Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals open with a split against Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Willmar softball team opened the season on a mild, sunny Thursday with a doubleheader split against Alexandria.

Alex won the first game 13-0 in five innings. Willmar rebounded with a 13-2 win in five innings in Game 2.

In the second game, a nine-run second inning propelled Willmar to the Central Lakes Conference victory. Big hitters for Willmar were Lexi Owens, Madison Norsten and Hannah Magnuson.

Owens went 3-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Norsten was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Magnuson went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.

Willmar senior Grace Bjur lines up a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Grace Etterman picked up the pitching win, going all five innings for Willmar. She struck out one, walked two and allowed four hits and two earned runs.

In Game 1, Zoe Schroeder and Hallie Smith were each 1-for-2 for Willmar.

Willmar is scheduled to play Rocori in another CLC doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Willmar.

Central Lakes

Game 2: Willmar 13, Alexandria 2

Alexandria 002 00-2 4 5

Willmar 192 1x-13 9 2

Hitting - Alexandria: Aubrie Porter 1-2 bb, Brianna Buntzel 1-2, Maari Kvidt 1-2 3b r rbi, Rachael Mohr 1-1 2b, Govetta Kelly 0-0 r bb … Willmar: Zadina Butcher 1-2 r rbi bb, Hannah Magnuson 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Madison Norsten 2-3 3b r-2 rbi-2, Cadence Parker 1-3 r rbi-4, Lexi Owens 3-3 r-3 rbi-3 sb-2, Zoe Schroeder 0-2 r bb hbp, Emily Mireles 0-2 r bb, Hailie Smith 0-2 r hbp sb, Katelyn Garberding 0-2 r rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Alexandria: Addy Johnson (L) 4-9-13-11-5-1 … Willmar: Grace Etterman (W) 5-4-2-2-2-1

Willmar junior Zadina Butcher runs the bases during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Game 1: Alexandria 13, Willmar 0

Willmar 000 00-0 2 1

Alexandria 706 0x-13 5 1

Hitting - Willmar: Zoe Schroeder 1-2, Hailie Smith 1-2 … Alexandria: Peyton Goetch 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Aubre Porter 1-3 r rbi-2, Kinzie Johnson 1-3 r, Maaki Kvidt 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Ava Klimek 0-1 r rbi hbp-2, Chloe Loch 0-2 r bb sb, Emma Wolter 0-1 r-2 bb hbp sb-2, Tianna Goeke 0-1 r-2 hbp-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Grace Bjur (L) 3-5-13-13-5-4, Grace Etterman 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Alexandria: Addy Johnson (W) 5-2-0-0-0-4

Wright County

Rockford 11, Litchfield 1

Litchfield dropped its season opener in five innings at Rockford.

The Dragons’ lone run came in the third inning. Olivia Olson led off with a double, then came home on a Grace Holmgren single. Olson finished 2-for-2 while Homgren was 1-for-1.

Litchfield is host to New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Monday in its home opener.

Litchfield 001 00-1 7 4

Rockford 322 31-11 9 0

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-2, Grace Braaten 1-2, Ryanna Steinhaus 1-2 sb, Camryn Iverson 1-2, Olivia Olson 2-2 2b r sb, Grace Holmgren 1-1 rbi sb … Rockford: Blanchard 3-3 2b 3b r-4 rbi-2 bb, Torborg 1-3 rbi-2, Koshiol 2-2 r rbi bb sb-2, Gordee 1-4 rbi-2, Weiss 1-3 r bb, Pedersen 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Houghton 0-0 r-2 bb-4, Feyen 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Caroline Grabow (L) 3.2-7-10-5-8-1, Claire Holmgren 0.2-2-1-1-1-1 … Rockford: Houghton (W) 5-7-1-1-0-0

Camden

RCW/BOLD 15, TMB 0

Renville County West/BOLD opened the season by lashing out 12 hits to beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in four innings at Sebastian Park in Tracy.

Hannah Savig led the way, going 4-for-4 with a run and four RBIs. Shayleen Skold, Kaitlyn Flann and Avery Post all had two hits and Delaney Tersteeg slugged a home run for RCW/BOLD.

Flann got the complete-game victory, striking out three and scattering three hits.

RCW/BOLD’s next game is 6 p.m. Tuesday against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Danube.

RCW/BOLD 065 4-15 12 3

T-M-B 000 0-0 3 3

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shayleen Skold 2-4 r-3 rbi-2 sb, Delaney Tersteeg 1-3 bb hr r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Bre Winzenburg 1-2 bb 3b r-2 rbi-3 bb hbp sb, Hannah Savig 4-4 r rbi-4, Kaitlyn Flann 2-3 sb, Avery Posl 2-2 r-2 rbi hbp sb-2, Laila Ridler 0-3 r hbp, Mackenzie Manderschied 0-0 r-2 bb hbp sb, Isabel O’Neill 0-1 r-2 … T-M-B: Grace Dolan 1-2, Hailey Gernentz 1-2 2b, M Johnson 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Flann (W) 4-3-0-0-0-3 … T-M-B: Kamryn Petersen (L) 4-12-15-11-4-4