Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals open with a split against Alexandria

Prep softball report for Thursday, April 13, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar falls 13-0 in Game 1, then rebounds with a 13-2 CLC victory

Willmar sophomore Madison Norsten walks up to the plate for an at-bat during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 10:58 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Willmar softball team opened the season on a mild, sunny Thursday with a doubleheader split against Alexandria.

Alex won the first game 13-0 in five innings. Willmar rebounded with a 13-2 win in five innings in Game 2.

In the second game, a nine-run second inning propelled Willmar to the Central Lakes Conference victory. Big hitters for Willmar were Lexi Owens, Madison Norsten and Hannah Magnuson.

Owens went 3-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Norsten was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Magnuson went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.

Willmar senior Grace Bjur lines up a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Grace Etterman picked up the pitching win, going all five innings for Willmar. She struck out one, walked two and allowed four hits and two earned runs.

In Game 1, Zoe Schroeder and Hallie Smith were each 1-for-2 for Willmar.

Willmar is scheduled to play Rocori in another CLC doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Willmar.

Central Lakes

Game 2: Willmar 13, Alexandria 2

Alexandria   002   00-2   4   5
Willmar      192   1x-13   9   2
Hitting - Alexandria: Aubrie Porter 1-2 bb, Brianna Buntzel 1-2, Maari Kvidt 1-2 3b r rbi, Rachael Mohr 1-1 2b, Govetta Kelly 0-0 r bb … Willmar: Zadina Butcher 1-2 r rbi bb, Hannah Magnuson 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Madison Norsten 2-3 3b r-2 rbi-2, Cadence Parker 1-3 r rbi-4, Lexi Owens 3-3 r-3 rbi-3 sb-2, Zoe Schroeder 0-2 r bb hbp, Emily Mireles 0-2 r bb, Hailie Smith 0-2 r hbp sb, Katelyn Garberding 0-2 r rbi bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Alexandria: Addy Johnson (L) 4-9-13-11-5-1 … Willmar: Grace Etterman (W) 5-4-2-2-2-1

Willmar junior Zadina Butcher runs the bases during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Game 1: Alexandria 13, Willmar 0

Willmar          000   00-0   2   1
Alexandria     706   0x-13   5   1
Hitting - Willmar: Zoe Schroeder 1-2, Hailie Smith 1-2  … Alexandria: Peyton Goetch 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Aubre Porter 1-3 r rbi-2, Kinzie Johnson 1-3 r, Maaki Kvidt 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Ava Klimek 0-1 r rbi hbp-2, Chloe Loch 0-2 r bb sb, Emma Wolter 0-1 r-2 bb hbp sb-2, Tianna Goeke 0-1 r-2 hbp-2 sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Grace Bjur (L) 3-5-13-13-5-4, Grace Etterman 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Alexandria: Addy Johnson (W) 5-2-0-0-0-4

Wright County

Rockford 11, Litchfield 1

Litchfield dropped its season opener in five innings at Rockford.

The Dragons’ lone run came in the third inning. Olivia Olson led off with a double, then came home on a Grace Holmgren single. Olson finished 2-for-2 while Homgren was 1-for-1.

Litchfield is host to New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Monday in its home opener.

Litchfield    001   00-1   7   4
Rockford    322   31-11   9   0
Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-2, Grace Braaten 1-2, Ryanna Steinhaus 1-2 sb, Camryn Iverson 1-2, Olivia Olson 2-2 2b r sb, Grace Holmgren 1-1 rbi sb … Rockford: Blanchard 3-3 2b 3b r-4 rbi-2 bb, Torborg 1-3 rbi-2, Koshiol 2-2 r rbi bb sb-2, Gordee 1-4 rbi-2, Weiss 1-3 r bb, Pedersen 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Houghton 0-0 r-2 bb-4, Feyen 0-1 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Caroline Grabow (L) 3.2-7-10-5-8-1, Claire Holmgren 0.2-2-1-1-1-1 … Rockford: Houghton (W) 5-7-1-1-0-0

