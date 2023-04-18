Softball: Something to build on for the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks

DAWSON — The Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley softball team spoiled Dawson-Boyd’s season-opener in dominating fashion.

The Wolverines cruised to a 21-6, six-inning victory over the Blackjacks on Monday.

“I think everyone had a little bit of nerves,” Dawson-Boyd head coach Kelly Wente said. “But it was nice to finally be outside and get to play ball.”

CGB’s Jessica Moberg helped lead the Wolverines. She batted 6-for-6. All of her hits went for extra bases. She also pitched a complete game in the circle, tallying five walks and four strikeouts in the non-conference win.

Moberg recorded two doubles in a nine-run sixth inning for the Wolverines that helped cement their win. One was a ground rule double, where she eventually scored, and the other was an RBI double to score Hayley Ward for the team’s final run.

Dawson-Boyd senior MaKaylee Wente makes a catch at second base against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Dawson.

Ward, Chloe Cardwell and Jordan Wright all added four hits each for the Wolverines.

Numerous errors and passed balls plagued Dawson-Boyd. One of the biggest came when CGB’s Ward earned an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning after a hit into right field and some help from an errant Blackjacks’ throw.

“Our outfield was not very good tonight at hitting our cutoffs,” Wente said. “That’ll be a focus – making sure we hit our cutoffs and knowing when to hit our cutoffs.”

Dawson-Boyd sophomore Madalyn Wente makes a pitch toward homeplate against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd junior Allison Estling and sophomore Madalyn Wente pitched. Both had two stints in the circle for the Blackjacks. Estling finished with 3-2/3 innings. She allowed five walks and four strikeouts. Wente recorded 2-1/3 innings in the circle.

“We just have to back them up and be able to make those plays and get those outs,” Wente said.

The Blackjacks were without two key players: sophomore catcher Natyah Ritter and sophomore outfielder Elsie Wiebe. The two are a part of the Dawson-Boyd robotics team that competes at the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship in Houston, which takes place from April 19-22.

“The girls didn’t do too bad for it being the third day on the field,” Wente said. “We missed a few key players this whole week. But all and all, I think the score looked worse than I think we played. … We’ll build on this and do better throughout the season.”

Dawson-Boyd junior Lauren Larson throws the ball to first base against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Dawson.

Softball

CGB 21, Dawson-Boyd 6

CGB 233 049-21 na na

Dawson-Boyd 202 101-6 9 na

Hitting - CGB: Chloe Cardwell 4-6, Hayley Ward 4-6, Jessica Moberg 6-6, Gracie Groebner 1-5, Alaina Andrews 1-5, Mikaelyn Johnson 2-4, Grace Cardwen 2-5, Makaya Hennessy 3-4, Jordan Wright 4-5 … Dawson-Boyd: Allison Estling 3-4 r-2 sb-4, Madalyn Wente 2-4 rbi-1, MaKaylee Wente 2-4 r-2 sb-2 bb-2, Kate Dahl 1-3 rbi, Taylen Jorgenson 1-4 r, Avery Peterson rbi, Lauren Larson bb-3, r-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - CGB: stats not available … Dawson-Boyd: Estling (L) 3.2-15-14-na-5-4, Mad. Wente 2.1-6-7-na-3-4