99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting

Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Knights beat the Sting 3-1 and 11-1 in a Camden Conference doubleheader

Tribune's softball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Michael Lyne and Tom Elliott
May 09, 2023 at 10:38 PM

TYLER — The Yellow Medicine East softball team dropped a Camden Conference doubleheader to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Tuesday.

The Sting fell 3-1 in Game 1, then were beaten 11-1 in six innings in Game 2.

In Game 1, Kya Alderson struck out 16, walked three and allowed two hits and one earned run over seven innings for the Knights. Bayli Sneller struck out 14, walked five and allowed four hits and three earned runs in the complete-game loss.

Alderson slugged a home run for RTR. Atrinity Tipton was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and an RBI for YME.

In Game 2, Alderson also pitched in the circle in the night cap. She struck out six and walked zero, allowing three hits and zero earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laken Baartman went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs, three RBIs and a walk for RTR. Alderson was 1-for-3 with three runs, an RBI and a walk.

YME plays Renville County West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Olivia.

Camden

Game 2: RTR 11, YME 1

YME     100   000-1      3   2
RTR     404   102-11   10   1
Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 1-3 r sb, Abbie Winter 0-3 rbi, Aria Peters 1-2, Alana Almich 1-2 … RTR: Whitney Bruns 1-3 r bb, Madison Burns 2-4 r-2, Laken Baartman 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 bb hr-2, Kya Alderson 1-3 r-3 rbi bb, Sara Hartson 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 sb-2, Gabrielle Borresen 0-3 rbi, Daryssa Cruz 1-3 rbi, Kendyle Breyfogle 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Winter (L) 5.2-10-11-9-3-5 … RTR: Alderson (W) 6-3-1-0-0-6

Game 1: RTR 3, YME 1

RTR      000   003   0-3   4   3
YME      000   001   0-1   2   2
Hitting - RTR: Laken Baartman 1-3 r, Kya Alderson 1-4 r rbi-3 hr, Madison Burns 1-2 sb bb-2, Sara Hartson 1-3 bb sb, Lily Klumper 0-2 r bb, Madysen Davis 0-3 bb … YME: Bayli Sneller 0-4 sb, Kourtney Peterson 0-2 bb sb, Hope Stark 0-2 r bb sb, Abbie Winter 1-3, Atrinity Tipton 1-2 rbi bb 2b
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RTR: Alderson (W) 7-2-1-1-3-16 … YME: Sneller (L) 7-4-3-3-5-14

More softball coverage:
Recent prep softball coverage from west central Minnesota.
Litchfield freshman Kelsey Palmer sets up a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Prep
Softball roundup: Litchfield Dragons snap their skid
Prep softball report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield breaks a 4-game losing streak by beating New London-Spicer 13-3
May 08, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars earn 2 big wins over Ortonville
Prep softball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. RCW/BOLD beats Trojans 10-0 and 17-0 in Camden doubleheader
May 05, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Card bats go silent against Sartell
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar manages 2 hits as Sabres earn the sweep 15-0 and 8-0
May 04, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Haley Wilner joins the show
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball senior star Haley Wilner discusses the Falcons' early season success and more.
May 04, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

West Central

Game 2: Morris/CA 17, Minnewaska 0

Morris/Chokio-Alberta swept a doubleheader from Minnewaska, winning Game 1 16-0 in four innings and Game 2 17-0 in five at Morris.

In Game 1, the Tigers’ Nora Boyle tossed a four-inning one-hitter, striking out seven and walking no one. Minnewaska’s hit was by Mataya Mix.

Lauren Hottovy, Brianna Marty and Kortney Sanasack all had two hits for Morris/CA.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 2, Kate Kehoe slugged a solo home run in Morris/CA’s 10-run fourth inning. Marty and Amay Raths each had two hits for the Tigers.

Hailey Kill got the complete-game victory, tossing a three-hitter. She struck out six and walked one.

Morris/CA has an 11-1 record. The Tigers play Mounds Park Academy at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the College St. Benedict in St. Joseph, then hop on the bus to play at 7 p.m. Friday against Montevideo in Morris.

Minnewaska next plays West Central Area in a West Central Conference game at Barrett.

Morris/CA      130   (10)3-17   9   0
Minnewaska    000   00-0   3   4
Hitting - Minnewaska: Ally Mogard 1-2, Emma Poegel 1-1, Mesa Kittleson 1-1 … Morris/CA: Brianna Marty 2-2, Amaya Raths 2-2, Kenzie Anderson 1-4, Hailey Kill 1-2, Kate Kehoe 1-3 hr rbi, Ryla Koehler 1-1, Ava Boyle 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: L. Murken (L) 5-9-17-10-12-4 … Morris/CA: Kill (W) 5-3-0-0-1-6

Game 1: Morris/CA 16, Minnewaska 0

Minnewaska    000   0-0   1   5
Morris/CA      436   3-16   11   0
Hitting - Minnewaska: Mataya Mix 1-1 … Morris/CA: Lauren Hottovy 2-4, Brianna Marty 2-3, Kortney Sanasack 2-3, Kenzie Anderson 1-3, Kate Kehoe 1-3, Amaya Raths 1-3, Hailey Kill 1-3, Ava Boyle 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Mix (L) 3.1-11-16-14-6-2 … Morris/CA: Nora Boyle (W) 4-1-0-0-0-7

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers go 1-1 at Osakis triangular
May 09, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys finish a strong 3rd at Brainerd
May 09, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, right, tries to make a catch over a pair of St. Cloud Apollo defenders during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Raitz made the catch but was ruled out of bounds.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Raitz, Hodges among Cards honored at senior awards banquet
May 09, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield Dragons throwers Christensen Dietel Baseman 051023.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Throwing trio keeping up a Litchfield legacy
May 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall in triangular to Fergus Falls, Sartell
May 08, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott