Charlotte Verrier 2-4 r-3 rbi-2 … Royalton: Stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Messer 3-2-3-3-4-4, McNabb (W) 4-8-6-3-3-2 … Royalton: n/a

Game 1: Paynesville 15, Royalton 5

Royalton 201 101-5 5 6

Paynesville 390 102-15 12 3

Hitting - Royalton: Stats not available … Paynesville: Caydence Roeske 4-5 r-3 2b-2 rbi-2, Madison McNabb 1-3 r-2, Ava Martinson 1-1 r rbi-2, Jada Bellmont 1-1 r 3b rbi-2, Katie Good 2-3 r-3 rbi-2, Sierra Rouser 1-2 r-2 rbi-2, Kayla Topp 2-4 r-2 rbi, Charlotte Verrier 1-4 2b rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Royalton: n/a … Paynesville: McNabb (W) 6-5-5-2-3-5