Softball roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats get swept by Annandale

ANNANDALE — Annandale managed to keep New London-Spicer off the scoreboard for both games of a Wright County Conference softball doubleheader Monday.

The host Cardinals opened the set with a 7-0 victory, followed by a 12-0 five-inning victory in the nightcap.

Dalayne Hatlestad and Addilyn Nelson each had a hit in both games for the Wildcats.

Five different players connected with a hit in the opener. Annandale pitcher Emerson Helget went the distance in Game 1, striking out seven for the complete-game victory.

The Wildcats were held to three hits in Game 2. Brynn Fahey was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals after tossing the first 3-2/3 innings. Hayven Linn and Lilly Merrill combined for five doubles to pace Annandale’s offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS (1-2) is scheduled to play Minnewaska at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in New London.

Wright County

Game 2: Annandale 12, NLS 0

Annandale 450 03-12 11 1

NLS 000 00-0 3 3

Hitting - Annandale: Hayven Linn 3-4 2b-3, Lilly Merrill 2-2 2b-2 … NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 1-3, Addilyn Nelson 1-2, Abby Knudsen 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Annandale: Bryn Fahey (W) 3.2-3-0-0-0-3, Morgan Marquette 1.1-0-0-0-2-2 … NLS: Sarah Kraemer (L) 2-7-9-5-3-0, Nelson 3-4-3-3-3-3

Game 1: Annandale 7, NLS 0

NLS 000 000 0-0 5 2

Annandale 300 310 x-7 12 0

Hitting - NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 1-4, Addilyn Nelson 1-2, Emily Ruter 1-3, Mallory Johnson 1-3, Sydney Feist 1-3 … Annandale: Hayvn Linn 2-3 2b, Emerson Helget 3-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Ruter (L) 4-10-6-6-2-0, Nelson 2-2-1-1-1-1 … Annandale: Helget (W) 7-5-0-0-3-7

W-M 5, Litchfield 2

Abby Otterness hit a home run and got a complete-game victory for Watertown-Mayer in a Wright County Conference contest at Litchfield.

Izzy Pennertz had two of the Dragons’ five hits. Pennertz also had an RBI.

Litchfield has a doubleheader scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

W-M 120 010 1-5 7 0

Litchfield 002 000 0-2 5 2

Hitting - W-M: Abby Otterness 1-3 hr r rbi-2 sb, Ella Guetzkow 1-3 rbi bb sb, Isabelle Neaton 1-3 r bb, Amanda Derner 2-4 r, Alia Leutner 1-2 r bb, Clara Mandt 1-3, Jada Kosmata 0-3 rbi bb, Payton Hecksel 0-3 r bb … Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-4, Karlee Prahl 1-3, Izzy Pennertz 2-3 rbi, Olivia Olson 1-2 r bb sb-2, Grace Braaten 0-2 r bb-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - W-M: Otterness (W) 7-5-2-2-4-4 … Litchfield: Caroline Grabow (L) 1-4-3-3-1-1, Claire Holmgren 6-3-2-1-4-2

Non-conference

Melrose 8, Paynesville 5

Melrose had eight hits and took advantage of seven errors to earn the victory at Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh, but fell short.

Kaydence Roeske went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Madison McNab was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Paynesville.

Paynesville plays Central Minnesota Conference opponent Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brooten.

Melrose 003 210 2-8 8 2

Paynesville 020 020 1-5 8 7

Hitting - Melrose: Bertram 2-4 rbi, Hoppe 2-4 rbi-3 2b … Paynesville: Kaydence Roeske 2-3 r 2b-2 rbi-2, Madison McNab 2-4 r-2 hr rbi-2, Arianna Messer 2-4 rbi, Kianna Brooks 1-4 r, Jada Bellmont 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Melrose: Grieve (W) 7-8-5-5-2-3 … Paynesville: McNab (L) 7-8-8-2-2-3

Minneota/Canby 8, Montevideo 5

Minneota/Canby lashed out 14 hits for the victory at Montevideo.

Kiersyn Hulzebos was 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI for Minneota/Canby.

Lily Eisenlohr went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases for the Thunder Hawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo is host to West Central Area in a West Central Conference doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.

M/C 050 120 0-8 14 0

Montevideo 002 003 0-5 11 1

Hitting - M/C: Kiersyn Hulzebos 3-5 2b r rbi, Faith Myhre 2-4 r, Izabelle Hulzebos 2-3 2b bb sb-3, Joelle Otto 2-4 r-2 sb-2, Tessah Anhalt 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Kenadi Arndt 2-2, Brooke DeSmet 2-3 2b-2 rbi-3, Dakota Pesch 0-4 r … Montevideo: Lily Eisenlohr 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Eliza Buchanan 2-3 2b-2 r rbi-2 bb sb, Peyton Dack 1-3 bb sb, Raegan Stanley 2-4, Madyson Kling 2-3 r sb, Carlee Axford 1-1 r bb, Tenley Epema 0-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - M/C: DeSmet (W) 5-6-2-2-2-9, Otto 2-5-3-3-1-1 … Montevideo: Taya Weber (L) 4-10-4-5-3-2, Axford 3.1-4-2-2-1-3

YME 4, Benson 1

Bayli Sneller and Abbie Winter combined to throw a no-hitter for Yellow Medicine East in a non-conference win over host Benson.

Sneller tossed the first five innings, getting the victory after tallying 11 strikeouts with two walks. Winter took over for the final two innings, striking out three.

Hannah and Hope Stark both finished with three hits for the Sting. Hannah was 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Hope was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

The Braves took the loss despite a 12-strikeout performance from pitcher Presley Nygaard.

YME travels to Madison at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a Camden Conference game against Lac qui Parle Valley. Benson is scheduled to play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

YME 000 020 2-4 9 0

Benson 000 000 0-1 0 0

Hitting - YME: Hannah Stark 3-3 3b r-2 rbi-2, Hope Stark 3-5 2b rbi-2, Bayli Sneller 2-5 2b-2 sb, Abbie Winter 1-2 bb-2 sb, Aria Peters 0-2 r bb sb, Isabelle Stark 0-1 r bb … Benson: Lillie Ostlie 0-2 r bb sb, Emma Krusemark 0-2 hbp, Brittany Flower 0-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 5-0-1-1-2-11, Winter 2-0-0-0-0-3 … Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 7-9-4-4-4-12