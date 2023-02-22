99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Sports event changes for Feb. 21-24, 2023

Here are the sports event schedule changes as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Send changes and/or updates to: sports@wctrib.com.

By West Central Tribune sports report
February 22, 2023 12:01 PM

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

Here are the sports event schedule changes as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023:

Send changes and/or updates to: sports@wctrib.com.

Friday, Feb. 24

Boys Hockey
Section 2A game: Bloomington Kennedy at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, now scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday

Girls Hockey
State Tournament games as scheduled

Girls Gymnastics
State Tournament meet as scheduled

Thursday, Feb. 23

Girls Hockey
State Tournament games as scheduled

Boys Basketball
CMCS at ACGC, canceled
Hancock at LQPV, postponed, TBD
Willmar at Rocori, postponed, TBD
RCW at BOLD, moved to Saturday
Breckenridge at Minnewaska, canceled
Benson at YME, moved to Saturday
BBE at Brandon-Evansville, moved to Monday
Lakeview at Montevideo, canceled

Girls Basketball
Section 3A-North pigtail: 9-Lakeview at 8-Dawson-Boyd, moved to Friday
Benson at LPGE, moved to Friday
BOLD at Heritage Christian Academy, canceled
BBE at Eden Valley-Watkins, moved to Saturday

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Boys Hockey
Section 2A game: Bloomington Kennedy at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, now moved to 6 p.m. Friday

Girls Hockey
State Tournament games are still scheduled

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Boys Basketball
New London-Spicer at Litchfield, moved up to 5:30 p.m.
Melrose at Minnewaska, moved up to 5:30 p.m.
St. Cloud Christian at Community Christian School, canceled
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Lac qui Parle Valley, canceled
Kimball at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, postponed to 12:45 p.m. Saturday
Royalton at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, postponed to 4 p.m. Saturday
Minneota at Yellow Medicine East, postponed to Monday

Girls Basketball
Minnewaska at Albany, moved up to 4 p.m.

Litchfield at New London-Spicer, moved up to 5:30 p.m.
St. Cloud Cathedral at Community Christian School, canceled
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at Benson, canceled
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Holdingford, postponed, TBD
Yellow Medicine East at Montevideo, canceled

Boys Hockey
Section 6A quarterfinals: Morris/Benson Area at Wadena-Deer Creek, moved to 5 p.m.
Section 5A quarterfinals: River Lakes at St. Cloud Cathedral, moved to 6 p.m.

