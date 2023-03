Softball roundup: Willmar runs into a Sartell buzzsaw

SARTELL — The Sartell softball team’s record in the Central Lakes Conference remains unblemished.

The Sabres got the sweep, 10-0 and in a doubleheader at Sartell High School..

Sartell is now 8-0 in the CLC and 10-2 overall.

In the opener, Willmar had two hits, from Zoe Schroeder and Lily Reed. Reid was also hit with the loss, tossing all four innings.

Sartell was led by Danica Sarff. She was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. She also pitched, striking out 10 in a complete-game victory.

The nightcap saw the Sabres tack on six runs in the top of the seventh. Willmar committed 13 errors in the game. Ava Swenson led three Sartell players with two hits, going 2-for-5 with a home run. The Cardinals got three hits in Game 2, from Marin Enstad, Hannah Magnuson and Amelia Reed. Grace Bjur took the loss.

Willmar (1-5-1 overall, 1-5-1 CLC) is host to Alexandria for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Monday.

Central Lakes

Game 1: Sartell 10, Willmar 0

Willmar 000 00-0 2 2

Sartell 160 3x-10 8 0

Hitting - Willmar: Zoe Schroeder 1-1 bb sb, Lily Reed 1-1 … Sartell: Jaiden Tretter 1-1 3b r-3 rbi-2 sb-2, Megan Driste 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Danica Sarff 2-2 3b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Hannah Sundell 1-3 rbi, Alissa Ahrndt 1-3 r sb-2, Maggie Kruse 1-2 r rbi, Elise Tragiai 0-3 rbi, Abigail Scholz 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Reed (L) 4-8-10-8-5-3 … Sartell: Sarff (W) 5-2-0-0-2-10

Game 2: Sartell 16, Willmar 1

Sartell 230 113 6-16 10 2

Willmar 000 100 0-1 3 13

Hitting - Sartell: Jaiden Tretter 2-4 r-3 rbi bb sb, Megan Driste 2-5 r-3 rbi sb-2, Danica Sarff 1-3 2b r-3 rbi bb sb, Hannah Sundell 1-4 r rbi-2 bb, Alayna Tavale 1-1 r rbi, Ava Swenson 2-5 hr r rbi, Maggie Kruse 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Alissa Ahrndt 0-3 r-2 rbi bb-2 … Willmar: Marin Enstad 1-3 rbi, Hannah Magnuson 1-3, Amelia Reed 1-3, Cadence Parker 0-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sartell: Sarff 2-0-0-0-2-4, Abigail Scholz (W) 5-3-1-0-0-1 … Willmar: Grace Bjur (L) 7-10-16-4-9-7

Wright County

Game 1: NLS 10, HLWW 0

Emily Ruter threw a six-inning shutout to lead New London-Spicer past Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Howard Lake.

Ruter struck out two and walked no one. She allowed five hits.

Nyla Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Wildcats, who got two hits apiece from Sadie Hatlestad and Caitlin Wileman.

NLS 012 106-10 9 2

HLWW 000 000-0 5 3

Hitting - NLS: Nyla Johnson 3-4 2b rbi, Sadie Hatlestad 2-3 rbi-2, Brianna Wileman 1-4 2b rbi-2, Delaney Hanson 0-3 r-2, Courtney Ronning 1-2, Caitlin Wileman 2-3 rbi-2 … HLWW: Madylin Decker 2-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Emily Ruter (W) 6-5-0-0-0-2 … HLWW: Callie Elg (L) H-6-9-10-7-2-3

Game 2: HLWW 7, NLS 6

New London-Spicer’s rally in the bottom of the seventh fell short in the loss to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Howard Lake.

The Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying and winning runs on base when the third out was recorded.

Breckyn Jonell and Anna Smith each went 2-for-4 with a double for the Lakers.

Brianna Wielman and Delaney Hanson each went 2-for-3 for NLS.

The Wildcats are 2-8. Monday at Minnewaska one game.

HLWW 004 300 0-7 10 3

NLS 000 130 2-6 11 1

Hitting - HLWW: Breckyn Jonell 2-4 2b, Anna Smith 2-4 2b … NLS: Nyla Johnson 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Sadie Hatlestad 1-4 rbi, Brianna Wileman 2-3 2b, Delaney Hanson 2-3, Caitlyn Wileman 1-4, Sydney Feist 1-4, Mallory Johnson 1-3, Raeann Holmquist 1-3, Courtney Ronning 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - HLW: Courtney Forcier (W) 7-11-6-2-1-1 … NLS: Ruter (L) 4-10-7-7-1-1, Johnson 3-0-0-0-1-1

Litchfield 4, Dassel-Cokato 2

Taylor Draeger struck out 10, walked two and allowed six hits and no earned runs in the complete-game victory over host Dassel-Cokato.

Litchfield 200 002 0-4 4 3

Dassel-Cokato 000 000 2-2 6 3

Hitting - Litchfield: Liv Holmgren 1-3 run, Izzy Pennertz 0-4 r, Ryanna Steinhaus 1-1 r, bb-2, Cam Iverson 1-4 r, rbi; Liv Olson 0-2 bb, Grace Braaten 1-2, rbi … Dassel-Cokato: Addison Pettit 1-4 r rbi, Hannah Corbin 2-4 rbi, Amy Kvisto 1-3 bb, Addison Quern 2 for 3, Amyah 0-2, bb, Ashley Johnson 0-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Taylor Draeger 7-6-2-0-2-10 … Dassel-Cokato: Aubrey Querm 7-4-4-2-4-9

West Central

Game 1: WCA 11, Montevideo 2

Six different players had hits for Montevideo in a Game 1 loss to West Central Area at Montevideo.

WCA 020 500 4-11 9 2

Montevideo 100 000 1-2 6 9

Hitting - WCA: n/a … Montevideo: Emily Brace 1-4, Alyssa Sachs 1-3, Kassey Pauling 1-2 2b bb, Keely Foley 1-2 2b-2, Kylie Cobb 1-2 bb sb, Lily Eisenlohr 1-3, Brooke DeJong 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - WCA: n/a … Montevideo: Pauling (L) 7-9-11-6-5-6

Game 2: WCA 12, Montevideo 0

Emily Brace, Alyssa Sachs and Amery Arends each had hits for Montevideo in a four-inning loss to West Central Area in the night cap of a West Central Conference doubleheader in Montevideo.

Montevideo 000 0-0 3 0

WCA 103 8-12 12 0

Hitting - Montevideo: Emily Brace 1-2, Alyssa Sachs 1-2 bb, Amery Arends 1-2 … WCA: n/a

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Taya Weber (L) 3.1-7-8-8-5-2, Tenley Epema 0.2-9-5-4-4-0-0 … WCA: n/a

Morris/CA 9, Melrose 1

Brienna Dybdahl was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta past host Melrose.

Morris/CA 410 400 0-9 6 2

Melrose 000 001 0-1 3 3

Hitting - Morris/CA: Yasmine Westerman 1-3 r-2 bb, Bryanna Marty 0-2 r-2 bb, Brienna Dybdahl 2-4 r-2 rbi-2, Catherine Kehoe 2-3 r rbi, Sydney Dietz 1-3 r rbi-2, Briauna Backman 0-0 bb, Bailey Hottovy 0-2 r bb … Melrose: Marnie Grieve 0-2 bb-2, Brooke Meyer 1-4, Kaydence Bertram 1-3, Briana Maus 0-2 r bb, Kari Rademacher 0-1 bb-2, Jasmine Fleischhacker 1-3 rbi, Jazmine Finken 0-1 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Yasmine Westerman (W) 7-3-1-1-7-12 … Melrose: Marnie Grieve (L) 5-5-9-1-3-3, Ellie Grieve 2-1-0-0-1-1

Central Minnesota

Game 1: Kimball 7, ACGC 3

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to beat Kimball at River’s Edge Park in Waite Park.

Haley Wilner was 3-for-4 with a run and two stolen bases and Taylor Hoekstra was 3-for-4 with a run for the Falcons.

ACGC 000 000 3-3 10 1

Kimball 003 202 x-7 5 2

Hitting - ACGC: Haley Wilner 3-4 r sb-2, Taylor Hoekstra 3-4 r, Kendall Miller 0-4 rbi, Abbie Kragenbring 2-4 sb, Kady Martin 1-4, MacKenzie Powers 1-3 r … Kimball: Leither 3-4 r-2 rbi, Winter 1-4, Molitor 1-2, Stelton 0-2 r, Streit 0-1 r-2, Sark 0-1 r-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Miller (L) 6-5-7-5-6-2 … Kimball: Krippner (W) 7-10-3-3-0-6

Game 2: Kimball 2, ACGC 0

Kimball made two first-inning runs hold up for the sweep of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at River’s Edge Park in Waite Park.

Haley Wilner, Mikaili Johnson, Macy Elton and Abbie Kragenbring all had hits for ACGC.

Kimball 200 000 0-2 6 2

ACGC 000 000 0-0 4 1

Hitting - Kimball: Studer 0-1 r bb-3 sb, Krohn 1-4, Stelton 2-3 r, Molitor 1-4 rbi, Winter 1-3, Lochner 1-3 sac … ACGC: Haley Wilner 1-3 sb-2, Mikaili Johnson 1-3, Macy Elton 1-3, Abbie Kragenbring 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kimball: Maus (W) 7-4-0-0-1-11 … ACGC: Miller (L) 7-6-2-2-6-3

Game 1: Maple Lake 14, Paynesville 0

Maple Lake used 11 hits and played errorless ball to beat Paynesville in five innings at River’s Edge Park in Waite Park.

Taylor Hess pitched a two-hit shutout for the Irish, striking out 10 and walking no one.

Maple Lake 102 74-14 11 0

Paynesville 000 00-0 2 3

Hitting - Maple Lake: Juor 3-4 rbi 2b, Hielman 2-3 rbi-4 2b, Eisenpeter 2-3 rbi-2 … Paynesville: Maddie McNaab 1-2 2b, Mikayla Roberg 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Taylor Hess 5-2-0-0-0-10 … Paynesville: McNaab 5-11-14-7-1-2

Game 2: Maple Lake 8, Paynesville 1

Maple Lake won its 66th consecutive Central Minnesota Conference game and improved to 10-0 in the CMC this season with the victory over Paynesville at Waite Park.

Taylor Hess again got the pitching win. The hard-throwing right-hander is headed to the University of Kentucky on a softball scholarship.

“We played pretty well,” Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson said. “The first time through the lineup, she had seven strikeouts. In the first five innings of the second game, she had only four strikeouts.”

Paynesville 000 000 1-1 6 1

Maple Lake 202 112 x-8 13 2

Hitting - Paynesville: Kianna Roeske 2-4, Kylie Pauls 1-3, Kaydence Roeske 1-3, Mikyala Roberg 1-2, Kaitlyne Gilk 1-1 rbi … Maple Lake: Tupp 3-4, Jude 2-4 rbi-3, Gagnon 2-3 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Maddie McNaab (L) 3.1-6-5-5-2-2, Ki. Roeske 2.3-6-3-3-0-0 … Maple Lake: Taylor Hess 5-3-0-0-1-2, Eisenpeter 2-3-1-0-0-1

Camden

Game 1: Lakeview 7, Dawson-Boyd 3

A six-run second inning lifted Lakeview past Dawson-Boyd at Cottonwood.

Lakeview 060 000 1-7 12 5

Dawson-Boyd 000 200 1-3 4 2

Hitting - Lakeview: Teegan Fiene 1-3 r, Grace Rausch 0-4 r, Olivia Hinz 1-4 rbi-2, McKenzy Grunewald 3-3 r-2, Aubreigh Rausch 3-4 r rbi-3, Ellyanah Ramert 1-4 r, Jaidyn Nelson 1-4 rbi, Kiara Hinz 2-4 r rbi … Dawson-Boyd: Makaylee Wente 1-3 r, Kate Dahl 1-4 r, Rachel Jorgens 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Grace Rausch (W) 7-4-3-1-5-11 … Dawson-Boyd: Alivia Haas (L) 7-12-7-7-1-7

Game 2: Dawson-Boyd 14, Lakeview 7

Dawson-Boyd erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning on the way to salvaging a doubleheader split with Lakeview at Cottonwood.

Madalyn Went went 4-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead Dawson-Boyd Allison Estling went 4-for-5 with three runs and an RBI for the Blackjacks, who also got three hits apiece from Alivia Haas, Katherine Dahl, Hayley Anderson and Taylen Jorgensen.

Dawson-Boyd 002 701 4-14 25 0

Lakeview 003 012 1-7 10 0

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Alivia Haas 3-5 r-2 rbi, Allison Estling 4-5 r-3 rbi, Katherine Dahl 3-5 r rbi-2, Hayley Anderson 3-5 r rbi, Natyah Ritter 1-5 r, Taylen Jorgenson 3-4 r-3 rbi, Madison Hansen 2-4 r-2 rbi, Madalyn Wente 4-4 r rbi … Lakeview: Grace Rausch 3-4 r rbi-2, Olivia Hinz 1-3 r bb, McKenzy Gruenwald 1-4 r rbi-2, Aubreigh Rausch 1-3 r, Ellyanah Rammert 1-4, Kenadi Walb erg 0-3 r bb, Taylor Hinz 2-3 r bb, Kiara Hinz 1-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Allison Estling (W) 7-10-7-7-5-4 … Lakeview: Teegan Fiene (L) 7-25-14-14-1-3

Game 1: KMS 37, MACCRAY 4

Shakira Olson and Julia Carslon each had three hits and three RBIs for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a Game 1 win over MACCRAY at Murdock.

KMS (15)6(12) 4-37 17 0

MACCRAY 030 1-4 3 6

Hitting - KMS: Shakira Olson 3-4 2b-2 rbi-3, Josie Gjerde 1-1 rbi-5, Katlynn Peters 2-3 rbi-3, Karli Jensen 1-3 rbi-3, Grace Collins 2-4 rbi-2, Emily Wagner 2-3 rbi-2, Julia Carlson 3-3 rbi-3, Eben Overcash 1-1 rbi, Maddy Anderson 2-4 rbi-5 … MACCRAY: Olivia Naatjes 1-2, Hadley Schoffman 1-1 rbi, Reyna Mendoza 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Collins (W) 4-3-4-4-6-0 … MACCRAY: n/a

Game 2: KMS 7, MACCRAY 2

Shakira Olson, Katlynn Peters and Maddy Anderson each collected three hits for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg as the Fighting Saints completed the Camden Conference sweep against MACCRAY in Murdock.

Anderson also got the win, striking out six in a complete game.

MACCRAY 000 011 0-2 5 5

KMS 310 102 x-7 9 6

Hitting - MACCRAY: Tayte Nokleby 1-4, Gabby Randt 2-3, Jasmine Colby 2-3 … KMS: Shakira Olson 3-4 2b rbi, Katlynn Peters 3-4 rbi-3, Emily Wagner 1-3, Maddy Anderson 3-3 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Hadley Schoffman (L) 6-9-7-5-3-3 … KMS: Anderson (W) 7-5-2-0-0-6

Game 1: LQPV 13, Minneota/Canby 2

Taylor Shelstad was 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs to lead Lac qui Parle Valley to a Game 1 win over Minneota/Canby at Madison.

In the circle, the Eagles’ Rylee Sawatzky had 14 strikeouts in the complete-game victory.

LQPV 061 024-13 15 0

Minneota/Canby 002 000-2 5 3

Hitting - Minneota/Canby: AshleeAnn Cole 1-3 2b r rbi, Faith Myhre 2-3 rbi sb, Summer Hennen 1-2, Madison Hennen 1-3, Kiersyn Hulzebos 0-1 r bb … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 4-4 3b r-3 rbi-3 sb-2, Rylee Lund 4-5 r-2 rbi-3 sb, Rylee Sawatzky 2-4 2b r rbi-2 sb-2, Tori Bungarden 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Tayler Kittelson 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Kendyl Shelstad 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Ayanna Gipson 2-3 r-2 bb, Addy Bonn 0-2 r-2 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minneota/Canby: Ava Larson (L) 6-15-13-8-8-2 … LQPV: Sawatzky (W) 6-5-2-2-4-14

Game 2: LQPV 9, Minneota/Canby 2

Rylee Sawatzky got double-digit strikeouts in Game 2 of a Camden Conference doubleheader, helping give Lac qui Parle Valley the sweep over Minneota/Canby at Madison.

On offense, Rylee Lund tallied two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run for the Eagles.

Minneota/Canby 000 002 0-2 4 3

LQPV 041 310 x-9 8 1

Hitting - Minneota/Canby: Faith Myhre 1-3 r bb, Summer Hennen 1-3 rbi-2, Madison Hennen 2-3 2b … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-4 r-2 rbi sb, Rylee Lund 2-3 2b r rbi-2 bb sb, Rylee Sawatzky 1-4 2b rbi, Tori Bungarden 2-4 r rbi, Isabel Gerdes 1-2 3b r-2 bb, Ayanna Gipson 1-3 r rbi-2 sb, Tayler Kittelson 0-3 r, Maddie Matthies 0-3 rbi-2, Addy Bonn 0-2 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minneota/Canby: M. Hennen (L) 6-8-9-3-3-2 … LQPV: Sawatzky (W) 7-4-2-2-3-11

Game 1: RCW/BOLD 5, YME 3

Renville County West/BOLD scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Caylee Weber went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI for the Jaguars. Breanna Winzenburg went 2-for-4 with a stolen base for RCW/BOLD.

Yansi Flores was 4-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Sting.

RCW/BOLD 020 000 3-5 9 5

YME 120 000 0-3 9 2

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Breanna Winzenburg 2-4 sb, Jenny Bratsch 0-3 bb, Delaney Tersteeg 1-4 r, Caylee Weber 3-4 r-2 rbi-2 hr, Laila Ridler 1-1 r-2 bb-3 sb-3, Maura Hagen 1-4 rbi-2, Holly Bratsch 0-2 bb hbp, Shay Skold 1-3 bb … YME: Yansi Flores 4-4 r rbi 2b, Bayli Sneller 0-3 sac, Hannah Stark 2-4 rbi sb, Hope Stark 0-3 r, Alana Almich 1-4, Abbie Winter 1-2 r bb, Jenna Weir 0-1 r bb, Ella Cherveny 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Weber (W) 7-9-3-3-3-5 … YME: Sneller (L) 7-9-5-4-6-11

Game 2: YME 8, RCW/BOLD 6

Yellow Medicine East built an 8-3 lead, then held on for the victory over Renville County West/BOLD at Granite Falls.

YME 413 000 0-8 10 2

RCW/BOLD 302 000 1-6 10 2

Hitting - YME: Aria Peters 1-3 r-2 rbi bb hbp, Yansi Flores 3-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb 3b hr, Hope Stark 1-2 r rbi bb sf, Hannah Stark 2-4 r rbi 2b sb, :Alana Almich 2-4 rbi-3 2b, Abbie Winter 0-4 r, Jenna Weir 0-3 bb, Hailey Baker 1-2 … RCW/BOLD: Breanna Winzenberg 1-3 r hbp, Jenny Bratsch 1-4 r sb, Delaney Tersteeg 2-4 r rbi-2 2b, Caylee Weber 1-3 r rbi hr, Laila Ridler 3-4 r-2 rbi, Maura Hagen 1-3 hbp sb, Holly Bratsch 1-3 rbi hbp, Shay Skold 1-4 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Weir (W) 7-10-6-5-1-3 … RCW/BOLD: H. Bratsch (L) 7-10-8-5-4-7