99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state

Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson fall in Class A doubles final to St. Paul Academy’s Maik Nguyen and Leo Benson

Class A state doubles championship, 060923.006.jpg
Litchfield seniors Braden Olson (left) and Alex Draeger (right) hug following a loss to St. Paul Academy in the Class A state doubles championship on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Litchfield seniors Alex Draeger and Braden Olson battled en route to a Class A state doubles runner-up finish Friday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Draeger and Olson lost the Class A doubles championship to St. Paul Academy’s Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen 6-4, 6-3.

More boys tennis coverage:

“We compete for moments like this,” Olson said. “We were saying before how many times in his driveway where he’s done the state championship buzzer-beater for basketball, or for me, the overtime winner for hockey. Being in this match is just unreal. It’s been fun with him and it’s been a great run.”

Draeger and Olson were able to cut their deficit in set one to 3-2 before Benson and Nguyen took three of the next four games to win 6-3.

Class A state doubles championship, 060923.007.jpg
St. Paul Academy's Maik Nguyen (left) and Leo Benson (right) celebrate after winning the Class A state doubles championship against Litchfield's Braden Olson and Alex Draeger on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Benson and Nguyen built off their momentum from set one to earn a 6-1 victory in set two.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll for sure remember this — the atmosphere, the hotel, the experience,” Olson said. “You don’t realize how many people have said, ‘I wish I would have just made it to the state tournament’ and we got to be in the championship game, and so being here, we worked so hard and we’re so grateful.”

Earlier in the day, Draeger and Olson defeated Rock Ridge’s Jared Delich and Jake Bradach in two sets, winning 6-4 and 6-3 in the Class A doubles semifinals.

Class A state doubles championship, 060923.001.jpg
Litchfield senior Alex Draeger hits the ball during the Class A state doubles championship against St. Paul Academy on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

It was the second consecutive season Draeger and Olson competed in the state doubles tournament. The duo also lost to Benson and Nguyen in two sets of the opening round of competition before falling in the consolation championship in 2022.

“To beat a team like that you have to play just about flawless tennis and sometimes even that’s not enough,” Draeger said. “There’s definitely things we wish we could have done better, but we competed and that’s all you can really ask.”

For Draeger, it was his fourth time at the state tournament between team and individual play.

“To be able to play in the title match is something I’ve never been able to do,” Draeger said. “It’s an opportunity only so many people get to achieve.

“It’s just a privilege to be able to compete at the highest level.”

Class A state doubles championship, 060923.005.jpg
Litchfield seniors Braden Olson (left) and Alex Draeger (right) shake hands before competing against St. Paul Academy in the Class A state doubles championship on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Draeger and Olson both began competing at the varsity level in seventh grade. The two helped the Dragons make it to the state tournament as a team in 2022, where Litchfield won the Class A consolation championship against Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t have guys as skilled as they are and as committed as they are, every year,” Litchfield head coach John Carlson said. “So when you have that type of kid, you just treasure it. They’ve been good leaders for our program.”

Draeger plans to attend St. John’s University to play tennis and study computer science. Olson plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix to study physical/adaptive education and health with plans to play tennis and hockey at the club level.

Meanwhile in the Class A singles, New London-Spicer senior Kenneth Schmiesing lost to Totino-Grace’s Aidan Schlichting 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals.

Class A state doubles championship, 060923.003.jpg
Litchfield senior Braden Olson hits a backhand shot during the Class A state doubles championship against St. Paul Academy on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Class A doubles

Final

Maik Nguyen/Leo Benson, St. Paul Academy, def. Alex Draeger/Braden Olson, 6-3 6-1

Semifinals

Alex Draeger/Braden Olson, Litchfield, def. Jared Delich/Jake Bradach, Rock Ridge, 6-4 6-3 

ADVERTISEMENT

Class A singles

Consolation Semifinals

Aidan Schlichting, Totino-Grace, def. Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, 6-1, 6-1 

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Litchfield junior Blake Aller crossed the finish line to win his heat in the 200-meter dash prelims during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller sets a new standard
June 09, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo junior experiences ‘pure joy’
June 08, 2023 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.007.jpg
Prep
Golf: Willmar's Joey Wisocki is a Mr. Minnesota Golf Award finalist
June 08, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Walk-off rally ends Litchfield’s Cinderella run
June 08, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is mobbed by his teammates after getting the game-winning hit for the Sting in a 3-2 victory over RTR in the Section 3A championship game Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball: An historic moment for the YME Sting
June 08, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is congratulated by the Sting's coaches after getting the game-winning hit during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. RTR Knights Section 3A baseball championship June 8, 2023
June 08, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott