Softball roundup: Minnewaska bows out against West Central Area

MORRIS — In a high-scoring 4-5 matchup, fourth-seeded West Central Area was able to thwart fifth-seeded Minnewaska to advance in the 3AA-North bracket on Tuesday.

The Lakers close out the season at 3-12.

Minnewaska junior Leslie Murken takes off to second after taking a pitch to the head to reach first during a Section 3AA-North game against WCA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

Section 3AA-North

WCA 14, Minnewaska 13

Morris/CA 11, ACGC 1

Top-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta made it through the first round with a victory against eighth-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Morris.

The Falcons wrap up the season with a 2-17 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris/CA 9, WCA 3

Top-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta remains in the winners’ bracket after knocking off No. 4 West Central Area at Morris.

The Tigers will face Pipestone in the next round at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex. The Arrows are the No. 2 seed in the South sub-section.

Dassel-Cokato 12, Montevideo 0

Montevideo’s season came to an end as the seventh-seeded Thunder Hawks lost their opening-round game to No. 2 Dassel-Cokato in Cokato.

Montevideo closes out the season at 2-18.

Litchfield 10, NLS 0

Liv Holmgren and Karlee Prahl each had big games at the plate for third-seeded Litchfield in a first-round win over No. 6 New London-Spicer at Cokato.

Holmgren was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI for the Dragons. Prahl was also 3-for-4 with a double, driving in three runs and scoring another.

In the circle, Taylor Draeger got the five-inning victory with eight strikeouts and zero walks.

Sydney Fiest and Courtney Ronning each had hits for the Wildcats. Emily Ruter was pegged with the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS closes the year with a 2-16 record.

NLS 000 00-0 2 6

Litchfield 013 51-10 10 1

Hitting - NLS: Sydney Fiest 1-2, Courtney Ronning 1-2 … Litchfield: Liv Holmgren 3-4 2b r-3 rbi sb, Britney Prahl 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Izzy Pennertz 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Karlee Prahl 3-4 2b r rbi-3, Addi Marquardt 1-3 rbi, Anna Sorgatz 0-0 r, Ryanna Steinhaus 0-3 r sb, Cam Iverson 0-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Emily Ruter (L) 4.2-10-10-3-2-2 … Litchfield: Taylor Draeger (W) 5-2-0-0-0-8

D-C 4, Litchfield 1

Dassel-Cokato’s Evelyn O’Brien struck out 12 and held Litchfield to two hits as the No. 2 Chargers advanced past the No. 3 Dragons in Cokato.

Madilynn Yager and Bailey Quern were both 2-for-3 with an RBI for D-C. Quern added a run.

Liv Holmgren and Grace Braaten each had hits for Litchfield. Taylor Draeger took the loss.

Litchfield will play Windom in the elimination bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday in Marshall. D-C will take on Luverne at 11 a.m. in the winners’ bracket.

Litchfield 001 000 0-1 2 3

D-C 210 001 x-4 6 0

Hitting - Litchfield: Liv Holmgren 1-3 rbi, Grace Braaten 1-2 r bb … Dassel-Cokato: Amy Kivisto 1-3 r, Madilynn Yager 2-3 rbi, Katelyn Rassat 1-3 r, Bailey Quern 2-3 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Taylor Draeger (L) 6-6-4-2-1-5 … Dassel-Cokato: Evelyn O’Brien (W) 7-2-1-0-3-12

Section 3AA-South

JCC 10, RCW/BOLD 0

Jackson County Central pitchers Mady and Hadley Wachal combined to throw a no-hitter as the third-seeded Huskies got a five-inning win over No. 6 Renville County West/BOLD at Pipestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mady got the win after striking out eight over three innings. Hadley picked up two strikeouts in two innings.

Caylee Weber took the loss for the Jaguars. The first-year RCW/BOLD co-op ends the season at 10-11.

In other Section 3AA-South play, second-seeded Pipestone beat No. 7 Redwood Valley 10-0. In the second round, Pipestone advanced with a 5-3 win over JCC.

RCW/BOLD 000 00-0 0 3

JCC 240 4x-10 9 1

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: No hits … JCC: n/a

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Caylee Weber (L) 4-9-10-6-3-0 … JCC: Mady Wachal (W) 3-0-0-0-2-8, Hadley Wachal 2-0-0-0-3-2

Section 6AA

Pierz 10, Paynesville 0

Frankie Seelen threw a no-hitter for second-seeded Pierz in a second-round win over 10th-seeded Paynesville in Waite Park.

Seelan struck out eight while allowing three walks. Kendra Melby pushed the Pioneers’ offense, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs.

Maddy McNab was hit with the loss for the Bulldogs.

Paynesville 000 00-0 0 4

Pierz 303 22-10 11 0

Hitting - Paynesville: Kylie Pauls 0-1 bb, Kianna Roeske 0-1 bb, Arianna Messer 0-1 bb … Pierz: Kendra Melby 3-3 rbi-5

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Maddy McNab (L) 4-9-8-4-1-1, Messer 0-2-2-2-3-0 … Pierz: Frankie Seelen (W) 5-0-0-0-3-8

ADVERTISEMENT

Sauk Centre 6, Paynesville 4

Sixth-seeded Sauk Centre put an end to 10th-seeded Paynesville’s season in a section elimination game at Waite Park.

Brenna Bick was the top hitter for the Mainstreeters, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Madeline Nelson got the complete-game victory.

For the Bulldogs, Mikayla Roberg was 4-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Kianna Roeske and Kianna Brooks were both 2-for-4.

The Bulldogs conclude the year at 11-11. It was the last game for four seniors, Roberg, Roeske, Paige Ludwig and Kaitlyn Gilk.

Paynesville 300 100 0-4 13 4

Sauk Centre 011 202 x-6 9 2

Hitting - Paynesville: Mikayla Roberg 4-4 r rbi, Kylie Pauls 1-4, Kianna Roeske 2-4 r, Kaydence Roeske 1-4 r rbi, Kianna Brooks 2-4 rbi, Maddy McNab 3b rbi, Jada Bellmont 1-3 2b r, Katie Good 1-3 … Sauk Centre: Brenna Bick 3-3 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: McNab (L) 6-9-6-2-4-2 … Sauk Centre: Madeline Nelson (W) 7-13-4-4-0-2

Minnewaska senior Leah Hagen makes a catch in center field against No. 4 West Central Area during the first round of Section 3AA-North action on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Holmberg Field in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

Minnewaska senior Madalynn Meulebroeck connects on an RBI double to open the scoring for the Lakers against No. 4 WCA in Section 3AA action on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Holmberg Field in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

Laker coach Jason Weber talks to his team before Minnewaska bats against No. 4 WCA during Section 3AA-North action on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Holmberg Field in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times