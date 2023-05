Softball roundup: Redwood Valley Cardinals dominate Montevideo Thunder Hawks, 15-0

MONTEVIDEO — Kate Jacobson and the Redwood Valley softball team were dominant against Montevideo on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals’ offense began the day with an 11-run top of the first inning. And from there, Jacobson held the host Thunder Hawks without a hit in a 15-0 non-conference victory.

Redwood Valley finished the day with 15 hits. Ava Meier was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBis. Hailyn Ourada went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Samantha Grundemann and Morgan Franklin both finished with two hits, with Franklin adding two runs and two RBIs.

Montevideo freshman Peyton Dack steps into the batter's box to lead off the bottom of the first inning during a non-conference game against Redwood Valley on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Jacobson threw all four innings in the victory. She struck out one and issued two walks to Montevideo’s Peyton Dack and Mari Huseby.

The loss drops Montevideo to 0-5 on the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thunder Hawks are back at home Thursday for a West Central Conference doubleheader against Minnewaska. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Montevideo junior Taya Weber tosses a pitch during a non-conference game against Redwood Valley on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

Redwood Valley 15, Montevideo 0

Redwood Valley (11)10 3-15 15 0

Montevideo 000 0-0 0 4

Hitting - Redwood Valley: Ella Stoneberg 1-3 bb-2, Keira Hultquist 1-4 r-2 bb sb, Ava Meier 4-4 2b r-3 rbi-2 sb, Mia Means 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Samantha Gruendemann 2-3 2b r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Hailyn Ourada 3-4 r-2 rbi-1 sb-2, Kate Jacobson 1-2 r rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Cloey Wildt 0-1 r bb-2 sb, Colette Mathiowetz 0-0 rbi bb, Morgan Franklin 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb … Montevideo: Peyton Dack 0-1 bb, Mari Huseby 0-0 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Redwood Valley: Jacobson (W) 4-0-0-0-2-1 … Montevideo: Taya Weber (L) 1-7-11-7-8-1, Tenley Epema 3-8-3-2-3-1

Montevideo senior Brooke DeJong steps into the batter's box during a non-conference game against Redwood Valley on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Morris/CA 10, Litchfield 7

Lauren Hottovy went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to help lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta past Litchfield x at Morris.

Kortney Sanasack went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs for the Tigers, who are 5-1.

Grace Holmgren went 3-for-3 with a run, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base for Litchfield. Karle Prahl and Camryn Iverson each added two hits for the Dragons.

Litchfield 001 040 2-7 11 2

Morris/CA 120 241 x-10 11 3

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-5 sb, Grace Braaten 1-4 2b r, Olivia Olson 0-2 r bb hbp, Izzy Pennertz 1-4 r, Karlee Prahl 2-4 2b r-2 rbi, Ryanna Steinhaus 1-4 r rbi, Grace Holmgren 3-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Camryn Iverson 2-4 sb, Kaitlyn Palmer 0-3 rbi … Morris/CA: Lauren Hottovy 4-4 r rbi-3, Amaya Raths 1-3 r-2 rbi hbp sb-2, Haley Kill 1-3 r bb, Kortney Sanasack 3-4 3b r-3, MacKenzie Anderson 1-2 2b r-2 rbi bb-2, Kaylin Steen 1-2 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Palmer (L) 4.1-9-9-8-3-2, Caroline Grabow 1.2-2-1-0-1-2 … Morris/CA: Kill (W) 4.1-8-5-2-2-0, Nora Boyle (Sv) 2.2-3-2-2-0-0

ADVERTISEMENT

West Central

Game 2: Melrose 15, Minnewaska 3

Melrose picked up a pair of five-inning victories over West Central Conference foe Minnewaska at Melrose.

The Lakers are back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday with another conference doubleheader at Montevideo.

Game 1: Melrose 14, Minnewaska 0

Camden

Game 2: YME 10, Lakeview 0

Yellow Medicine East swept a doubleheader from the Lakers at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

In Game 2, Abbie Winter tripled and drove in three runs for the Sting. Bayli Sneller got the complete-game, five-inning win, tossing a two-hitter. She struck out seven and walked two.

In Game 1, Winter went all seven innings for the pitching win. She struck out four,walked three and scattered eight hits, allowing one earned run. Aria Peters tripled and drove in two runs for the Sting. Kourtney Peterson and Riley Harr each had two hits for YME.

YME 140 23-10 6 1

Lakeview 000 00-0 2 4

Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 0-2 r-2 bb-2 sb-3, Kourtney Peterson 0-2 r-2 bb hbp, Abbie Winter 1-3 r-2 rbi-3 bb 3b sb, Hope Stark 1-2 rbi bb-2, Hope Foy 1-2 rbi bb-2 sb, Isabelle Stark 0-1 rbi, Isabell Cisneros 0-1 hbp sb, Ella Cherveny 1-4 r rbi 3b, Hailey Baker 1-1 r rbi bb-2 2b sb, Aria Peters 1-2 r bb sb … Lakeview: Taylor Hinz 1-3, Jaidyn Nelson 0-1 bb, Emma Brusren 0-1 bb, Aubreigh Rausch 0-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Bayli Sneller (W) 5-2-0-0-2-7 … Lakeview: Brusren (L) 1.2-2-4-4-5-3, Teagan Fiene 3.1-4-5-2-5-1

Game 1: YME 10, Lakeview 1

Lakeview 000 000 1-1 8 6

YME 010 153 x-10 11 1

Hitting - Lakeview: Kiara Hinz 1-3, Olivia Hinz 1-4, Aubreigh Rausch 1-4, Emma Brusren 1-4, Paige Walker 2-3, Jaidyn Nelson 1-3 rbi, Taylor Hinz 0-1 bb-2 … YME: Bayli Sneller 1-5 rbi, Kourtney Peterson 2-4 r-2 sb, Riley Haar 2-4 r, Hope Stark 1-3 r-4 rbi bb sb, Abbie Winter 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Atrinity Tipton 1-4 r rbi, Ella Cherveny 1-4, Alana Almich 1-3 rbi, Aria Peters 1-2 r rbi-2 bb 3b hbp, Hailey Baker 0-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Teagan Fiene (L) 6-11-10-2-3-7 … YME: Winter (W) 7-8-1-1-3-4

ADVERTISEMENT

RCW/BOLD 18, Minneota/Canby 3

Senior outfielder Shayleen Skold went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI as Renville County West/BOLD beat Minnesota-Canby in five innings at Minneota.

Delaney Tersteeg went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, three BIs, a walk,a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base for RCW/BOLD.

RCW/BOLD is host to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Danube.

RCW/BOLD 313 83-18 9 3

Minneota/Canby 002 10-3 5 8

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shayleen Skold 3-5 r rbi, Delaney Tersteeg 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 2b-2 bb hbp sb, Laila Ridler 0-3 r-2 rbi bb-2 sb, Abbygale King 1-5 r, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 r-2 rbi-3 2b bb sb, Hannah Savig 0-3 r rbi bb, Avery Posl 1-2 r-3 hbp, Kaitlyn Flann 1-3 rbi bb, Isabel O’Neill 0-2 r-3 rbi bb hbp, … Minneota/Canby: Faith Myhre 1-3 r 3b, Isabelle Hulzebos 0-3 r, Ashlee An Fraiser 2-3, Kenadi Arndt 1-2, Autumn Tooley 0-1 r hbp, Dakota Pesch 1-1 rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Flann (W) 4-5-3-1-0-7, Posl 1-0-0-0-0-1 … Minneota/Canby: Brooke DeSmet (L) 3-5-7-4-3-2, Joelle Otto 2-4-11-3-4-1

Game 2: LQPV 17, D-B 7

Lac qui Parle Valley earned a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Dawson-Boyd at Madison.

LQPV’s Taylor Shelstad was the starting pitcher for both games and earned two wins.

In Game 1, Shelstad allowed six hits and three runs, striking out two batters and walking one. In Game 2, she allowed 11 hits and six runs, striking out five hitters and walking one.

D-B 311 101-7 11 9

LQPV 120 356-17 16 3

Hitting - D-B: Allison Estling 3-4 r-3, Madison Peterson 2-2 r rbi bb 2b hbp, Madalyn Wente 1-4 rbi, Taylen Jorgenson 3-4 r rbi-3, Alivia Estling 2-3 rbi … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 2-4 r-3 rbi-3 sb, Rylee Lund 2-5 r-2 rbi-4 sb 2b 3b, Kendyl Shelstad 1-4 r-2 rbi hbp sb, Ayanna Gipson 2-3 bb hbp sb, Brandi Meyer 1-5 rbi 2b, C Borstad 1-3 r-2 hbp, Camryn Lee 1-2 r, Madelyn Mathies 2-2 r-2 rbi 2b 3b, Kayla Jahn 2-3 r-3 rbi sb hbp, Jalyn Lee 2-4 r-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: Allison Estling (L) 5-12-13-9-1-6, Madalyn Wente 0.1-4-4-3-0-1 … LQPV: T. Shelstad (W) 6-11-6-6-1-5

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 1: LQPV 19, D-B 8

LQPV 554 41-19 15 4

D-B 300 50-8 10 5

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 2-4 2b r-2 sb, Rylee Lund 4-4 2b r-4 rbi-3 sb-3, Kendyl Shelstad 4-4 2b 3b r-4 rbi-3 sb-2, Ayianna Gipson 1-4 3b r rbi-4, Brandi Meyer 0-1 r-3 bb hbp-2 sb-3, Claire Borstad 1-3 r rbi-2 hbp sb, Madelyn Mathies 2-4 3b-2 r rbi-3, Jalyn Lee 1-2 r-3 bb-2 sb … D-B: Allison Estling 2-2 2b r-2 bb, Makaylee Wente 1-3 r, Madison Peterson 1-3 r, Madalyn Wente 2-3 r rbi, Taylen Jorgenson 1-3 r, Kate Dahl 2-3 r rbi, Elsie Wiebe 0-2 r bb, Avilia Estling 1-2 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: T. Shelstad (W) 4-6-3-2-1-2, Valerie Piotter 1-4-5-2-1-1 … D-B: Al. Estling (L) 5-15-19-17-3-6

RTR 2, KMS 1

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton prevailed over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Murdock.

RTR’s Kya Alderson tossed a six-hitter, striking out 12 and allowing two hits and one earned run.

KMS’ Taylor VanHeuvelen also went the distance, striking out 12 with two walks and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.

“Taylor pitched outstanding,” KMS head coach Eileen Suter said. “(It was a) well-played game. Both pitchers threw great.”

RTR 001 010 0-2 7 0

KMS 000 001 0-1 6 2

Hitting - RTR: Whitney Bruns 1-4 2b rbi, Madi Bruns 1-4 r, Laken Baartman 2-3 rbi, Kya Alderson 1-3 bb, Gabi Borresen 1-3 … KMS: Shakira Olson 1-4, Kya Oakes 1-1 bb-2, Katlyn Peters 1-3 3b rbi, Elsa Gjerde 1-3, Maddy Anderson 1-3 2b, Julia Carlson 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RTR: Taylor VanHuevelen (L) 7-7-2-2-2-12 … KMS: Kya Alderson (W) 7-6-1-1-2-12

TMB 16, MACCRAY 1

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton successfully defended its home field with a win over MACCRAY at the Tracy City Softball Complex.

The Wolverines head to Cottonwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a Camden game against Lakeview.