Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals drop two to Rocori

COLD SPRING — The Willmar softball team dropped a doubleheader to Rocori on Tuesday.

The Spartans beat the Cardinals 13-3 in six innings and 11-8 in five in the match-up of Central Lakes Conference teams.

“We had two highly competitive games at Rocori,” Willmar head coach Christian Brown said. “The first game was a lot closer than the box score shows.”Willmar trailed 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

“We were able to re-group and come out and give Rocori a hard-fought second game from start to finish,” Brown said. “I am proud of the girls and how they fought back and went down to the last pitch fighting for every pitch.”

In Game 2, Rocori used a seven-run first inning to set the tone.

For Willmar, Kylie Porttlin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base and Zoe Schroeder went 2-for-3 with a run, four RBI and two stolen bases. The game was called after five innings because of cold weather.

“It was nice to get out on the field for the first time this year and knock some of the rust off,” Brown said. “I saw a lot of promising things from our team today and am looking forward to getting back out as soon as possible.”

It was both teams’ season-opener.

Willmar is scheduled to play a doubleheader with the St. Cloud Tech/Apollo Crush at 4 p.m. Thursday at Willmar Senior High School.

Prep softball

Game 2: Rocori 11, Willmar 8

Rocori 701 03-11 7 0

Willmar 203 03- 8 5 2

Hitting - Rocori: Shelby Prom 1-2 r 2b sb, Madison Terres 1-2 r sb-2, Maggie Primus 1-3 r rbi, Brooklyn Hofer 1-3 r, Rachel Heinen 2-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-6, Avery Berg 1-2 rbi-2 3b, Olivia Schroeder 0-2 r bb sb, Summer Hennen 0-2 r bb sb, Jenna Boos 0-1 r rbi bb-2 sb-2, Kirsten Wieling 0-0 r bb… Willmar: Marin Enstad 1-1 r-3 bb sb, Kylie Porttiin 2-3 rbi sb, Zoe Schroeder 2-3 r rbi-4 sb-2, Alexandra Sixta 0-3 r-2 bb sb-3, Lily Reed 0-1 r-2 bb-2 sb, Amelia Reed 0-3 rbi, Hailie Smith 0-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rocori: Boos (W) 5-5-8-7-5-7 … Willmar: Grace Bjur (L) 5-7-11-9-7-3

Game 1:

Rocori 13, Willmar 3

An eight-run sixth inning lifted Rocori to the victory over Willmar in Game 1 at Cold Spring.

The game was called by the 10-run rule.

For Willmar, Lily Reed went 3-for-3 with a double and a run. Zoe Schroeder went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, two RBI and three stolen bases.

Willmar 000 102- 3 7 3

Rocori 030 208-13 7 1

Hitting - Willmar: Lily Reed 3-3 2b r, Amelia Reed 1-3, Kylie Porttiin 1-3 r sb-2, Zoe Schroeder 2-3 2b r rbi-2 sb-3 … Rocori: Shelby Prom 1-2 2b rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Maggie Primus 2-3 2b hr r-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Rachel Heinen 2-3 2b r-3 rbi-2 sb 2, Olivia Schroeder 1-1 sb-2, Madison Terres 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: L. Reed (L) 5.1-7-13-8-9-6 … Rocori: Prom (W) 3-1-0-0-1-3, Boos 3-6-3-1-2-7

Wright County

Dassel-Cokato 4, Litchfield 0

Evelyn O’Brien struck out 17 in the circle for Dassel-Cokato in a shutout win at Wright County Conference foe Litchfield.

Madilynn Yager led the Chargers’ offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Izzy Pennertz, Kaitlyn Palmer and Grace Holmgren each had a hit for the Dragons. Taylor Draeger took the loss after striking out four in four innings.

Litchfield is back at home Thursday for a non-conference game versus Norwood Young America.

Dassel-Cokato 100 000 3-4 9 0

Litchfield 000 000 0-0 3 3

Hitting - Dassel-Cokato: Evelyn O’Brien 1-3 r bb-2, Addison Quern 1-5, Amy Kivisto 2-4, Bailey Quern 1-4 2b, Bree Hopkins 1-4 r sb-2, Madilynn Yager 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Ashley Johnson 1-4 rbi, Hannah Corbin 0-1 r bb-3 sb-2… Litchfield: Izzy Pennertz 1-3, Kaitlyn Palmer 1-3, Grace Holmgren 1-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dassel-Cokato: O’Brien (W) 7-3-0-0-3-17 … Litchfield: Taylor Draeger (L) 4-4-1-0-2-4, Liv Holmgren 3-5-3-3-4-1