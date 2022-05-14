Softball roundup: Sophomore delivers in KMS win

MURDOCK — Maddy Anderson got the complete-game pitching victory for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in its 11-1 Camden Conference softball victory over Yellow Medicine East on Friday.

Anderson, a sophomore right-hander, struck out six and walked one. She allowed six hits over six innings, allowing one earned run. She also went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Bayli Sneller was 2-for-3 for YME.

KMS (10-4) has a busy week of games, beginning with a doubleheader Monday at Tyler against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton. The Fighting Saints then are host to a doubleheader Tuesday against Renville County West/BOLD before playing Thursday at Benson.

Camden

KMS 11, YME 1

YME 001 000-1 6 5

KMS 000 812-11 9 1

Hitting - YME: Yansi Flores 1-3, Hannah Stark 1-3, Jenna Weir 1-2, Bayli Sneller 2-3, Alaynna Almich 1-2 2b … KMS: Shakira Olson 2-3, Kaitlyn Peters 1-4 rbi, Grace Collins 1-3 rbi-2, Emily Wagner 2-3 rbi, Elsa Gjerde 1-3 2b rbi-2, Maddy Anderson 2-4 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Weir (L) 3.2-3-6-5-1-5, K. Peters 2-7-5-2-2-2 … KMS: Anderson (W) 6-6-1-1-1-6

Wright County

Rockford 14, NLS 1

Julie Houghton tossed a five-inning no-hitter as Rockford beat New London-Spicer at New London.

Houghton struck out two and walked three. Delaney Hanson, walked, stole a base and scored a run on a ground out by Abby Knudsen for the Wildcats.

It was Social Justice Night at the field. Players wore t-shirts that said: “Be Good People.”

NLS plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 3:30 p.m. Monday in New London.

Rockford 406 04-14 14 0

NLS 000 50-1 0 3

Hitting - Rockford: Makayla Graunke 3-4 2b-2 rbi-2, Lily Jackson 3-4 rbi-2… NLS: Nyla Johnson 0-1 bb, Delaney Hanson 0-1 r bb sb, Sydney Feist 0-1 bb, Abby Knudsen 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rockford: Julie Houghton (W) 5-0-0-0-3-2 … NLS: Emily Ruter (L) 5-14-14-11-1-1

West Central

Game 1: Minnewaska 13, Montevideo 0

A nine-run fourth inning helped Minnewaska end its victory over Montevideo in five innings at Glenwood.

Olivia Richards went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk, two runs and three RBI for the Lakers. Breanna Larson got the complete-game win, tossing a three-hitter. She struck out one and walked one.

Amery Arends, Lily Eisenlohr and Kylie Cobb all had hits for the Thunder Hawks.

Montevideo 000 00-0 3 2

Minnewaska 220 9x-13 8 0

Hitting - Montevideo: Amery Arends 1-2, Lily Eisenlohr 1-2, Kylie Cobb 1-1 … Minnewaska: Brooklyn Larson 1-1 2b r-4 rbi-2 bb-3 sb, Olivia Richards 3-3 2b 3b r-2 rbi-3 bb, Maddy Meulebroeck 1-4 rbi-2 sb, Brenna Larson 1-3 2b r, Leslie Murken 1-3 r rbi sb, Grace Larson 1-2, Ally Mogard 0-3 r rbi, Leah Hagen 0-2 r rbi bb, Jenna Drewes 0-1 r-2 bb sb-2, Grace Jensen 0-0 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Kassey Pauling (L) 3.1-6-12-6-7-4, Taya Weber 0.2-2-1-1-0-0 … Minnewaska: Bre. Larson (W) 5-3-0-0-1-1

Game 2: Montevideo 14, Minnewaska 13

Mathea Jorgenson gave Montevideo the walk-off victory with a two-run double in Game 2 over Minnewaska in Glenwood.

Jorgenson finished the game 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two stolen bases. Kylie Cobb also had three hits for the Thunder Hawks, with two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run. Tenley Epema got the win after throwing 2-2/3 innings of relief.

Brooklyn Larson wsa 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Lakers.

Minnewaska 100 361 2-13 14 0

Montevideo 822 000 2-14 12 6

Hitting - Minnewaska: Brooklyn Larson 3-4 r rbi-3, Riley Eischens 1-3 rbi-2 bb-2 sb-2, Jenna Drewes 2-5 r-2 sb, Grace Jensen 1-5 r-2 rbi, Leslie Murken 2-4 r-3 bb, E Poegel 3-4 2b-2 r-2 rbi-4 bb sb, Leah Hagen 2-5 r-2 rbi, Olivia Richards 0-5 r sb-2 … Montevideo: Mathea Jorgenson 3-4 2b 3b r-3 rbi-2 bb sb-2, Alyssa Sachs 2-3 rbi-2 bb, Amery Arends 1-3 r rbi sb, Lily Eisenlohr 1-3 2b r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Keely Foley 1-3 r rbi sb, Kylie Cobb 3-4 2b r rbi-2 sb-2, Tenley Epema 1-4, Emily Brace 0-3 r, Kassey Pauling 0-3 r, Taya Weber 0-0 r bb, B DeJong 0-0 r-2 sb, Madyson King 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Jensen (L) 6-12-14-12-5-7 … Montevideo: Weber 4.1-8-10-5-4-2, Epema (W) 2.2-6-3-3-1-0

Non-Conference

Dassel-Cokato 13, ACGC 0

Dassel-Cokato’s Evelyn O’Brien threw a perfect game, striking out 10 in a win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Cokato.

ACGC 000 00-0 0 2

Dassel-Cokato 250 6x-13 10 0

Hitting - ACGC: no hits … Dassel-Cokato: No stats available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Kendall Miller (L) 1.2-4-7-6-9-2, Mikaili Johnson 2.1-6-6-5-2-2 … Dassel-Cokato: Evelyn O’Brien (W) 5-0-0-0-0-10