Sports Prep

Softball roundup: YME Sting lead area teams at RRC/WWG Invite

Prep softball report for Saturday, April 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Yellow Medicine East earns a 2-1 record at the Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Invitational

Tribune's softball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:11 PM

WALNUT GROVE — Hope Stark reached home on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning to lift Yellow Medicine East past Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Saturday.

Bayli Sneller earned the win for the Sting. She went all seven innings with 11 strikeouts and four walks, allowing five hits and two runs, one earned.

RRC/WWG Invite

YME 3, RRC/WWG 2

YME               000   101   1-3   4   1
RCC/WWG     000   002   0-2   5   0

Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 2-3 r sb-3, Hope Stark 1-3 r sb, Atrinity Tipton 0-2 r hbp, Riley Haar 1-2 rbi 2b … RRC/WWG: Ella Erickson 0-3 bb, Mercedes Myers 0-3 r bb roe sb, Sondra Rindfleisch 1-3 r hbp, Isabella Rentschler 2-3 rbi bb sb, Reilly Hubin 1-3 rbi, Cowen 1-3, Carlie Ross 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 7-5-2-1-4-11 … RRC/WWG: Addeson Jenniges 7-4-3-3-1-8

Dawson-Boyd 3, YME 2

Kate Dahl singled on a fly ball to right field to score Madison Peterson on a game-winning, run-on-error in the bottom of the eleventh inning to lift Dawson-Boyd over Yellow Medicine East.

Allison Estling pitched a complete game for the Blackjacks. She struck out 19 batters and walked one with 12 hits against and two earned runs allowed.

YME   000   000   200   00-2   12   2
DB     000   000   200   01-3   7   2

Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 4-6 rbi-2 sb-3 roe, Hope Foy 1-4, Aria Peters 1-5 sb, Hope Stark 0-4 hbp sb, Abbie Winter 1-5 roe sb, Alana Almich 1-5 r sb, Atrinity Tipton 2-5 r sb, Riley Haar 2-5, Isabelle Stark 0-2 bb sb … DB: Allison Estling 1-4 2b hbp sb-2, MaKaylee Wente 0-4 bb, Madison Peterson 1-5 r-2 roe, Madalyn Wente 2-4 r bb 2b sb, Taylen Jorgenson 1-4 rbi bb roe, Kate Dahl 1-5 rbi-2, Macy Moen 0-3 bb, Alivia Estling 1-3 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller 4-1-0-0-2-6, Winter (L) 6.2-6-4-2-2-5 … DB: Alli. Estling (W) 11-12-2-2-1-19

YME 9, Lakeview 7

Yellow Medicine East scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a victory over Lakeview.

Aria Peters and Riley Harr both had a pair of hits for the Sting. Peters batted 2-for-3 with two doubles and two steals, a run, an RBI and a walk. Harr went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Lakeview   111   020   2-7   10   1
YME     001   040   4-9   10   2

Hitting - Lakeview: Teagan Fiene 1-4 rbi-2 bb sb roe, Kiara Hinz 2-5, Olivia Hinz 1-4 r sb, Aubreigh Rausch 2-3 r rbi bb, Morgan Velde 1-4 sb, Aubrey P 1-3 r-2 rbi sb-3, Jaidyn Nelson 0-2 r-2 bb-2 sb-2, Emma Brusren 2-4 rbi sb-2, Taylor Hinz 0-3 bb… YME: Bayli Sneller 1-2 r-2 bb-2 sb-5, Kourtney Peterson 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Hailey Baker 1-1, Aria Peters 2-3 r rbi bb 2b-2 sb-2, Hope Stark 0-4 roe, Abbie Winter 1-4 sb, Alana Almich 1-3 r bb sb-2, Riley Haar 2-4 r rbi, Hope Foy 1-1 r bb-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Fiene (L) 6.2-10-9-7-6-2 … YME: Winter 4-8-3-3-1-5, Sneller (W) 3-2-4-4-5-5

Lakeview 9, Dawson-Boyd 8

Madison Peterson batted 4-for-4 in Dawson-Boyd’s loss to Lakeview. She was one of three Blackjacks to record a double.

Madalyn Wente went 1-for-4 with a double and Taylen Jorgenson hit 2-for-4 with a double and a steal.

Martin County West 7, Dawson-Boyd 3

Seven Dawson-Boyd batters recorded a hit in its loss to Martin County West.

Madalyn Wente and Taylen Jorgenson led the way as each recorded a pair of hits. Both batted 2-for-4 with a double.

MACCRAY 12, Lakeview 10

Entering its contest against Lakeview with an 0-2 record at the Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Invitational, the MACCRAY Wolverines closed out their weekend with a win.

MACCRAY returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Tracy.

Martin County West 14, MACCRAY 4

MACCRAY fell against Martin County West in its second game of the Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Invitational.

RRC/WWG 8, MACCRAY 7

MACCRAY dropped its first game of the invitational against Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
ADVERTISEMENT

