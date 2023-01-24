State boys hockey poll: Litchfield/D-C sits in 10th in Class A
Top teams: Class AA - Wayzata, Class A - Warroad
Boys Hockey
Jan. 17 from StateOfHockey.com
Class AA
1. Wayzata
2. Minnetonka
3. Maple Grove
4. Chanhassen
5. Edina
6. Cretin-Derham Hall
7. Rogers
8. Andover
9. Benilde-St. Margaret's
10. White Bear Lake
11. St. Thomas Academy
12. Lakeville South
13. Centennial
14. Eastview
15. Shakopee
16. Holy Family
17. Stillwater
18. Champlin Park
19. Duluth East
20t. Grand Rapids
20t. Moorhead
Others receiving votes: Roseville, Roseau, Gentry Academy, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Hill-Murray, Rosemount, Blake, Lakeville North, Hastings, Woodbury, Holy Angels
Class A
1. Warroad
2. Hermantown
3. Orono
4. Mahtomedi
5. East Grand Forks
6. Northfield
7. Fergus Falls
8. Detroit Lakes
9. Delano
10. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
11. Hibbing/Chisholm
12. Two Rivers
13. New Ulm
14. Duluth Denfeld
15. Albert Lea
16. Rock Ridge
17. Providence Academy
18. St. Cloud Cathedral
19. New Prague
20. Wadena-Deer Creek
Others receiving votes: Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis, Monticello, Little Falls, Thief River Falls
