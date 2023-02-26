99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
St. Cloud Swarm's Taylar Schaefer sweeps Class AA individual titles in gymnastics

Senior St. Cloud Cathedral gymnast secures all-around and the four event titles for dominating performance for the Swarm.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 25, 2023 08:19 PM

St. Cloud' Swarms Taylar Schaefer finished off her high school gymnastics career with a bang at the Class AA state individual meet in St. Paul on Saturday.

Read more on the StCloudLive.com story below:

St. Cloud Swarm's Taylar Schaefer sweeps Class AA individual titles in gymnastics
MSHSL Gym 2023 v3.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Girls Gymnastics State Meet 2023
New London Wildcats are competing in Class A. St. Cloud Swarm team is competing in Class AA. Follow the action from state meet Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.
February 26, 2023 05:36 PM
By  West Central Tribune sports report

