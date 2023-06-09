State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state
Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson fall in Class A doubles final to St. Paul Academy’s Maik Nguyen and Leo Benson
MINNEAPOLIS — Litchfield seniors Alex Draeger and Braden Olson battled en route to a Class A state doubles runner-up finish Friday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Draeger and Olson lost the Class A doubles championship to St. Paul Academy’s Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen 6-4, 6-3.
“We compete for moments like this,” Olson said. “We were saying before how many times in his driveway where he’s done the state championship buzzer-beater for basketball, or for me, the overtime winner for hockey. Being in this match is just unreal. It’s been fun with him and it’s been a great run.”
Draeger and Olson were able to cut their deficit in set one to 3-2 before Benson and Nguyen took three of the next four games to win 6-3.
Benson and Nguyen built off their momentum from set one to earn a 6-1 victory in set two.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We’ll for sure remember this — the atmosphere, the hotel, the experience,” Olson said. “You don’t realize how many people have said, ‘I wish I would have just made it to the state tournament’ and we got to be in the championship game, and so being here, we worked so hard and we’re so grateful.”
Earlier in the day, Draeger and Olson defeated Rock Ridge’s Jared Delich and Jake Bradach in two sets, winning 6-4 and 6-3 in the Class A doubles semifinals.
It was the second consecutive season Draeger and Olson competed in the state doubles tournament. The duo also lost to Benson and Nguyen in two sets of the opening round of competition before falling in the consolation championship in 2022.
“To beat a team like that you have to play just about flawless tennis and sometimes even that’s not enough,” Draeger said. “There’s definitely things we wish we could have done better, but we competed and that’s all you can really ask.”
For Draeger, it was his fourth time at the state tournament between team and individual play.
“To be able to play in the title match is something I’ve never been able to do,” Draeger said. “It’s an opportunity only so many people get to achieve.
“It’s just a privilege to be able to compete at the highest level.”
Draeger and Olson both began competing at the varsity level in seventh grade. The two helped the Dragons make it to the state tournament as a team in 2022, where Litchfield won the Class A consolation championship against Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
ADVERTISEMENT
“You don’t have guys as skilled as they are and as committed as they are, every year,” Litchfield head coach John Carlson said. “So when you have that type of kid, you just treasure it. They’ve been good leaders for our program.”
Draeger plans to attend St. John’s University to play tennis and study computer science. Olson plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix to study physical/adaptive education and health with plans to play tennis and hockey at the club level.
Meanwhile in the Class A singles, New London-Spicer senior Kenneth Schmiesing lost to Totino-Grace’s Aidan Schlichting 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals.
Class A doubles
Final
Maik Nguyen/Leo Benson, St. Paul Academy, def. Alex Draeger/Braden Olson, 6-3 6-1
Semifinals
Alex Draeger/Braden Olson, Litchfield, def. Jared Delich/Jake Bradach, Rock Ridge, 6-4 6-3
ADVERTISEMENT
Class A singles
Consolation Semifinals
Aidan Schlichting, Totino-Grace, def. Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, 6-1, 6-1
ADVERTISEMENT