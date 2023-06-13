State baseball: YME, BBE relish underdog role

ST. CLOUD — Getting to the state baseball tournament was a long time coming for Yellow Medicine East. The Sting are making their first appearance and even before they became YME, it's been a long time since any town in the current school district earned a state berth.

Clarkfield made it 1986. Granite Falls made it in 1953. But, YME gets its first crack at state at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Class A quarterfinals at Joe Faber Field.

"It's a big deal," YME head coach Trevor Schulte said. "It's a big deal for our kids, a big deal for our community.

"Everyone has been very supportive. The community has been kind of waiting for something like this to happen for a while now.

YME (17-3) plays second-seeded New Ulm Cathedral (19-5). The Greyhounds are in their second straight state tournament and also made it in 2005, '08, '09 and '15. They have three seniors on their roster: Carter Haala, Kyle Seidl and Thomas Finstad and are coached by Alan Woitas, who is in his third season as head coach with a 60-16 career record.

"Traditionally, they are a very good, solid program," said Schulte, who in 12 seasons has an 87-140 career record. "They are extremely fundamentally sound.

In a lot of ways, they're a lot like we are, a very solid baseball team."

Schulte said the youth program has been working hard and that there was an awareness "three, four, five years ago" that families had started to buy in.

"They saw something they wanted," said Schulte, whose program lost in the Section 3A final in 2021.

This year's squad has nine seniors. All have played important roles in the program's success, Schulte said.

Here's the lineup YME plans to use Saturday:

1). Cody Dahlager, Sr., CF

2). Braden Nelson, So., SS

3). Bryce Sneller, Sr, P

4). Nolan Hildahl, Sr.., C

5). Jake Odegard, Sr., RF

6). Landon Anderson, Sr., 1B

7). Drew Almich, Jr., 2B

8) Nahum Taqrin, Sr., DH

(batting for Connor Fagen, Jr., 3B)

9). Andrew Flaten, Jr., RF

If the Sting win, they'll play the winner of No. 3 seed Lyle/Pacelli and Hinckley-Finlayson at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faber. If they lose, they'll play at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids.

Schulte is confident the Sting will perform well, win or lose.

"I don't really think we have one superstar," he said. "One through nine and really one-through-18, we've been able to share in the success. They've all played for each other all season and are very unselfish. It seems like different guys have lifted us as different times."

BBE senior Tanner Shelton tosses a pitch during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

BBE gets No. 1

Excuse Ben Klaphake if everything seems like a bit of a blur right now. The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa head coach has been through a lot in his first year as head coach.

"We had a stretch where we played like 12 games in 14 days," said Klaphake, whose squad is calling itself the Cardiac Kids after wild wins over Upsala/Swanville Area (8-7), Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (6-5), New York Mills (5-4) and Parkers Prairie (4-2) in the Section 6A tournament, often with last-inning rallies. "These guys are going to give me a heart attack."

Klaphake, 28, believes that a tough regular season schedule — BBE is the only Class A school in the Central Minnesota Conference — and all the post-season dramatics have the Jaguars ready for whatever might be in store for them in the state Class A tournament.

BBE (13-11) plays top-seeded South Ridge (22-4) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Cloud's Joe Faber Field.

"Our conference was a dog-fight every game," he said.

South Ridge is located in Culver, which is about 26 miles west of Duluth. The Panthers qualified for last year's state tournament and also made it to state in 2018, '19 and '21.

Klaphake anticipates seeing Christian Prestasky, a junior left-hander, on the mound for South Ridge. Wyatt Olson is a senior catcher who also is a top pitcher and Benjamin Pretasky, a freshman, is another key pitcher.

As for BBE, Klaphake hopes to use this lineup Tuesday:

1). Brett DeRoo, So., 2B

2). Tate DeKok, Sr., DH

(batting for Kaden DeRoo, Jr., RF)

3). Tanner Shelton, Sr., P

4). Lucas Dingmann, Jr., 3B

5). Ethan Mueller, So., C

6). Casey Lenarz, Sr., 1B

7). Hayden Sobiech, So., LF

8). Luke Illies, So.;, SS

9). Ryan Jensen, Jr., CF

While South Ridge is a worthy opponent with the tournament's top seed, Klaphake figures his squad has been through a lot and the entire sports program has gotten the baseball team ready, with many members of the squad having played for the state playoff football team or the state tournament wrestling and basketball (in 2022) teams.

"Honestly, I think our scheduled helped us," Klaphake said. "I've told them this tournament is no different. Many of them have been here before."

If BBE wins, it plays the winner of No. 4 Legacy Christian (22-3) and No. 5 Fosston (21-4) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Faber Field. If the Jaguars lose, they'll play in the consolation semifinals at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids.

The Class A championship game is 10 a.m. Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Class A pairings

(Quarterfinals Tuesday at Joe Faber Field, St. Cloud)

