State baseball: YME Sting get stung at state

Yellow Medicine East falls 7-0 to New Ulm Cathedral in Class A quarterfinals

Baseball roundup
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 5:14 PM

ST. CLOUD — Unlike the Section 3A tournament, the Yellow Medicine East baseball team was as cool as cucumbers at state.

“I would say we were a lot more relaxed at state,” Sting senior center fielder Cody Dahlager said. “The section tournament, we were a lot more nervous.”

Much was at stake in Section 3A. A senior-dominated squad knew it was good enough to earn YME’s first state tournament berth.

The Sting did it and played state-tournament-baseball Tuesday at Joe Faber Field. Or, at least they did for 4-1/2 innings. Then, the wheels came off. New Ulm Cathedral scored six unearned runs to beat YME 7-0 in the Class A quarterfinals.

YME senior Nolan Hildahl smirks after talking to pitcher Bryce Sneller prior to the start of a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball quarterfinals YME vs New Ulm Cathedral, Tuesday June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

“It was a really good game to that point,” YME head coach Trevor Schulte said. “Bryce (Sting starter Sneller) maybe lost some focus or maybe he was a little tired. But they (the Greyhounds) really did a good job of putting the ball in play.”

And that was the difference.

YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Second-seeded Cathedral heads to the state Class A semifinals at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Joe Faber Field. The Greyhounds (20-5) play third-seeded Lyle/Pacelli (23-1). The Athletics beat Hinckley-Finlayson 4-3 to advance.

YME, meanwhile, gets Hinckley-Finlayson (13-11) in the consolation semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids.

“I have no idea,” Dahlager said of what was next for the Sting (17-4), who had won 17 of their last 18 games before Tuesday, including five straight in the playoffs. “We didn’t want to lose the first game, but nobody does.

“It’s a bummer it happened that way.”

New Ulm Cathedral junior Logan Mielke reacts after hitting a bases-loaded double during a Class A state quarterfinal game against YME on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
New Ulm Cathedral junior Logan Mielke reacts after hitting a bases-loaded double during a Class A state quarterfinal game against YME on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Sting couldn’t solve Cathedral starter Levi Franta. The junior right-hander kept YME off-kilter offensively for five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing one hit. Dahlager singled to left with one out in the top of the third.

“We battled, but couldn’t get anything going,” Schulte said.

The Sting had two hits. Dahlager had both of them. He hammered a double down the third-base line in the top of the sixth inning after Cathedral’s big inning off reliever Kyle Seidl, who was pulled after walking the next two batters. Colin Anderson came on and got three quick outs, finishing out the game.

YME senior Landon Anderson, 10, reaches up to snag the ball for an out on New Ulm Cathedral's Jake Finstad, 5, during a Class A state quarterfinal game on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
YME senior Landon Anderson, 10, reaches up to snag the ball for an out on New Ulm Cathedral's Jake Finstad, 5, during a Class A state quarterfinal game on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Through four, both teams looked sharp. Sneller, the 6-foot-6 right-hander, allowed only a run in the third. In the fifth, the Sting opened the inning with an error by third baseman Connor Fagen on a tough play to his left. The Greyhounds bunted the runner to second. Then, there were a couple of walks and a strikeout after a failed suicide squeeze.

It looked like the Sting might get out of the jam. But, Carter Haala hit a two-run single and Brock Wellman followed with another walk. Matt Siedl was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Schulte made the pitching change, with Nick Moritz coming on.

Cathedral sent up pinch hitter Logan Mielke, who cleared the bases with a double to right center. That made it 7-0.

Dahlager wasn’t sure about how tired Sneller, the Sting’s ace, was.

“Drew (Almich) and Bryce have been our pitchers all year and they’ve completed just about every game for us,” Dahlager said. “They’ve been absolutely great. …

“They (the Greyhounds) are a good team. They’ve been here before.”

Schulte was ready to move onto the next game.

“We’ll regroup,” he said. “It’s not the end of the world (losing a game in the state tournament). … We’ll be back tomorrow.”

New Ulm Cathedral 7, YME 0

YME   000   000   0-0   2   1
NUC     001   060   x-7   5   0

Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 2-4 2b, Braden Nelson 0-2 bb, Bryce Sneller 0-2 bb, Nolan Hildahl 0-2, Jake Odegard 0-2, Landon Anderson 0-3, Drew Almich 0-2 bb, Nahum Tarin 0-2, Owen Torvik 0-1, Andrew Flaten 0-2, Tarrick Rupp 0-0 bb … NUC: Jake Finstad 0-3, Kyle Seidl 2-3 r-2 bb sb-2, Levi Franta 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Carter Haala 1-2 r rbi-2 bb, Brock Wellmann 0-1 r bb, Matt Seidl 0-2 r rbi, Caleb Forstner 0-2, Logan Mielke 1-1 2b rbi-3, Colin Anderson 0-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (L) 4.2-4-7-1-5-5, Nick Moritz 1.1-1-0-0-0-0… NUC: Franta (W) 5-1-0-0-1-7, K. Seidl 0-1-0-0-2-0, Anderson 2-0-0-0-1-1 

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
