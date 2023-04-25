99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats get swept by Annandale

Prep softball report for Monday, April 24, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS falls 7-0 and 12-0 in Wright County doubleheader

Tribune's softball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:49 PM

ANNANDALE — Annandale managed to keep New London-Spicer off the scoreboard for both games of a Wright County Conference softball doubleheader Monday.

The host Cardinals opened the set with a 7-0 victory, followed by a 12-0 five-inning victory in the nightcap.

Dalayne Hatlestad and Addilyn Nelson each had a hit in both games for the Wildcats.

Five different players connected with a hit in the opener. Annandale pitcher Emerson Helget went the distance in Game 1, striking out seven for the complete-game victory.

The Wildcats were held to three hits in Game 2. Brynn Fahey was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals after tossing the first 3-2/3 innings. Hayven Linn and Lilly Merrill combined for five doubles to pace Annandale’s offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS (1-2) is scheduled to play Minnewaska at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in New London.

Wright County

Game 2: Annandale 12, NLS 0

Annandale   450   03-12   11   1
NLS               000   00-0   3   3
Hitting - Annandale: Hayven Linn 3-4 2b-3, Lilly Merrill 2-2 2b-2 … NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 1-3, Addilyn Nelson 1-2, Abby Knudsen 1-1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Annandale: Bryn Fahey (W) 3.2-3-0-0-0-3, Morgan Marquette 1.1-0-0-0-2-2 … NLS: Sarah Kraemer (L) 2-7-9-5-3-0, Nelson 3-4-3-3-3-3 

Game 1: Annandale 7, NLS 0

NLS                000   000   0-0   5   2
Annandale      300   310   x-7   12   0
Hitting - NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 1-4, Addilyn Nelson 1-2, Emily Ruter 1-3, Mallory Johnson 1-3, Sydney Feist 1-3 … Annandale: Hayvn Linn 2-3 2b, Emerson Helget 3-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Ruter (L) 4-10-6-6-2-0, Nelson 2-2-1-1-1-1 … Annandale: Helget (W) 7-5-0-0-3-7

W-M 5, Litchfield 2

Abby Otterness hit a home run and got a complete-game victory for Watertown-Mayer in a Wright County Conference contest at Litchfield.

Izzy Pennertz had two of the Dragons’ five hits. Pennertz also had an RBI.

Litchfield has a doubleheader scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

W-M    120   010   1-5   7   0
Litchfield      002   000   0-2   5   2
Hitting - W-M: Abby Otterness 1-3 hr r rbi-2 sb, Ella Guetzkow 1-3 rbi bb sb, Isabelle Neaton 1-3 r bb, Amanda Derner 2-4 r, Alia Leutner 1-2 r bb, Clara Mandt 1-3, Jada Kosmata 0-3 rbi bb, Payton Hecksel 0-3 r bb … Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-4, Karlee Prahl 1-3, Izzy Pennertz 2-3 rbi, Olivia Olson 1-2 r bb sb-2, Grace Braaten 0-2 r bb-2 sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - W-M: Otterness (W) 7-5-2-2-4-4 … Litchfield: Caroline Grabow (L) 1-4-3-3-1-1, Claire Holmgren 6-3-2-1-4-2

Non-conference

Melrose 8, Paynesville 5

Melrose had eight hits and took advantage of seven errors to earn the victory at Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh, but fell short.

Kaydence Roeske went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Madison McNab was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Paynesville.

Paynesville plays Central Minnesota Conference opponent Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brooten.

Melrose           003   210   2-8   8   2
Paynesville      020   020   1-5   8   7
Hitting - Melrose: Bertram 2-4 rbi, Hoppe 2-4 rbi-3 2b … Paynesville: Kaydence Roeske 2-3 r 2b-2 rbi-2, Madison McNab 2-4 r-2 hr rbi-2, Arianna Messer 2-4 rbi, Kianna Brooks 1-4 r, Jada Bellmont 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Melrose: Grieve (W) 7-8-5-5-2-3 … Paynesville: McNab (L) 7-8-8-2-2-3

More softball coverage:
Recent prep softball coverage from west central Minnesota.
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
Spring sports are finally getting in full swing and the WCT Sports Show is hitting a wide range of topics this week. Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne touch on some early-season baseball, softball and boys tennis in this week's installment.
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
Prep softball report for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar gets in 2 games on makeshift field at high school, losing twice to Rocori
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar head softball coach Christian Brown looks on as Zadina Butcher steps into the batter's box during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori softball Tuesday, April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
DB vs. CGB 041723.001.jpg
Prep
Softball: Something to build on for the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
Blackjacks open with a 21-6 loss to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
April 17, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Minneota/Canby 8, Montevideo 5

Minneota/Canby lashed out 14 hits for the victory at Montevideo.

Kiersyn Hulzebos was 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI for Minneota/Canby.

Lily Eisenlohr went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases for the Thunder Hawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo is host to West Central Area in a West Central Conference doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.

M/C                   050   120   0-8   14   0
Montevideo      002   003   0-5   11   1
Hitting - M/C: Kiersyn Hulzebos 3-5 2b r rbi, Faith Myhre 2-4 r, Izabelle Hulzebos 2-3 2b bb sb-3, Joelle Otto 2-4 r-2 sb-2, Tessah Anhalt 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Kenadi Arndt 2-2, Brooke DeSmet 2-3 2b-2 rbi-3, Dakota Pesch 0-4 r … Montevideo: Lily Eisenlohr 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Eliza Buchanan 2-3 2b-2 r rbi-2 bb sb, Peyton Dack 1-3 bb sb, Raegan Stanley 2-4, Madyson Kling 2-3 r sb, Carlee Axford 1-1 r bb, Tenley Epema 0-4 rbi 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - M/C: DeSmet (W) 5-6-2-2-2-9, Otto 2-5-3-3-1-1 … Montevideo: Taya Weber (L) 4-10-4-5-3-2, Axford 3.1-4-2-2-1-3

YME 4, Benson 1

Bayli Sneller and Abbie Winter combined to throw a no-hitter for Yellow Medicine East in a non-conference win over host Benson.

Sneller tossed the first five innings, getting the victory after tallying 11 strikeouts with two walks. Winter took over for the final two innings, striking out three.

Hannah and Hope Stark both finished with three hits for the Sting. Hannah was 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Hope was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

The Braves took the loss despite a 12-strikeout performance from pitcher Presley Nygaard.

YME travels to Madison at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a Camden Conference game against Lac qui Parle Valley. Benson is scheduled to play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

YME   000   020   2-4   9   0
Benson      000   000   0-1   0   0
Hitting - YME: Hannah Stark 3-3 3b r-2 rbi-2, Hope Stark 3-5 2b rbi-2, Bayli Sneller 2-5 2b-2 sb, Abbie Winter 1-2 bb-2 sb, Aria Peters 0-2 r bb sb, Isabelle Stark 0-1 r bb … Benson: Lillie Ostlie 0-2 r bb sb, Emma Krusemark 0-2 hbp, Brittany Flower 0-2 hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 5-0-1-1-2-11, Winter 2-0-0-0-0-3 … Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 7-9-4-4-4-12

What To Read Next
NLS junior Luke Knudsen, left, tags out Annandale's Nathan Green during a stolen base attempt in a Wright County Conference game on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats net a narrow win over Annandale
April 24, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons 3-0 at home quad
April 24, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska Laker girls win at home
April 24, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College softball: Anoka-Ramsey sweeps Ridgewater in MCAC play
April 24, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.001.jpg
Prep
Girls golf roundup: A good, if cool, day on the links
April 24, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne