State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals

ST. CLOUD — With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning and the tying run at second base, the “Pierz pickoff play” was on.

The trick play — a fake pick-off throw to second base — had burned Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa assistant baseball coach Pat Illies when the Jaguars played Pierz during his tenure as head coach.

With unseeded BBE clinging onto a one-run lead against top-seeded South Ridge in the Class A state quarterfinals Wednesday, Illies ran the play past head coach Ben Klaphake and told the players to prepare for some trickery.

“Pat said if they get a runner on second in a big spot, we gotta run the ‘Pierz pickoff play,’” Klaphake said. “We gotta do it.”

“We’ve had that play in our bag for a few years,” said senior pitcher Tanner Shelton. “We’ve just never pulled it off or ever tried it. Because if you don’t get it, you’re going to look stupid.”

BBE sophomore Ethan Mueller, third from left, and members of the Jaguars' baseball team celebrate after teammate Owen Paulson, 15, scored a run during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

For the first time running it, the Jaguars worked the “Pierz pickoff play” to perfection.

The infielders panicked like the ball went into center field and Sheen Ralidak looked to advance to third base. Instead, Ralidak got caught in a rundown for the second out. Then, Shelton struck out Wyatt Olson for the final out to cement a 2-1 victory at Joe Faber Field.

“We pulled it off at the right time and it worked,” Shelton said.

Unseeded BBE (14-11) advances to the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Faber. The Jaguars play No. 5 Fosston. The Greyhounds beat No. 4 Legacy Christian Academy 11-1 on Tuesday.

Top-seeded South Ridge (22-5) plays Legacy Christian in the consolation semifinals at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids.

BBE sophomore second baseman Brett DeRoo makes a throw to first for an out during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Jaguars were determined to keep the aggressive Panthers off the basepaths. They did just that, holding South Ridge without a stolen base. As for the fake pickoff, that’s something Panthers head coach Aaron Weber hasn’t seen this season.

“I remember running that play in high school,” Weber said. “And BBE did it perfectly. That’s one of those things where our base runners have to know what’s going on there. But that was the big thing today: Baseball IQ. And we got exposed on that one.”

South Ridge was able to pepper the ball around the field with nine hits. Christian Pretasky was the team’s top hitter, going 3-for-4 with a double. He also brought home South Ridge’s lone run. Gavin Willeck got to third base after a pair of BBE errors, then reached home on a Pretasky single in the bottom of the third.

The starting pitcher for South Ridge, Pretasky, a left-hander, held BBE to three hits and two walks, striking out six.

“He was pumping strikes and mixing pitches very well,” Weber said of Pretasky. “The only time he got out, he hit it 370 feet. He’s a heck of a player and he shows up in big situations.

“That was one of the best performances I’ve seen from any player on our team this year.”

BBE had to be opportunistic on offense. And in the top of the fourth, the Jaguars were able to swing the game in their favor. With two outs, Ryan Jensen, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, hit the ball over the right fielder’s head for a two-run double.

“I was waiting (for a pitch) up the middle and went the other way,” said Jensen, who went 1-for-3. “We’ve been putting runners in scoring position almost every inning. We were trying to put more on for Tanner and giving him some space.”

South Ridge eighth-grader Gavin Willeck, middle, heads towards the dugout mobbed by teammates after scoring a run during a Class A state quarterfinal game against BBE on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Owen Paulson and Casey Lenarz scored on the play and revitalized the struggling BBE lineup.

“Ryan barreled up that ball and, especially with that wind blowing out to right field, Ryan got it into the jetstream and the wind kind of helped push it,” Klaphake said. “Ryan’s been an incredible player for us, especially in this playoff run.”

It was up to BBE’s defense and pitching to cling onto the lead. The Jaguars did just that, committing no errors. South Ridge stranded seven combined runners in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. That included bases loaded with two outs in the sixth as Ashton Neudahl hit a pop fly to first base for the final out.

“Every time I got in trouble, I was throwing a lot of balls,” said Shelton, who had five strikeouts in a complete-game victory. “I just needed to relax, take a deep breath and know I have good defense behind me. I had several pop flies with two outs that were way up there and my outfielders made great plays.”

Then came the seventh inning, with the 1-2-3 batters due up. And once again, BBE neutralized the threat.

Once again, the Jaguars’ “Cardiac Kids” are moving on. All five of their postseason wins have come by two or fewer runs.

“I think we’re overlooked because of our record,” Jensen said. “But we just come to play and keep comin’.”

Shelton added, “I’ve kind of learned just to stay calm (through the postseason). If you get nervous, it ain’t gonna help you. Stay calm and trust us; we’re a good team and we play well together.”

BBE senior Tanner Shelton sets to fire a pitch during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

BBE 2, South Ridge 1

BBE 000 200 0-2 3 2

South Ridge 001 000 0-1 9 2

Hitting - BBE: Brett DeRoo 0-4, Tate DeKok 0-2 bb sac, Tanner Shelton 0-3, Luke Dingmann 0-3, Ethan Mueller 1-3, Owen Paulson 0-0 r, Casey Lenarz 1-3 r, Hayden Sobiech 0-3, Luke Illies 0-2 bb, Ryan Jensen 1-3 2b rbi-2 … South Ridge: Christian Pretasky 3-4 2b, Ben Pretasky 1-2 bb sac, Wyatt Olson 1-4 2b, Anthony Lisic 1-3, Josiah Deloach 2-3, Carter Anderson 1-3, Austin Josephson 0-3, Gavin Willeck 0-2 r, Ashton Neudahl 0-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Shelton (W) 7-9-1-0-2-5 … South Ridge: C. Pretasky (L) 7-3-2-2-2-6