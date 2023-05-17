Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars win a pair rally style

MADISON — The Renville County West/BOLD softball team completed two comebacks to earn a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley in what was an almost perfect Tuesday with weather in the low 80s and slight winds.

RCW/BOLD took Game 1 with a 10-5 victory. Then in Game 2, the Jaguars earned a 5-3 win to complete their sweep of the Eagles in a Camden Conference doubleheader.

With the wins, RCW/BOLD improves to 12-3 in the conference with a 13-3 overall record. LQPV falls to 8-5 in the conference and 9-5 overall.

In Game 1, RCW/BOLD trailed 5-4 entering the seventh inning. Then the Jaguars rattled off six runs in the top of the frame and allowed zero runs in the bottom half.

Shay Skold singled and an LQPV error scored Hope Hendricks. The next at-bat, Delaney Tersteeg hit a two-run home run over the center field fence and the Jaguars added their final three runs off a bases-clearing, two-run single from Abby King. Kaitlyn Flann scored RCW/BOLD’s final run on another Eagles’ error, which reached seven by the game’s end.

Tersteeg finished Game 1 going 2-for-4 with a triple alongside her home run with four RBIs and two runs. Laila Ridler went 2-for-4 with a double, one run and an RBI.

For LQPV in Game 1, Jalyn Lee and Ayanna Gipson each had a double. Lee went 2-for-4, adding a run, and Gipson was 1-for-3, tacking on an RBI and a walk.

In Game 2, LQPV got out to another early lead, leading 3-0 after the top of the first inning. Taylor Shelstad scored on a wild pitch. Then, Madelyn Matthies grounded out on a fielder’s choice that scored Jalyn Lee and Kendyl Shelstad.

But, RCW/BOLD quickly responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 3-3. Ridler hit a two-run RBI single, where she advanced to second, scoring Skold and Tersteeg. Ridler later tacked on the Jaguars’ third run after stealing home.

RCW/BOLD added two more runs in the second inning. Tersteeg hit an RBI double to score Skold and Ridler, on the at-bat, singled to score Tersteeg to give the Jaguars a 5-3 lead that stood.

Flann earned a pair of wins in the circle for RCW/BOLD. In Game 1, she allowed eight hits and zero earned runs, striking out five and walking two. In Game 2, she pitched six innings in relief of Mackenna Hinderks. She allowed six hits, zero walks and zero runs with six strikeouts.

LQPV plays two games on Thursday at Wabasso. The Eagles play New Ulm Cathedral at 4 p.m. and Wabasso at 5:30 p.m. RCW/BOLD plays in the Wabasso tournament beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

Camden

Game 2: RCW/BOLD 5, LQPV 3

LQPV 300 000 0-3 9 0

RCW/BOLD 320 000 x-5 6 2

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 2-4 r sb, Rylee Lund 1-4 sb, Jalyn Lee 0-3 r bb, Kendyl Shelstad 0-2 r bb, Ayanna Gipson 1-3, Madelyn Matthies 2-3 rbi-2, Brandi Meyer 1-3 2b, Kayla Jahn 2-3 2b … RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 1-2 r-2 bb sb-3, Delaney Tersteeg 2-3 2b r-2 rbi sb, Laila Ridler 2-3 r rbi-3 sb, Abby King 1-3 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: T. Shelstad (L) 6-6-5-5-1-7 … RCW/BOLD: Mackenna Hinderks 1-3-3-3-2-0, Kaitlyn Flann (W) 6-6-0-0-0-6

Game 1: RCW/BOLD 10, LQPV 5

RCW/BOLD 004 000 6-10 8 4

LQPV 200 210 0-5 8 7

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 1-4 r, Delaney Tersteeg 2-4 3b hr r-2 rbi-4, Laila Ridler 2-4 2b r rbi, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 r-2 hbp sb, Kaitlyn Flann 0-4 r, Abby King 1-4 rbi-2, Mackenzie Manderschied 0-2 r bb sb, Hope Hendricks 1-3 r-2 sb … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-4 r, Rylee Lund 1-3 r bb, Jalyn Lee 2-4 2b r, Kendyl Shelstad 1-4 r rbi, Ayanna Gipson 1-3 2b rbi bb, Madelyn Matthies 1-3 r, Brandi Meyer 1-3, Camryn Lee 0-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Flann (W) 7-8-5-0-2-5 … LQPV: T. Shelstad (L) 7-8-10-3-1-4

RTR 16, MACCRAY 0

Kya Alderson threw a no-hitter in Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s win over MACCRAY at Tyler.

Alderson pitched four innings, striking out 10 and walking zero. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, five RBIs and a walk.

MACCRAY plays against Dawson-Boyd in a Camden Conference doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Raymond.

MACCRAY 000 0-0 0 4

RTR 253 6-16 10 1

Hitting - MACCRAY: none … RTR: Whitney Bruns 1-2 r-4 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Madi Burns 1-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Laken Baartman 1-3 r rbi, Kya Alderson 2-3 r rbi-5 bb 2b, Sam Hartson 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Madysen Davis 0-0 r bb, Daryssa Cruz 1-2 r, Olivia Lange 1-1 r, Lilly Klumper 1-1 r-2 bb, Briella Buchert 1-2 r-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Hadley Schoffmann (L) 3.1-9-11-5-4-5, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 0.1-1-5-5-3-1 … RTR: Alderson (W) 4-0-0-0-0-10

Game 2: Ortonville 16, D-B 13

Dawson-Boyd and Ortonville split a doubleheader at Dawson, with the Blackjacks taking Game 1 and the Trojans rebounding with a Game 2 victory.

In the opener, D-B’s Allison Estling struck out 15 in a complete-game victory. She was also 2-for-3 with two runs. Makaylee Wente was 2-for-5 with three runs. Kate Dahl and Taylen Jorgenson both had two hits and two RBIs in Game 1.

The two teams combined for 29 runs on 29 hits in Game 2. Allison Estling, Madalyn Wente, Madison Peterson, Kate Dahl, Alivia Estling and Natyah Ritter all had two hits for the Blackjacks.

D-B heads to Raymond at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a doubleheader against MACCRAY.

Ortonville 520 108 0-16 14 2

D-B 220 322 2-13 15 1

Hitting - Ortonville: Alayna Nelson 1-5 r rbi bb, Carly Olson 2-5 r rbi-2, Olivia Nelson 1-1 r-4 rbi-2 bb,-2, Megan Strong 2-4 r rbi, Claire Kellen 3-4 r-3 rbi bb, Emma Anderson 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Tehya Hamann 3-5 r rbi-3, Rylie Berge 1-5 r, Adeline Hartman 0-2 r bb… D-B: Allison Estling 2-4 r-2, Makaylee Wente 0-1 r-2 rbi bb-3, Madalyn Wente 2-3 r rbi-2, Lauren Larson 1-2 rbi, Madison Peterson 2-5 rbi-2, Kate Dahl 2-3 r rbi-2 bb, Alivia Estling 2-4 r, Taylen Jorgenson 1-4 r rbi, Elsie Wiebe 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Natyah Ritter 2-3 r-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Aubrey Zuraff (W) 7-15-13-12-6-5… D-B: Mad. Wente (L) 4.2-9-10-10-4-5, Larson 2.1-5-6-6-3-2

Game 1: D-B 13, Ortonville 5

D-B 300 154 0-13 12 1

Ortonville 000 040 1-5 6 4

Hitting - D-B: Allison Estling 2-3 r-2 bb-2, Madalyn Wente 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Makaylee Wente 2-5 r-3 rbi, Madison Peterson 1-4, Kate Dahl 2-5 r rbi-2, Alivia Estling 1-4 r-2, Madison Peterson Peterson 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Taylen Jorgenson 2-3 rbi-2, Natyah Ritter 0-2 rbi bb-2 … Ortonville: Alayna Nelson 1-4 r, Olivia Nelson 1-2 r rbi, Megan Strong 0-3 r bb, Emma Anderson 0-3 r, Claire Kellen 3-4 2b 3b rbi-3, Justine Anderson 1-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: All. Estling (W) 7-6-5-5-5-15 … Ortonville: O. Nelson (L) 5-10-12-7-6-3, Aubrey Zuraff 2-2-1-1-3-2

KMS 10, Minneota/Canby 9

Needing an extra inning to determine a winner, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg left Minneota with a win over Minneota/Canby.

Putting up 14 hits, the Fighting Saints got three hits apiece from Kya Oakes and Avery Joyce. Oakes finished 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Joyce went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

KMS plays a pair of games Friday in Wabasso. The Fighting Saints take on Redwood Valley at 4 p.m., followed by the host Rabbits at 5:30 p.m.

KMS 210 033 01-10 14 5

Minneota/Canby 304 020 00-9 8 0

Hitting - KMS: Shakira Olson 2-3 r-4 bb-2 2b sb-2, Josie Gjerde 2-3 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb, Kya Oakes 3-5 r rbi-3 2b, Avery Joyce 3-5 rbi-3 2b, Katlynn Peters 1-5, Abby Holtkamp 1-3, Elsa Gjerde 1-4 r sb, Maddy Anderson 1-4 r rbi 3b … Minneota/Canby: Faith Myhre 2-4 r-3 bb sb-2, Kiersyn Hulzebos 1-4 r rbi-2 sb, Joelle Otto 1-4 rbi bb, Ashlee Ann Fraiser 1-5 r 2b, Isabelle Hulzebos 0-3 bb-2 sac, Dakota Pesch 0-4 r rbi bb, Kenadi Arndt 1-4 r, Rachel Fairchild 1-2, Tessah Anhalt 1-2 r-2 bb sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Holtkamp 0.1-3-3-1-1-0, Anderson (W) 7.1-5-6-0-5-5, Taylor VanHeuveln (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Minneota/Canby: Otto 4-5-6-6-4-3, Brooke DeSmet (W) 4-9-4-4-0-3

Wright County

Game 2: GSL 9, Litchfield 7

Glencoe-Silver Lake tallied a pair of wins after sweeping Litchfield at Glencoe.

In Game 1, Olivia Holmgren was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Grace Braaten was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Litchfield.

In the nightcap, Olivia Olson, Karlee Prahl, Camryn Iverson and Grace Holmgren each had hits for Litchfield. Prahl drove in a pair of runs. Grace had two RBIs and a run scored.

The Dragons wrap up the regular season with a 4-14 record. The Section 3AA-North playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 23.

GSL 300 410 1-9 11 2

Litchfield 102 400 0-7 4 1

Hitting - GSL: Brooklyn Christianson 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Hannah Graf 2-4 hr r rbi-2 sb, Audrey Petersen 1-4 r, Lydia Simons 2-3 r-3 rbi bb sb-2, Addison Graupmann 1-4 rbi, Lydia Dietel 2-3 r rbi-2 sf sb, Kaylee Dose 1-3 hbp, Callie Klabunde 0-4 rbi sb, Grace Lipke 1-3 r sb … Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 0-1 r-2 bb-3 sb, Olivia Olson 1-4 r, Karlee Prahl 1-4 2b rbi-2, Ryanna Steinhaus 0-4 r, Kaitlyn Palmer 0-1 r bb-2, Camryn Iverson 1-3 2b r rbi, Grace Holmgren 1-3 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - GSL: Petersen 3.1-4-7-4-5-1, Dietel (W) 3.2-0-0-0-1-3 … Litchfield: Caroline Grabow 3.2-9-7-7-1-2, Kelsey Palmer (L) 3.1-2-2-1-1-3

Game 1: GSL 11, Litchfield 1

Litchfield 100 00-1 2 5

GSL 032 06-11 7 1

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-3 r, Grace Braaten 1-2 2b rbi … GSL: Brooklyn Christianson 1-3, Hannah Graf 1-2 r-2 bb sb, Audrey Petersen 2-3 2b r-2 rbi, Lydia Simons 1-2 r-2 rbi-3 sf sb-2, Addison Graupmann 0-1 r-2 bb-2 sb, Lydia Dietel 0-3 rbi-2, Taryn Zellmann 0-3 r sb, Callie Klabunde 0-2 r bb, Grace Lipke 2-3 rbi-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Kelsey Palmer (L) 3-3-5-1-2-3, Claire Holmgren 1.2-4-6-2-2-2 … GSL: Dietel (W) 5-2-1-1-4-3

West Central

Game 2: Minnewaska 8, Benson 7

Minnewaska and Benson split a West Central Conference doubleheader at Glenwood.

Minnewaska 062 000 0-8 7 0

Benson 200 400 0-7 11 2

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jenna Drewes 1-5, Leslie Murken 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Allison Mogard 1-2 r rbi bb-2, Emma Poegel 1-4 r rbi, Grace Larson 1-4 rbi-2, Ava Staples 1-3 r, Brooklynn Armstrong 1-3 r rbi, Lauren Stryhn 0-1 r-2 bb-3 … Benson: Mya McGeary 2-3 r rbi bb, Emma Krusemark 3-4 r rbi-4 2b, Sophie Krusemark 0-4 rbi, Ellie Krusemark 2-4 r rbi, Jordan Schmidt 1-2 rbi 2b, Presley Nygaard 0-3 r bb, Miranda Klassen 1-3 hbp, Lillie Ostlie 0-3 r bb, Hailee Ellingson 2-3 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Murken (W) 7-11-7-7-3-3 … Benson: Nygaard (L) 7-7-8-8-8-7

Game 1: Benson 13, Minnewaska 11

Benson 223 033 0-13 20 1

Minnewaska 401 303 0-11 13 1

Hitting - Benson: Mya McGeary 4-6 r-4 rbi sb-4, Emma Krusemark 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb-3, Megan Wrobleski 1-5 rbi, Ellie Krusemark 3-3 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb-2, Sophie Krusemark 4-4 r rbi-5 bb 2b-2 sb-2, Presley Nygaard 0-2 bb-2 sb, Lillie Ostlie 1-4 bb 2b, Gwen Wolcox 1-2 r, Hailee Ellingson 4-5 r-2 sb-2 …Minnewaska: Jenna Drewes 1-1 r, Kylee Klassen 1-1 rbi, Ava Staples 1-1 r sb, Leslie Murken 3-4 r-3 2b sb-4, Allison Mogard 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb 2b-2 sb-4, Emma Poegel 1-3 r rbi bb 2b sb-2, Grace Larson 1-2 rbi bb sb, Emara Sanow 0-4 rbi, Mataya Mix 0-3 bb, Lauren Stryhn 1-3 r bb 3b, Ella Roering 2-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: McGeary (W) 7-13-11-11-5-5 … Minnewaska: Mix (L) 6-19-13-13-7-7, Murken 1-1-0-0-0-0

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Paynesville 5, Kimball 2

Paynesville split a doubleheader with Kimball, giving up seven runs in the top of the seventh of a Game 1 loss, then scoring three runs in the top of the eighth to win Game 2 at Paynesville.

In Game 1, Paynesville gave up nine unearned runs as the Cubs’ Allison Leither went 4-for-5 with three runs and an RBI and Samantha Winter was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

Kylie Pauls was 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

In Game 2, Madison McNab slugged a two-run double with two outs in the top of the eighth to supply the key blow in Paynesville’s victory. McNab went 3-for-4 with a run. Arianna Messer got the complete-game pitching win, going eight innings and allowing six hits and no earned runs. She struck out four and walked three.

Paynesville is now 9-5 in the Central Minnesota Conference and 9-6 overall. The Bulldogs play New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Paynesville.

Paynesville 200 000 03-5 7 3

Kimball 100 100 00-2 6 2

Hitting - Paynesville: Madison McNab 3-4 r rbi-2 2b, Kylie Pauls 1-3, Sierra Roeser 1-4 rbi-2, Arianna Messer 1-3 r, Keyona Brooks 1-2 r … Kimball: Samantha Winter 2-4, Natalie Loehrer 2-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Messer (W) 8-6-2-0-3-4 … Kimball: Riley Fischer (L) 8-7-5-3-7-7

Game 1: Kimball 12, Paynesville 8

Kimball 003 020 7-12 12 3

Paynesville 200 105 0-8 12 7

Hitting - Kimball: Allison Leither 4-5 r-3 rbi, Samantha Winter 2-5 hr rbi-3, Natalie Loehrer 2-4 hr rbi-2 r… Paynesville: Madison McNab 2-5 r rbi, Kylie Pauls 3-5 r rbi, Kaydence Roeske 2-5 r rbi, Sierra Roeser 2-4 r rbi-3, Ariana Messer 1-4, Kianna Brooks 2-4 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kimball: Maus (W) 7-12-8-6-3-8 … Paynesville: McNab (L) 7-12-12-3-4-1