Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting

TYLER — The Yellow Medicine East softball team dropped a Camden Conference doubleheader to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Tuesday.

The Sting fell 3-1 in Game 1, then were beaten 11-1 in six innings in Game 2.

In Game 1, Kya Alderson struck out 16, walked three and allowed two hits and one earned run over seven innings for the Knights. Bayli Sneller struck out 14, walked five and allowed four hits and three earned runs in the complete-game loss.

Alderson slugged a home run for RTR. Atrinity Tipton was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and an RBI for YME.

In Game 2, Alderson also pitched in the circle in the night cap. She struck out six and walked zero, allowing three hits and zero earned runs.

Laken Baartman went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs, three RBIs and a walk for RTR. Alderson was 1-for-3 with three runs, an RBI and a walk.

YME plays Renville County West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Olivia.

Camden

Game 2: RTR 11, YME 1

YME 100 000-1 3 2

RTR 404 102-11 10 1

Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 1-3 r sb, Abbie Winter 0-3 rbi, Aria Peters 1-2, Alana Almich 1-2 … RTR: Whitney Bruns 1-3 r bb, Madison Burns 2-4 r-2, Laken Baartman 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 bb hr-2, Kya Alderson 1-3 r-3 rbi bb, Sara Hartson 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 sb-2, Gabrielle Borresen 0-3 rbi, Daryssa Cruz 1-3 rbi, Kendyle Breyfogle 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Winter (L) 5.2-10-11-9-3-5 … RTR: Alderson (W) 6-3-1-0-0-6

Game 1: RTR 3, YME 1

RTR 000 003 0-3 4 3

YME 000 001 0-1 2 2

Hitting - RTR: Laken Baartman 1-3 r, Kya Alderson 1-4 r rbi-3 hr, Madison Burns 1-2 sb bb-2, Sara Hartson 1-3 bb sb, Lily Klumper 0-2 r bb, Madysen Davis 0-3 bb … YME: Bayli Sneller 0-4 sb, Kourtney Peterson 0-2 bb sb, Hope Stark 0-2 r bb sb, Abbie Winter 1-3, Atrinity Tipton 1-2 rbi bb 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RTR: Alderson (W) 7-2-1-1-3-16 … YME: Sneller (L) 7-4-3-3-5-14

West Central

Game 2: Morris/CA 17, Minnewaska 0

Morris/Chokio-Alberta swept a doubleheader from Minnewaska, winning Game 1 16-0 in four innings and Game 2 17-0 in five at Morris.

In Game 1, the Tigers’ Nora Boyle tossed a four-inning one-hitter, striking out seven and walking no one. Minnewaska’s hit was by Mataya Mix.

Lauren Hottovy, Brianna Marty and Kortney Sanasack all had two hits for Morris/CA.

In Game 2, Kate Kehoe slugged a solo home run in Morris/CA’s 10-run fourth inning. Marty and Amay Raths each had two hits for the Tigers.

Hailey Kill got the complete-game victory, tossing a three-hitter. She struck out six and walked one.

Morris/CA has an 11-1 record. The Tigers play Mounds Park Academy at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the College St. Benedict in St. Joseph, then hop on the bus to play at 7 p.m. Friday against Montevideo in Morris.

Minnewaska next plays West Central Area in a West Central Conference game at Barrett.

Morris/CA 130 (10)3-17 9 0

Minnewaska 000 00-0 3 4

Hitting - Minnewaska: Ally Mogard 1-2, Emma Poegel 1-1, Mesa Kittleson 1-1 … Morris/CA: Brianna Marty 2-2, Amaya Raths 2-2, Kenzie Anderson 1-4, Hailey Kill 1-2, Kate Kehoe 1-3 hr rbi, Ryla Koehler 1-1, Ava Boyle 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: L. Murken (L) 5-9-17-10-12-4 … Morris/CA: Kill (W) 5-3-0-0-1-6

Game 1: Morris/CA 16, Minnewaska 0

Minnewaska 000 0-0 1 5

Morris/CA 436 3-16 11 0

Hitting - Minnewaska: Mataya Mix 1-1 … Morris/CA: Lauren Hottovy 2-4, Brianna Marty 2-3, Kortney Sanasack 2-3, Kenzie Anderson 1-3, Kate Kehoe 1-3, Amaya Raths 1-3, Hailey Kill 1-3, Ava Boyle 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Mix (L) 3.1-11-16-14-6-2 … Morris/CA: Nora Boyle (W) 4-1-0-0-0-7