Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars earn 2 big wins over Ortonville

DANUBE — The Renville County West/BOLD co-op softball team dominated Ortonville en route to a pair of wins on Friday.

In Game 1, RCW/BOLD shut out Ortonville to win 10-0 in six innings. In Game 2, it was a similar story as RCW/BOLD shut out the Trojans a second time, 17-0 in five innings.

RCW/BOLD’s sweep of Ortonville gives the Jaguars a 9-2 record. RCW/BOLD was 10-11 last season.

RCW/BOLD’s bats were alive and well in the doubleheader. RCW/BOLD recorded 25 hits across the two games.

RCW/BOLD’s Mackenzie Manderschied blasted two, two-run home runs over the left field fence in Game 1. She finished the doubleheader batting 2-for-4 with four runs, four RBIs, three walks and a stolen base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renville County West/BOLD's Delaney Tersteeg tags out Ortonville's Emma Anderson on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Danube. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

In Game 2, RCW/BOLD’s Delaney Tersteeg continued the home run fun with one of her own past the center field fence. Over the two games, she went 3-for-8 with four runs, two RBIs, a pair of stolen bases, a double and a walk.

RCW/BOLD’s pitching staff was strong, allowing one hit in two games.

In Game 1, Kaitlyn Flann recorded 12 strikeouts and allowed one hit in a complete-game effort.

Avery Posl got the start and earned the win for RCW/BOLD in Game 2. She went three innings with no hits allowed, striking out seven and walking one. Then, Mackenna Hinderks picked up right where Posl left off. She cemented RCW/BOLD’s second win with four strikeouts and no hits allowed over two innings.

RCW/BOLD competes in a four-team tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Minneota.

Renville County West/BOLD's Kilee Elfering throws the ball to first base against Ortonville on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Danube. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Camden

Game 2: RCW/BOLD 17, Ortonville 0

RCW/BOLD 210 86-17 12 0

Ortonville 000 00-0 0 1

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 2-3 r rbi-2 sb, Delaney Tersteeg 2-4 hr 2b r-3 rbi bb sb-2, Laila Ridler 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb sb-2, Bre Winzenburg 0-1 r rbi bb-2, Lucy Remer 1-1 r, Hannah Savig 1-1 r-2 rbi bb-3 sb, Hope Hendricks 1-2 r rbi sb, Abby King 1-4 r rbi-3, Avery Posl 1-2 rbi hbp, Mackenna Hinderks 1-1 r rbi, Mackenzie Manderschied 0-1 r-2 bb-3 sb, Isabel O’Neill 0-2 r bb-2 sb … Ortonville: No hits

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Posl (W) 3-0-0-0-1-7, Hinderks 2-0-0-0-3-4 … Ortonville: Aubrey Zuraff (L) 4.1-10-15-13-10-4, Olivia Nelson 0.2-2-2-2-2-0

Renville County West/BOLD head coach Jessica Aaseth talks to Shay Skold at third base against Ortonville on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Danube. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Game 1: RCW/BOLD 10, Ortonville 0

Ortonville 000 000-0 1 3

RCW/BOLD 200 431-10 13 2

Hitting - Ortonville: Megan Strong 1-2 2b … RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 2-3 2b r-2 bb sb-3, Delaney Tersteeg 1-4 r rbi, Laila Ridler 3-4 2b-3 r-2 rbi-2, Abby King 1-4 rbi, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 rbi sb, Hannah Savig 0-3 r sb, Avery Posl 1-3 2b r rbi, Kaitlyn Flann 2-3, Mackenzie Manderschied 2-3 r-2 rbi-4 hr-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Olivia Nelson (L) 5-13-10-7-1-2 … RCW/BOLD: Flann (W) 6-1-0-0-0-12

Renville County West/BOLD's Kaitlyn Flann fires a pitch against Ortonville on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Danube. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

KMS 6, YME 3

Avery Joyce was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a Camden Conference win over Yellow Medicine East at Murdock.

Shakira Olson was 2-for-4 with a run, and Josie Gjerde scored twice in a 1-for-2 effort. Taylor VanHeuveln got the complete-game win, striking out 11 and allowing one walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope Stark finished 3-for-4 with a run for the Sting. Riley Haar had two hits and scored twice in the loss.

YME 000 210 0-3 8 5

KMS 100 410 x-6 8 1

Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 1-3 sb, Riley Haar 2-4 r-2, Hope Stark 3-4 r sb, Abbie Winter 1-4, Atrinity Tipton 1-3 rbi, Hailey Baker 0-2 rbi hbp … KMS: Shakira Olson 2-4 r, Josie Gjerde 1-2 2b r-2 bb-2, Kya Oakes 0-2 r bb-2, Avery Joyce 2-3 2b r rbi-3 bb, Abby Holtkamp 0-3 rbi bb, Katlynn Peters 1-4 rbi, Elsa Gjerde 1-3, Maddy Anderson 1-4, Julia Carlson 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Winter (L) 4-8-5-3-4-1, Sneller 2-0-1-1-4-5 … KMS: Taylor VanHeuveln (W) 7-8-3-2-1-11

Non-conference

Morris/CA 10, NLS 0

Freshman right-hander Hailey Kill tossed a one-hitter to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta past New London-Spicer at Morris.

Kill struck out six and walked one over five innings to earn her second shutout of the season.

Addi Nelson got NLS’ lone hit. She smacked a solid single to left to lead off the fifth inning.

Morris/Ca (8-1) next plays at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Sauk Centre in a West Central Conference game. NLS plays Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Monday in New London in a Wright County Conference contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS 000 00-0 1 3

Morris/CA 205 3x-10 5 0

Hitting - NLS: Addi Nelson 1-2 … Morris/CA: Amaya Raths 1-1, MacKenzie Anderson 1-2, Cate Kehoe 1-3, Hailey Kill 1-3, Nora Boyle 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Nelson (L) 2.1-3-7-5-3-3, Emily Ruter 1.2-2-3-3-0-1 … Morris/CA: Kill (W) IP-5-1-0-0-1-6

KMS 9, BBE 2

Shakira Olson went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases and Maddy Anderson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a run and a stolen base, to lead Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to its second victory of the day, this time against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, at Murdock.

KMS also beat Yellow Medicine East 6-3.

Anderson got the complete-game pitching win, striking out nine and walking two. She allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Five BBE players had hits: Faith Radermacher, Taylor Shleton, Kacey Fischer and Kadynce Haider.

KMS is host to Dawson-Boyd in a Camden Conference doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Monday. BBE plays at 2:30 p.m. Monday in a non-conference game at Benson.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE 000 011 0-2 5 2

KMS 007 110 x-9 6 0

Hitting - BBE: Faith Radermacher 1-3 r, Taylor Shelton 1-2, Kacey Fischer 1-3 rbi, Kadynce Haider 1-3 r … KMS: Shakira Olson 2-4 2b r-2 sb-2, Kya Oakes 1-3 rbi-2 r, Katlynn Peters 1-2 r-2, Maddy Anderson 2-3 rbi-3 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Mariah Koenig (L) 6-6-9-8-6-3, … KMS: Maddy Anderson (W) 7-5-2-2-2-9