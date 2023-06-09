State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state

MINNEAPOLIS — Litchfield seniors Alex Draeger and Braden Olson battled en route to a Class A state doubles runner-up finish Friday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Draeger and Olson lost the Class A doubles championship to St. Paul Academy’s Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen 6-4, 6-3.

“We compete for moments like this,” Olson said. “We were saying before how many times in his driveway where he’s done the state championship buzzer-beater for basketball, or for me, the overtime winner for hockey. Being in this match is just unreal. It’s been fun with him and it’s been a great run.”

Draeger and Olson were able to cut their deficit in set one to 3-2 before Benson and Nguyen took three of the next four games to win 6-3.

St. Paul Academy's Maik Nguyen (left) and Leo Benson (right) celebrate after winning the Class A state doubles championship against Litchfield's Braden Olson and Alex Draeger on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Benson and Nguyen built off their momentum from set one to earn a 6-1 victory in set two.

“We’ll for sure remember this — the atmosphere, the hotel, the experience,” Olson said. “You don’t realize how many people have said, ‘I wish I would have just made it to the state tournament’ and we got to be in the championship game, and so being here, we worked so hard and we’re so grateful.”

Earlier in the day, Draeger and Olson defeated Rock Ridge’s Jared Delich and Jake Bradach in two sets, winning 6-4 and 6-3 in the Class A doubles semifinals.

Litchfield senior Alex Draeger hits the ball during the Class A state doubles championship against St. Paul Academy on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

It was the second consecutive season Draeger and Olson competed in the state doubles tournament. The duo also lost to Benson and Nguyen in two sets of the opening round of competition before falling in the consolation championship in 2022.

“To beat a team like that you have to play just about flawless tennis and sometimes even that’s not enough,” Draeger said. “There’s definitely things we wish we could have done better, but we competed and that’s all you can really ask.”

For Draeger, it was his fourth time at the state tournament between team and individual play.

“To be able to play in the title match is something I’ve never been able to do,” Draeger said. “It’s an opportunity only so many people get to achieve.

“It’s just a privilege to be able to compete at the highest level.”

Litchfield seniors Braden Olson (left) and Alex Draeger (right) shake hands before competing against St. Paul Academy in the Class A state doubles championship on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Draeger and Olson both began competing at the varsity level in seventh grade. The two helped the Dragons make it to the state tournament as a team in 2022, where Litchfield won the Class A consolation championship against Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

“You don’t have guys as skilled as they are and as committed as they are, every year,” Litchfield head coach John Carlson said. “So when you have that type of kid, you just treasure it. They’ve been good leaders for our program.”

Draeger plans to attend St. John’s University to play tennis and study computer science. Olson plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix to study physical/adaptive education and health with plans to play tennis and hockey at the club level.

Meanwhile in the Class A singles, New London-Spicer senior Kenneth Schmiesing lost to Totino-Grace’s Aidan Schlichting 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals.

Litchfield senior Braden Olson hits a backhand shot during the Class A state doubles championship against St. Paul Academy on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Class A doubles

Final

Maik Nguyen/Leo Benson, St. Paul Academy, def. Alex Draeger/Braden Olson, 6-3 6-1

Semifinals

Alex Draeger/Braden Olson, Litchfield, def. Jared Delich/Jake Bradach, Rock Ridge, 6-4 6-3

Class A singles

Consolation Semifinals

Aidan Schlichting, Totino-Grace, def. Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, 6-1, 6-1