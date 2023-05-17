99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars win a pair rally style

Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Renville County West/BOLD comes from behind to beat LQPV twice, 10-5 and 5-3

LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.004.jpg
Renville County West/BOLD's Kaitlyn Flann throws a pitch against Lac qui Parle Valley on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael LyneTom Elliott and Joe Brown
May 16, 2023 at 11:21 PM

MADISON — The Renville County West/BOLD softball team completed two comebacks to earn a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley in what was an almost perfect Tuesday with weather in the low 80s and slight winds.

RCW/BOLD took Game 1 with a 10-5 victory. Then in Game 2, the Jaguars earned a 5-3 win to complete their sweep of the Eagles in a Camden Conference doubleheader.

With the wins, RCW/BOLD improves to 12-3 in the conference with a 13-3 overall record. LQPV falls to 8-5 in the conference and 9-5 overall.

In Game 1, RCW/BOLD trailed 5-4 entering the seventh inning. Then the Jaguars rattled off six runs in the top of the frame and allowed zero runs in the bottom half.

Shay Skold singled and an LQPV error scored Hope Hendricks. The next at-bat, Delaney Tersteeg hit a two-run home run over the center field fence and the Jaguars added their final three runs off a bases-clearing, two-run single from Abby King. Kaitlyn Flann scored RCW/BOLD’s final run on another Eagles’ error, which reached seven by the game’s end.

ADVERTISEMENT

LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.001.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley senior starting pitcher Taylor Shelstad throws the ball to first base against Renville County West/BOLD on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
May 16, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Tersteeg finished Game 1 going 2-for-4 with a triple alongside her home run with four RBIs and two runs. Laila Ridler went 2-for-4 with a double, one run and an RBI.

For LQPV in Game 1, Jalyn Lee and Ayanna Gipson each had a double. Lee went 2-for-4, adding a run, and Gipson was 1-for-3, tacking on an RBI and a walk.

In Game 2, LQPV got out to another early lead, leading 3-0 after the top of the first inning. Taylor Shelstad scored on a wild pitch. Then, Madelyn Matthies grounded out on a fielder’s choice that scored Jalyn Lee and Kendyl Shelstad.

But, RCW/BOLD quickly responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 3-3. Ridler hit a two-run RBI single, where she advanced to second, scoring Skold and Tersteeg. Ridler later tacked on the Jaguars’ third run after stealing home.

LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.005.jpg
Renville County West/BOLD's Bre Winzenburg throws the ball to first base against Lac qui Parle Valley on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

RCW/BOLD added two more runs in the second inning. Tersteeg hit an RBI double to score Skold and Ridler, on the at-bat, singled to score Tersteeg to give the Jaguars a 5-3 lead that stood.

Flann earned a pair of wins in the circle for RCW/BOLD. In Game 1, she allowed eight hits and zero earned runs, striking out five and walking two. In Game 2, she pitched six innings in relief of Mackenna Hinderks. She allowed six hits, zero walks and zero runs with six strikeouts.

LQPV plays two games on Thursday at Wabasso. The Eagles play New Ulm Cathedral at 4 p.m. and Wabasso at 5:30 p.m. RCW/BOLD plays in the Wabasso tournament beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.002.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley sophomore shortstop Brandi Meyer forces an out on Renville County West/BOLD's Laila Ridler and fires the ball to first base in an attempt to earn a double play on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Camden

Game 2: RCW/BOLD 5, LQPV 3

LQPV                300   000   0-3   9   0
RCW/BOLD      320   000   x-5   6   2

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 2-4 r sb, Rylee Lund 1-4 sb, Jalyn Lee 0-3 r bb, Kendyl Shelstad 0-2 r bb, Ayanna Gipson 1-3, Madelyn Matthies 2-3 rbi-2, Brandi Meyer 1-3 2b, Kayla Jahn 2-3 2b … RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 1-2 r-2 bb sb-3, Delaney Tersteeg 2-3 2b r-2 rbi sb, Laila Ridler 2-3 r rbi-3 sb, Abby King 1-3 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: T. Shelstad (L) 6-6-5-5-1-7 … RCW/BOLD: Mackenna Hinderks 1-3-3-3-2-0, Kaitlyn Flann (W) 6-6-0-0-0-6 

Game 1: RCW/BOLD 10, LQPV 5

RCW/BOLD   004   000   6-10   8   4
LQPV             200   210   0-5     8   7

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 1-4 r, Delaney Tersteeg 2-4 3b hr r-2 rbi-4, Laila Ridler 2-4 2b r rbi, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 r-2 hbp sb, Kaitlyn Flann 0-4 r, Abby King 1-4 rbi-2, Mackenzie Manderschied 0-2 r bb sb, Hope Hendricks 1-3 r-2 sb … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-4 r, Rylee Lund 1-3 r bb, Jalyn Lee 2-4 2b r, Kendyl Shelstad 1-4 r rbi, Ayanna Gipson 1-3 2b rbi bb, Madelyn Matthies 1-3 r, Brandi Meyer 1-3, Camryn Lee 0-3 rbi 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Flann (W) 7-8-5-0-2-5 … LQPV: T. Shelstad (L) 7-8-10-3-1-4

LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.006.jpg
Renville County West/BOLD's Kilee Elfering throws the ball to first base against Lac qui Parle Valley on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

RTR 16, MACCRAY 0

Kya Alderson threw a no-hitter in Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s win over MACCRAY at Tyler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alderson pitched four innings, striking out 10 and walking zero. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, five RBIs and a walk.

MACCRAY plays against Dawson-Boyd in a Camden Conference doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Raymond.

MACCRAY    000   0-0       0   4
RTR               253   6-16   10   1

Hitting - MACCRAY: none … RTR: Whitney Bruns 1-2 r-4 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Madi Burns 1-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Laken Baartman 1-3 r rbi, Kya Alderson 2-3 r rbi-5 bb 2b, Sam Hartson 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Madysen Davis 0-0 r bb, Daryssa Cruz 1-2 r, Olivia Lange 1-1 r, Lilly Klumper 1-1 r-2 bb, Briella Buchert 1-2 r-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Hadley Schoffmann (L) 3.1-9-11-5-4-5, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 0.1-1-5-5-3-1 … RTR: Alderson (W) 4-0-0-0-0-10

Game 2: Ortonville 16, D-B 13

Dawson-Boyd and Ortonville split a doubleheader at Dawson, with the Blackjacks taking Game 1 and the Trojans rebounding with a Game 2 victory.

In the opener, D-B’s Allison Estling struck out 15 in a complete-game victory. She was also 2-for-3 with two runs. Makaylee Wente was 2-for-5 with three runs. Kate Dahl and Taylen Jorgenson both had two hits and two RBIs in Game 1.

The two teams combined for 29 runs on 29 hits in Game 2. Allison Estling, Madalyn Wente, Madison Peterson, Kate Dahl, Alivia Estling and Natyah Ritter all had two hits for the Blackjacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

D-B heads to Raymond at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a doubleheader against MACCRAY.

Ortonville   520   108   0-16   14   2
D-B     220   322   2-13   15   1

Hitting - Ortonville: Alayna Nelson 1-5 r rbi bb, Carly Olson 2-5 r rbi-2, Olivia Nelson 1-1 r-4 rbi-2 bb,-2, Megan Strong 2-4 r rbi, Claire Kellen 3-4 r-3 rbi bb, Emma Anderson 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Tehya Hamann 3-5 r rbi-3, Rylie Berge 1-5 r, Adeline Hartman 0-2 r bb… D-B: Allison Estling 2-4 r-2, Makaylee Wente 0-1 r-2 rbi bb-3, Madalyn Wente 2-3 r rbi-2, Lauren Larson 1-2 rbi, Madison Peterson 2-5 rbi-2, Kate Dahl 2-3 r rbi-2 bb, Alivia Estling 2-4 r, Taylen Jorgenson 1-4 r rbi, Elsie Wiebe 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Natyah Ritter 2-3 r-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Aubrey Zuraff (W) 7-15-13-12-6-5… D-B: Mad. Wente (L) 4.2-9-10-10-4-5, Larson 2.1-5-6-6-3-2 

Game 1: D-B 13, Ortonville 5

D-B   300 154   0-13   12   1
Ortonville     000   040   1-5   6   4

Hitting - D-B: Allison Estling 2-3 r-2 bb-2, Madalyn Wente 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Makaylee Wente 2-5 r-3 rbi, Madison Peterson 1-4, Kate Dahl 2-5 r rbi-2, Alivia Estling 1-4 r-2, Madison Peterson Peterson 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Taylen Jorgenson 2-3 rbi-2, Natyah Ritter 0-2 rbi bb-2 … Ortonville: Alayna Nelson 1-4 r, Olivia Nelson 1-2 r rbi, Megan Strong 0-3 r bb, Emma Anderson 0-3 r, Claire Kellen 3-4 2b 3b rbi-3, Justine Anderson 1-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: All. Estling (W) 7-6-5-5-5-15 … Ortonville: O. Nelson (L) 5-10-12-7-6-3, Aubrey Zuraff 2-2-1-1-3-2

LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.003.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley sophomore second baseman Kayla Jahn prepares for an incoming pitch against Renville County West/BOLD on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

KMS 10, Minneota/Canby 9

Needing an extra inning to determine a winner, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg left Minneota with a win over Minneota/Canby.

Putting up 14 hits, the Fighting Saints got three hits apiece from Kya Oakes and Avery Joyce. Oakes finished 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Joyce went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

KMS plays a pair of games Friday in Wabasso. The Fighting Saints take on Redwood Valley at 4 p.m., followed by the host Rabbits at 5:30 p.m.

KMS    210   033   01-10   14   5
Minneota/Canby      304   020   00-9   8   0

Hitting - KMS: Shakira Olson 2-3 r-4 bb-2 2b sb-2, Josie Gjerde 2-3 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb, Kya Oakes 3-5 r rbi-3 2b, Avery Joyce 3-5 rbi-3 2b, Katlynn Peters 1-5, Abby Holtkamp 1-3, Elsa Gjerde 1-4 r sb, Maddy Anderson 1-4 r rbi 3b  … Minneota/Canby: Faith Myhre 2-4 r-3 bb sb-2, Kiersyn Hulzebos 1-4 r rbi-2 sb, Joelle Otto 1-4 rbi bb, Ashlee Ann Fraiser 1-5 r 2b, Isabelle Hulzebos 0-3 bb-2 sac, Dakota Pesch 0-4 r rbi bb, Kenadi Arndt 1-4 r, Rachel Fairchild 1-2, Tessah Anhalt 1-2 r-2 bb sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Holtkamp 0.1-3-3-1-1-0, Anderson (W) 7.1-5-6-0-5-5, Taylor VanHeuveln (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Minneota/Canby: Otto 4-5-6-6-4-3, Brooke DeSmet (W) 4-9-4-4-0-3

More softball coverage:
Recent prep softball coverage from west central Minnesota.
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
Prep softball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville’s offense gets going after slow start to beat BBE
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-3 at tournament
Cardinals fall to Hutchinson, DeLaSalle and Southwest Christian on Saturday at Mound
May 14, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnewaska vs. Brandon-Evansville, 051223.002.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Chargers storm past Minnewaska Lakers, 13-3
Prep softball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brandon-Evansville rallies from an early deficit to beat Minnewaska on a wet Friday
May 12, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cards fall 11-0 and 10-0 in the non-conference sweep by the Tigers
May 11, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Wright County

Game 2: GSL 9, Litchfield 7

Glencoe-Silver Lake tallied a pair of wins after sweeping Litchfield at Glencoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 1, Olivia Holmgren was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Grace Braaten was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Litchfield.

In the nightcap, Olivia Olson, Karlee Prahl, Camryn Iverson and Grace Holmgren each had hits for Litchfield. Prahl drove in a pair of runs. Grace had two RBIs and a run scored.

The Dragons wrap up the regular season with a 4-14 record. The Section 3AA-North playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 23.

GSL   300   410   1-9   11   2
Litchfield     102   400   0-7   4   1

Hitting - GSL: Brooklyn Christianson 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Hannah Graf 2-4 hr r rbi-2 sb, Audrey Petersen 1-4 r, Lydia Simons 2-3 r-3 rbi bb sb-2, Addison Graupmann 1-4 rbi, Lydia Dietel 2-3 r rbi-2 sf sb, Kaylee Dose 1-3 hbp, Callie Klabunde 0-4 rbi sb, Grace Lipke 1-3 r sb … Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 0-1 r-2 bb-3 sb, Olivia Olson 1-4 r, Karlee Prahl 1-4 2b rbi-2, Ryanna Steinhaus 0-4 r, Kaitlyn Palmer 0-1 r bb-2, Camryn Iverson 1-3 2b r rbi, Grace Holmgren 1-3 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - GSL: Petersen 3.1-4-7-4-5-1, Dietel (W) 3.2-0-0-0-1-3 … Litchfield: Caroline Grabow 3.2-9-7-7-1-2, Kelsey Palmer (L) 3.1-2-2-1-1-3

Game 1: GSL 11, Litchfield 1

Litchfield   100   00-1   2   5
GSL      032   06-11   7   1

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-3 r, Grace Braaten 1-2 2b rbi … GSL: Brooklyn Christianson 1-3, Hannah Graf 1-2 r-2 bb sb, Audrey Petersen 2-3 2b r-2 rbi, Lydia Simons 1-2 r-2 rbi-3 sf sb-2, Addison Graupmann 0-1 r-2 bb-2 sb, Lydia Dietel 0-3 rbi-2, Taryn Zellmann 0-3 r sb, Callie Klabunde 0-2 r bb, Grace Lipke 2-3 rbi-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Kelsey Palmer (L) 3-3-5-1-2-3, Claire Holmgren 1.2-4-6-2-2-2 … GSL: Dietel (W) 5-2-1-1-4-3

West Central

Game 2: Minnewaska 8, Benson 7

Minnewaska and Benson split a West Central Conference doubleheader at Glenwood.

Minnewaska   062   000   0-8   7   0
Benson           200   400   0-7   11   2

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jenna Drewes 1-5, Leslie Murken 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Allison Mogard 1-2 r rbi bb-2, Emma Poegel 1-4 r rbi, Grace Larson 1-4 rbi-2, Ava Staples 1-3 r, Brooklynn Armstrong 1-3 r rbi, Lauren Stryhn 0-1 r-2 bb-3 … Benson: Mya McGeary 2-3 r rbi bb, Emma Krusemark 3-4 r rbi-4 2b, Sophie Krusemark 0-4 rbi, Ellie Krusemark 2-4 r rbi, Jordan Schmidt 1-2 rbi 2b, Presley Nygaard 0-3 r bb, Miranda Klassen 1-3 hbp, Lillie Ostlie 0-3 r bb, Hailee Ellingson 2-3 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Murken (W) 7-11-7-7-3-3 … Benson: Nygaard (L) 7-7-8-8-8-7

Game 1: Benson 13, Minnewaska 11

Benson              223   033   0-13   20   1
Minnewaska      401   303   0-11   13   1

Hitting - Benson: Mya McGeary 4-6 r-4 rbi sb-4, Emma Krusemark 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb-3, Megan Wrobleski 1-5 rbi, Ellie Krusemark 3-3 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb-2, Sophie Krusemark 4-4 r rbi-5 bb 2b-2 sb-2, Presley Nygaard 0-2 bb-2 sb, Lillie Ostlie 1-4 bb 2b, Gwen Wolcox 1-2 r, Hailee Ellingson 4-5 r-2 sb-2 …Minnewaska: Jenna Drewes 1-1 r, Kylee Klassen 1-1 rbi, Ava Staples 1-1 r sb, Leslie Murken 3-4 r-3 2b sb-4, Allison Mogard 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb 2b-2 sb-4, Emma Poegel 1-3 r rbi bb 2b sb-2, Grace Larson 1-2 rbi bb sb, Emara Sanow 0-4 rbi, Mataya Mix 0-3 bb, Lauren Stryhn 1-3 r bb 3b, Ella Roering 2-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: McGeary (W) 7-13-11-11-5-5 … Minnewaska: Mix (L) 6-19-13-13-7-7, Murken 1-1-0-0-0-0

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Paynesville 5, Kimball 2

Paynesville split a doubleheader with Kimball, giving up seven runs in the top of the seventh of a Game 1 loss, then scoring three runs in the top of the eighth to win Game 2 at Paynesville.

In Game 1, Paynesville gave up nine unearned runs as the Cubs’ Allison Leither went 4-for-5 with three runs and an RBI and Samantha Winter was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

Kylie Pauls was 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

In Game 2, Madison McNab slugged a two-run double with two outs in the top of the eighth to supply the key blow in Paynesville’s victory. McNab went 3-for-4 with a run. Arianna Messer got the complete-game pitching win, going eight innings and allowing six hits and no earned runs. She struck out four and walked three.

Paynesville is now 9-5 in the Central Minnesota Conference and 9-6 overall. The Bulldogs play New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Paynesville.

Paynesville      200   000   03-5  7   3
Kimball             100   100   00-2   6   2

Hitting - Paynesville: Madison McNab 3-4 r rbi-2 2b, Kylie Pauls 1-3, Sierra Roeser 1-4 rbi-2, Arianna Messer 1-3 r, Keyona Brooks 1-2 r … Kimball: Samantha Winter 2-4, Natalie Loehrer 2-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Messer (W) 8-6-2-0-3-4 … Kimball: Riley Fischer (L) 8-7-5-3-7-7

Game 1: Kimball 12, Paynesville 8

Kimball           003   020   7-12   12   3
Paynesville      200   105   0-8   12   7

Hitting - Kimball:  Allison Leither 4-5 r-3 rbi, Samantha Winter 2-5 hr rbi-3, Natalie Loehrer 2-4 hr rbi-2 r… Paynesville: Madison McNab 2-5 r rbi, Kylie Pauls 3-5 r rbi, Kaydence Roeske 2-5 r rbi, Sierra Roeser 2-4 r rbi-3, Ariana Messer 1-4, Kianna Brooks 2-4 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kimball: Maus (W) 7-12-8-6-3-8 … Paynesville: McNab (L) 7-12-12-3-4-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals keep it close with St. Cloud Crush
May 16, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys shoot a 308 at Alexandria
May 16, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-2 at Osakis
May 16, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals bring 3 1st-place finishes from Alexandria
May 16, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jasmin Estrada, a 2018 Litchfield grad, became the St. Cloud State's all-time leader in career home runs (43) and RBIs (188) this spring.
College
College softball: Ex-Litchfield Dragon makes her mark at St. Cloud State
May 16, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown