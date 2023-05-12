Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall

MARSHALL — The Willmar softball team dropped a pair of non-conference games to Marshall Thursday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

The Tigers held the Cardinals to one hit in an 11-0 Game 1 win in five innings. Marshall got another shutout in Game 2, winning 10-0.

“It’s been a tough week for the softball team and the Willmar community as a whole,” said Cardinals head coach Christian Brown. “We have talked all year about getting a little better each day and this week. We had the girls focus on being able to be a support for each other (and) to lean on each other in times of hardship. That was our focus this week and everything else was secondary.

“With our games tonight, I really appreciated their effort, their hard work and their support for one another.”

Hannah Magnuson had Willmar’s lone hit in Game 1, a double in the top of the first inning. Marshall got two hits apiece from Morgan Bjella, Lauren Wherry, Regan Loft, Jayda Bednarek and Mackenzie Olsen. Pitcher Olivia Houseman struck out nine with one hit and two walks allowed.

In Game 2, the Cardinals got hits from Zoe Schroeder and Madi Norsten. Both were 1-for-3. Brielle Riess, Bjella and Bednarek each collected a pair of hits for the Tigers. Olsen added a home run for Marshall.

Willmar has been held scoreless in four straight games.

The Cardinals (1-12) play in a tournament Saturday at Mound-Westonka.

Non-conference

Game 2: Marshall 10, Willmar 0

Marshall 030 050 2-10 11 1

Willmar 000 000 x-0 2 1

Hitting - Marshall: Brielle Riess 2-3 r rbi bb-2 sb, Morgan Bjella 2-5 2b-2 r rbi, Halla Casavan 1-2 hr r-2 rbi bb-2 sb, Regan Loft 1-2 r rbi hbp-2, Randi Wendorff 1-4 r, Jayda Bednarek 2-2 r-2 bb sb-2, Mackenzie Olsen 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-3 hbp, Harley Beek 1-3 rbi bb sb … Willmar: Zoe Schroeder 1-3, Madi Norsten 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Beek (W) 7-2-0-0-4-4 … Willmar: Zadina Butcher (L) 5-10-8-7-4-0, Grace Bjur 2-1-2-2-3-2

Game 1: Marshall 11, Willmar 0

Willmar 000 00-0 1 1

Marshall 720 2x-11 11 1

Hitting - Willmar: Hannah Magnuson 1-2 2b … Marshall: Brielle Riess 0-2 r rbi bb sb, Morgan Bjella 2-3 2b r rbi, Lauren Wherry 2-3 r-2 rbi sb-5, Regan Loft 2-3 r-2, Randi Wendorff 1-3 2b r rbi-3, Jayda Bednarek 2-2 r rbi bb sb-2, Mackenzie Olsen 2-2 2b r rbi bb sb, Jaina Dekker 0-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Grace Etterman (L) 4-11-11-11-5-3 … Marshall: Olivia Houseman (W) 5-1-0-0-2-9

Wright County

Game 2: HLWW 8, NLS 7

Both games ended with walk-off victories in the Wright County Conference doubleheader between Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and New London-Spicer at New London.

In Game 1, Dalayne Hatlestad hit a single to center in the bottom of the seventh to cap off a three-run rally for NLS. Delaney Hanson led off the inning with a single for the Wildcats. Maren Munsch then tripled home Hanson and scored when Abby Knudsen reached on an error. Knudsen then stole second before Hatlestad singled her home.

In Game 2, HLWW scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to earn its walk-off win.

NLS is host to Montevideo at 3:30 p.m. Friday at New London.

NLS 220 030 0-7 8 4

HLWW 200 031 2-8 12 2

Hitting - NLS: Abby Knudsen 2-4 rbi, Dalayne Hatlestad 1-4 2b, Brianna Wileman 2-4, Aly Wendlandt 3-4 2b rbi-3 … HLWW: Bree Driver 1-4, Madilyn Decker 3-5 rbi, Callie Elg 3-4 rbi, Anna Weege 2-4 rbi-2, Kamryn Stueven 2-4 2b rbi-2, Lakelyn Jonell 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Emily Ruter 4-7-5-4-1-2, Sara Kraemer (L) 2.1-4-3-1-2-2, Addi Nelson 0.1-1-0-0-1-0 … HLWW: Elg 4 ip, Kirsten Heber (W) 3 ip

Game 1: NLS 5, HLWW 4

HLWW 000 020 2-4 6 1

NLS 001 010 3-5 8 0

Hitting - HLWW: Bree Driver 2-4 3b rbi, Anna Smith 1-4 rbi-2, Madilyn Decker 1-4, M. Groczyk 1-2, Kirsten Heber 1-3 … NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 2-4 rbi-2, Mallory Johnson 1-2 2b, Addi Nelson 1-3 2b, Emily Ruter 1-3, Delaney Hanson 1-2, Maren Munsch 2-3 3b-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - HLWW: Heber 6-7-4-4-1-4, Callie Elg (L) 0-1-1-1-0-0 … NLS: Nelson (W) 7-6-4-4-3-4

Game 2: Annandale 17, Litchfield 7

Annandale put together 30 total hits in its Wright County Conference sweep of host Litchfield.

Emma Simon hit a pair of home runs for the Cardinals in Game 1, finishing 3-for-4 with six RBIs and three runs. Olivia Holmgren and Grace Braaten were both 1-for-2 for the Dragons in the opener.

Simon continued her hot hitting in the nightcap, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Karlee Prahl hit a home run for Litchfield, going 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Homgren was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Litchfield 000 151-7 7 2

Annandale 330 245-17 14 6

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 2-2 2b rbi-2 bb sf, Grace Braaten 1-4 rbi sb, Olivia Olson 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Izzy Pennertz 1-3 r bb, Karlee Prahl 2-4 hr r-2 rbi, Ryanna Steinhaus 1-4 r, Kaitlyn Palmer 0-4 r rbi, Grace Holmgren 0-2 rbi bb … Annandale: Faith Simon 2-4 r-4 rbi bb sb, Hayven Linn 1-4 2b r-3 rbi hbp sb, Josie Jepseth 2-2 r-2 rbi-4 bb-2 sf sb, Lilly Merrill 2-4 r rbi-2 bb, Emma Simon 3-5 2b r rbi-2, Emerson Helget 1-2 2b r rbi-2 bb-2, Kali Jones 1-4 rbi, Bryn Fahey 0-1 r, Avery Seagraves 2-3 2b r-3 rbi bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Claire Holmgren (L) 1.2-3-6-6-4-2, Caroline Grabow 4-11-11-8-3-1 … Annandale: Morgan Marquette (W) 4-5-6-0-3-2, Helget 2-2-1-1-2-0

Game 1: Annandale 18, Litchfield 0

Annandale 710 (10)-18 16 0

Litchfield 000 0-0 2 4

Hitting - Annandale: Faith Simon 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Hayven Linn 1-3 2b r-2 hbp, Josie Jepseth 3-3 2b hr r-4 rbi-5 bb, Lilly Merrill 2-3 r-2 bb, Emma Simon 3-4 hr-2 r-3 rbi-6, Emerson Helget 2-4 r-2 rbi sb, Morgan Marquette 1-3 r bb, Kali Jones 2-4 2b r rbi, Avery Seagraves 0-3 r-2 sb … Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-2 2b, Grace Braaten 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Annandale: Helget (W) 4-2-0-0-0-4 … Litchfield: Kelsey Palmer (L) 3.2-16-18-5-2-1, Claire Holmgren 0.1-0-0-0-1-1

West Central

Game 2: Benson 15, Montevideo 1

Montevideo scored four runs in the sixth to beat Benson in Game 1, then the Braves came back to roll the Thunder Hawks in five innings in Game 2 in the doubleheader at Benson.

In Game 1, Lily Eisenlohr, Petyon Dack, Gabrielle Augeson, Raegan Stanley and Madyson Kling all had two hits for Montevideo.

In Game 2, the Braves piled up 13 hits. Leading the way was Emma Krusemark, who went 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs, a double and a stolen base. She was 2-for-4 in Game 1.

Presley Nygaard got the complete-game victory, going all five innings. She struck out two, walked two and allowed four hits and one run.

Benson 237 03-15 13 0

Montevideo 010 00-1 4 4

Hitting - Benson: Mya McGeary 2-4 r-3 rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Emma Krusemark 3-4 r-3 rbi-3 2b sb, Miranda Klassen 1-3 r hbp sb, Ellie Krusemark 0-2 r-2 rbi bb-2, Brittany Flower 2-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Megan Wrobleski 1-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Presley Nygaard 0-3 r, Hannah Miller 0-1 rbi, Sophie Krusemark 2-2 r-2 rbi bb-2 sb-3, Gwen Wilcox 1-2 r bb sb … Montevideo: Lily Eisenlohr 1-3, Kylieann Johnson 1-3 sb, Gabrielle Augeson 1-2 r sb, Madyson Kling 1-2, Taya Weber 0-1 bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Nygaard (W) 5-4-1-1-2-2 … Montevideo: Carlee Axford (L) 2.1-6-6-6-2-2, Weber 0.1 1-6-6-5-0, Tenley Epema 2.1-6-3-3-1-1

Game 1: Montevideo 6, Benson 4

Montevideo 101 004 0-6 12 0

Benson 031 000 0-4 7 1

Hitting - Montevideo: Lily Eisenlohr 2-4 r rbi 2b sb-3, Kylieann Johnson 0-3 rbi, Peyton Dack 2-4 r, Tenley Epema 1-4, Gabrielle Augeson 2-3 r, Raegan Stanley 2-3 sb, Taya Weber 0-2 r bb, Brooke DeJong 1-3 r rbi, Madyson Kling 2-3 r rbi-2 sb-3 … Benson: Mya McGeary 0-2 rbi bb hbp sb, Emma Krusemark 2-4, Ellie Krusemark 1-2 r-2 bb sb, Brittany Flower 1-3 rbi 2b, Sophie Krusemark 1-3 r, Megan Wrobleski 1-2 r bb sb, Hailee Ellingson 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Carlee Axford (W) 7-7-4-4-3-6 … Benson: McGeary (L) 7-11-5-4-1-5, Nygaard 0-1-1-1-0-0

Central Minnesota

Game 2: ACGC 22, Holdingford 10

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City won a pair of high-scoring games against host Holdingford.

Haley Wilner was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs for the Falcons in Game 1. Ally Giese was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.

ACGC put up seven runs in both the first and second innings of Game 2. Wilner was big at the plate again, going 1-for-2 with a triple, four RBIs, a run and two walks. She also got the win after striking out six over five innings of relief.

ACGC 771 15-22 6 2

Holdingford 701 02-10 7 2

Hitting - ACGC: Haley Wilner 1-2 3b r rbi-4 bb-2 sac, Mikaili Johnson 1-3 r-3 rbi bb hbp sb, Mackenzie Powers 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-3, Kendall Miller 0-2 r-2 bb-3, Macy Elton 1-1 2b r-4 rbi-3 bb-4, Kady Martin 1-1 r-3 rbi-2 bb sac hbp-2, Haley Barker 0-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb hbp, Ally Giese 1-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb-3, Brooke Schultz 0-2 r rbi bb-2 hbp … Holdingford: Trisha Popp 2-3 r-3 bb sb-2, Kadence Gallus 2-2 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb-2, Kenna Bartkowicz 1-1 r bb hbp-2, Ayla Young 1-3 r hbp, Brooke Soltis 0-2 r bb, Hailey Kotzer 1-2 r hbp, Gabby Bruns 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Miller 0-2-7-7-5-0, Wilner (W) 5-5-3-2-1-6 … Holdingford: Soltis 1-1-7-7-4-2, Ava Hagerty (L) 3.1-2-11-10-12-2, Gallus 0.2-3-4-4-4-0

Game 1: ACGC 12, Holdingford 8

Holdingford 330 101 0-8 8 2

ACGC 132 312 x-12 12 1

Hitting - Holdingford: Trisha Popp 1-2 r-3 bb sb-3, Kadence Gallus 2-4 2b r-2, Kenna Bartkowicz 1-3 2b r rbi bb sb, Ayla Young 3-3 r rbi-2 sac sb, Brooke Soltis 1-3 rbi bb, Cali Opatz 0-1 r bb … ACGC: Haley Wilner 4-5 r-2 rbi-3, Mikaili Johnson 1-3 r rbi bb-2, Mackenzie Powers 1-4 r-2 bb, Kendall Miller 1-3 r bb hbp sb, Macy Elton 1-2 2b r rbi bb-2 sb, Kady Martin 0-0 r-2 rbi bb-2 hbp-2, Ally Giese 3-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp, Brooke Schultz 2-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Holdingford: Opatz 2-5-5-5-3-3, Soltis (L) 4-7-7-7-5-1 … ACGC: Miller (W) 7-8-8-8-7-7

Camden

YME 3, RCW/BOLD 2

Bayli Sneller struck out 13 to get the pitching win and Yellow Medicine East earned the victory over Renville County West at Dirk’s Park in Olivia.

Sneller scattered six hits and walked two, allowing two earned runs. The Sting broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh. Sneller 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bses and three runs scored. Riley Haar was 2-for-4 with two RBis.

Laila Ridler went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base for the Jaguars.

YME 001 010 1-3 7 1

RCW/BOLD 002 000 0-2 6 1

Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 2-3 r-3 bb sb-2, Kourtney Peterson 1-3 bb, Riley Haar 2-4 rbi-2, Abbie Winter 0-2 bb, Hailey Barker 1-2 bb, Alana Almich 1-3 … RCW/BOLD: Delaney Tersteeg 0-2 r, Laila Ridler 2-3 r sb, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Hannah Savig 1-3 sb, Abby King 1-3, Kaitlyn Flann 1-3 2b, Isabel O’Neill 0-1 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 7-6-2-2-2-13 … RCW/BOLD: Flann (L) 6-6-2-1-2-5, Avery Posl 0.1-0-1-1-1-2, Hope Hendricks 0.2-1-0-0-0-0

Lakeview 11, DB 5

Seventh-grader Aubrey Pederson led Lakeview by going 3-for-5 with a run, three RBIs and three stolen bases in beating Dawson-Boyd at Dawson.

The Blackjacks out-hit the Lakers 13-8, but committed seven errors to Lakeview’s two.

Allison Estling led Dawson-Boyd by going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Madalyn Wente, Madison Wente and Kate Dahl all had two hits for the Blackjacks.

Lakeview 037 010 0-11 8 2

DB 120 200 0-5 13 7

Hitting - Lakeview: Aubrey Pederson 3-5 r rbi-3 sb-3, Kiara Hinz 1-3 r rbi bb-2 sb-2, Olivia Hinz 1-3 r rbi sb, Emma Brusven 2-4 r rbi-2, Aubrey Rausch 0-3 r-2 bb sb, Teagan Fiene 1-4 r rbi 2b sb, Morgan Velde 0-4 r rbi sb-2, Taylor Hinz 0-2 r-2 bb-2 sb-3 … DB: Madalyn Wente 2-3 r-2 bb sb-2, Madison Peterson 2-3 rbi-2 bb 2b, Allison Estling 3-4 rbi-3 2b, Taylen Jorgenson 1-4 sb, MaKaylee Wente 0-3 bb, Kate Dahl 2-4 2b, Alivia Estling 1-2 bb, A Peterson 1-2, Natyah Ritter 1-2 r-2 bb sb-2, S Bothun 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: n/a … DB: Allison Estling (L) 3.1-6-10-1-3-4, Madalyn Wente 3.2-2-1-1-2-3

Game 2: KMS 13, MACCRAY 1

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg earned the sweep over MACCRAY at Raymond.

Josie Gjerde, Avery Joyce, Katlyn Peters and Elsa Gjerde all had two hits for the Fighting Saints in Game 1. Then in Game 2, Sharkira Olson hit a pair of home runs, and Abby Holtkamp also went deep in the victory.

Tayte Nokleby, Layla Owen-Dobmeier and Emersyn Pederson all had two hits for the Wolverines in Game 1. Nokleby scored a run in Game 2, going 1-for-2.

KMS plays in a tournament at Wabasso at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. MACCRAY plays host to Minneota/Canby at 4 p.m. Monday in Raymond.

KMS 250 04-13 10 0

MACCRAY 100 00-1 4 4

Hitting - KMS: Shakira Olson 3-3 r-3 rbi-2 hr-2, Josie Gjerde 2-3 r-2 2b, Kya Oakes 2-4 r-2 rbi, Abby Holtkamp 1-2 r rbi-3 hr, Julia Carlson 1-4 r, Maddy Anderson 1-4 … MACCRAY: Tayte Nokleby 1-2 r, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 1-2, Emersyn Pederson 1-2, Regan Aker 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Maddy Anderson (W) 5-4-1-1-0-5 … MACCRAY: Hadley Schoffman (L) 5-10-13-10-2-2

Game 1: KMS 11, MACCRAY 3

MACCRAY 300 000 0-3 10 2

KMS 203 402 x-11 12 2

Hitting - MACCRAY: Erika Pieper 1-3 r, Greta Meyer 1-4 r rbi, Tayte Nokleby 2-4, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 2-4 2b, Leia Colby 1-3, Emersyn Pederson 2-4, Regan Aker 1-3 … KMS: Shakira Olson 1-4 2b r, Josie Gjerde 2-5 2b r rbi-3, Kya Oakes 1-3 r-2, Avery Joyce 2-3 r-2 rbi-2, Katlyn Peters 2-2 2b r-2 rbi-2, Elsa Gjerde 2-3 r rbi, Julia Carslon 1-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Reyna Mendoza (L) 4-8-9-7-2-4, Hady Schoffman 2-4-2-2-1-1 … KMS: Taylor VanHeuveln (W) 7-10-3-1-0-7

Minneota/Canby 5, LQPV 4

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Minneota/Canby’s Tessah Anhalt hit a single to right field that scored Kenadi Arndt from third for the extra-inning walk-off win over Lac qui Parle Valley at Minneota.

Kiersyn Hulzebos, AshleeAnn Frazeur and Dakota Pesch were each 2-for-4 for the Vikings. Pesch drove in three runs while Frazeur scored twice in the victory.

Jalyn Lee went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Eagles. Brandi Meyer was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

LQPV 100 110 01-4 7 1

M/C 000 003 02-5 10 0

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 0-2 r bb, Kendyl Shelstad 1-4 rbi, Ayanna Gipson 1-4 r, Madelyn Mathies 1-3 r rbi, Brandi Meyer 2-4 rbi, Jalyn Lee 2-3 r … M/C: Faith Myhre 1-3 bb sb-2, Kiersyn Hulzebos 2-4 r, Joelle Otto 1-3 bb sb, Izabelle Hulzebos 1-3 r rbi, AshleeAnn Frazeur 2-4 r-2 sb, Kenadi Arndt 0-4 r sb, Dakota Pesch 2-4 rbi-3, Tessah Anhalt 1-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: T. Shelstad (L) 7.1-10-6-5-2-6 … M/C: Brooke DeSmet (W) 8-7-4-3-1-3