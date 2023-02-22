Sports event changes for Feb. 21-24, 2023

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism and subscribing to the West Central Tribune here .

Here are the sports event schedule changes as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023:

Friday, Feb. 24

Boys Hockey

Section 2A game: Bloomington Kennedy at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, now scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday

Girls Hockey

State Tournament games as scheduled

Girls Gymnastics

State Tournament meet as scheduled

Thursday, Feb. 23

Girls Hockey

State Tournament games as scheduled

Boys Basketball

CMCS at ACGC, canceled

Hancock at LQPV, postponed, TBD

Willmar at Rocori, postponed, TBD

RCW at BOLD, moved to Saturday

Breckenridge at Minnewaska, canceled

Benson at YME, moved to Saturday

BBE at Brandon-Evansville, moved to Monday

Lakeview at Montevideo, canceled

Girls Basketball

Section 3A-North pigtail: 9-Lakeview at 8-Dawson-Boyd, moved to Friday

Benson at LPGE, moved to Friday

BOLD at Heritage Christian Academy, canceled

BBE at Eden Valley-Watkins, moved to Saturday

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Boys Hockey

Girls Hockey

State Tournament games are still scheduled

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Boys Basketball

New London-Spicer at Litchfield, moved up to 5:30 p.m.

Melrose at Minnewaska, moved up to 5:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Christian at Community Christian School, canceled

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Lac qui Parle Valley, canceled

Kimball at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, postponed to 12:45 p.m. Saturday

Royalton at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, postponed to 4 p.m. Saturday

Minneota at Yellow Medicine East, postponed to Monday

Girls Basketball

Minnewaska at Albany, moved up to 4 p.m.

Litchfield at New London-Spicer, moved up to 5:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Cathedral at Community Christian School, canceled

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at Benson, canceled

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Holdingford, postponed, TBD

Yellow Medicine East at Montevideo, canceled

Boys Hockey

Section 6A quarterfinals: Morris/Benson Area at Wadena-Deer Creek, moved to 5 p.m.

Section 5A quarterfinals: River Lakes at St. Cloud Cathedral, moved to 6 p.m.

