Sports Prep

State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state

Wildcats finish 7th in the Class AA boys’ tournament in Jordan

NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
New London-Spicer senior Nixon Harrier hits an iron shot at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 8:49 PM

JORDAN — The New London-Spicer boys golf team finished in seventh place at the Class AA state tournament on Wednesday at Ridges at Sand Creek.

The Wildcats shot a 645 over the two-day competition, totaling 320 on Day 1 and 325 on Day 2. Totino-Grace won the Class AA title at 598 with a pair of 299s, followed by Holy Family’s 602 and Cloquet’s 618. Holy Family led after Day 1 at 295.

Staples-Motley’s Carter White won the Class AA boys individual title, shooting a 144 with a pair of 72s. There was a three-way tie for second place between Roseau’s Max Wilson, Totino-Grace’s Peyton Savageau and Cloquet’s Karson Patten. The three each shot a 147.

“We made it here and that was a team goal from the beginning,” NLS head coach Jeff Boonstra said. “They actually didn’t play bad, but they just got in trouble on one hole here, one hole there.

“It was a good outing for them and good experience. (We have a) group of young players coming back next year and we’ll obviously miss Nixon (Harrier). But there’s reason for hope in the future.”

NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.006.jpg
New London-Spicer freshman Gabe Truscinski tees off at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Harrier led NLS with a 158 to have a share of 33rd place. It was the best two-day total he has shot at state.

The senior shot a 172 in 2021 and a 163 in 2022. This time around, Harrier shot a 78 on Day 1 and an 80 on Day 2. He tallied two eagles and four birdies throughout the 36 holes.

“I feel good about myself that this year I finished better than the other years,” Harrier said. “I’ve matured over the years.”

After helping the Wildcats compete in six section finals and three state tournaments since he joined the varsity roster in seventh grade, Harrier is undecided on his future.

“I’m either going to go play golf or go into turf management,” Harrier said.

NLS’ Blake Kath and Gabe Truscinski joined Harrier in the top 50. Kath finished with a 159 to tie for 40th and Truscinski totaled 160 to share a tie for 44th.

While the results did not go as expected for the Wildcats, Boonstra reiterated the importance of the experience for his young NLS team.

“It’s a positive for the kids,” Boonstra said. “It’s all about the kids when they get an opportunity to come down and play. (They get to) spend three days here, have a practice round and play with some of the best players in the state. It’s a great experience for them.”

Minnewaska senior Riley Larson also competed, finishing with a 154 to share a tie for 21st. He shot a 76 on Day 1 and a 78 on Day 2. Like Harrier, he recorded two eagles and four birdies.

“This course is a challenge. It’s a grind,” Larson said. “You gotta hit fairways and greens to score out here and if you don’t, you’re in trouble. This is a great booster going into college.”

Minnewaska's Riley Larson at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Minnewaska's Riley Larson watches a chip shot approach the flagstick at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Larson will attend the University of Sioux Falls. He will play golf at the NCAA Division II level and study business.

“It’s awesome,” Larson said. “I’m looking forward to facing more competition and harder courses that will make me grind and practice a lot more.”

Pequot Lakes won the girls Class AA title, shooting 651 over the two-day meet. Lake City was second at 654 and Providence Academy took third with a 685.

Providence Academy’s Grace Petzold won the Class AA girls individual title with a two-day total of 145, where she shot a 2-under-par 70 on Day 2. Hawley’s Sophie Cook placed second with a 148 and Pequot Lakes’ Moran Krieger finished third at 151.

Minnewaska sophomore Arivia DeBoer had the best finish of area girls golfers. She shot an 83 on Day 2 to finish in a tie for 25th place with a 167. DeBoer’s freshman teammate, Ava Kollman, placed 57th after a two-round total of 187, including an 89 on Day 2.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City freshman Brooke Brekke shared a piece of 29th place. She shot an 82 and 88 en route to a two-day 170.

NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
New London-Spicer junior Everett Halvorson tees off at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

State Class AA

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Totino-Grace 299-299—598 … (2) Holy Family 295-307—602 … (3) Cloquet 310-308—618 … (4) Roseau 318-306—624 … (5) Blake 315-312—627 … (6) Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 319-320—639 … (7) New London-Spicer 320-325—645 … (8) Albany 329-326—655

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carter White, Staples-Motley, 72-72—144 … (2t) Max Wilson, Roseau, 73-74—147 … (2t) Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace, 73-74—147 … (2t) Karson Patten, Cloquet, 74-73—147 … (5t) Andrew Ramons, Totino-Grace, 72-76—148 … (5t) Nate Appelhof, Totino-Grace, 74-74—148 … (5t) Ryan Nutter, La Crescent-Hokah, 75-73—148 … (5t) PJ Herron, Holy Family, 72-76—148

NLS — (33t) Nixon Harrier 78-80—158 … (40t) Blake Kath 79-80—159 … (44t) Gabe Truscinski 77-83—160… (72t) Sam Hanson 91-82-173 … (82) Palmer Dalton 86-91—177… (85) Everett Halvorson 91-90—181

MINNEWASKA — (21t) Riley Larson 76-78—154

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes 329-322—651 … (2) Lake City 322-332—654 … (3) Providence Academy 340-345—685 … (4) Park Rapids 356-352—708 … (5) Redwood Valley 356-358—714 … (6) Academy of Holy Angels 365-361—726 … (7) Jordan 366-373—739 … (8) Rock Ridge 391-395—786Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Grace Petzold, Providence Academy, 75-70—145 … (2) Sophie Cook, Hawley, 75-73—148 … (3) Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes, 76-75—151 … (4) Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids, 76-78—154 … (5t) Addison Wood, St. Croix Lutheran Academy, 82-74—156 … (5t) Paige Johnson, Zimmerman, 80-76—156 … (5t) Annika Jyrkas, Fergus Falls, 77-79—156

ACGC — (29t) Brooke Brekke 82-88—170

MINNEWASKA — (25t) Arivia DeBoer 84-83—167 … (57) Ava Kollman 98-89—187

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
