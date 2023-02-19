99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
State dance team: LQPV/D-B Shadows, YME Silhouettes take home top-3 trophies again

LQPV/D-B 2nd and YME 3rd in Class A high kick as St. Cloud Cathedral repeats as state champion

LQPV High Kick 021823 009.jpg
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team embrace after placing second overall at the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 18, 2023 11:58 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Second verse, same as the first.

The state Class A dance team championships had the same order of top-three finishers Saturday in the high kick division as Friday's jazz division.

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes took first, as they did Friday in jazz, repeating as state Class A champion in both divisions at Target Center.

The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows finished second in high kick, as it did in jazz.

And, the Yellow Medicine East Silohouettes took third in high kick, same as Friday in jazz.

YME High Kick 021823 009.jpg
Dancers with the Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes' dance team celebrate a third place finish in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
YME High Kick 021823 011.jpg
Click here for our Dance Team page

Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Dancers with the Montevideo Gold Dusters' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Also competing in high kick were the New London-Spicer Blackcats and the Montevideo Gold Dusters. Neither advanced to the six-team finals after being one of 12 teams competing in Saturday's preliminaries.

"I told the girls, just give everything you have and I'll be happy," said LQPV/D-B coach Carly Wager. "Have fun with it."

The Shadows did. They gave an energetic performance to the song "Blown Away." It made them more than happy with taking second two years in a row after a string of three straight state championships in both disciplines.

LQPV High Kick 021823 002.jpg
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

It also was a nice birthday gift for Wager, who celebrated her birthday Friday.

"It was a busy day," she said.

On Friday, Wager said she thought her team was holding back a bit in the jazz preliminaries. Her pep talk was to have the Shadows cut loose and really be more expressive. She believed it worked.

"In our first performance, I thought we were holding back quite a bit," Wager said. "I wanted them to come together with more focus."

YME High Kick 021823 002.jpg
Dancers with the Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

YME, coached by Chelsi Torke, Ashley Balfany and Chris Nerdahl, performed to "Ladies' Night," a disco-influenced up-beat number that was good enough for the Silhouettes bring home a third-place trophy, which the team seem delighted with.

NLS performed to "Dancing Across the USA" and Montevideo's song was "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

NLS High Kick 021823 005.jpg
Dancers with the New London-Spicer Blackcats' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Other Class A high kick finalists were Holdingford, Crosby-Ironton and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

In Class AAA, Sartell made the top six to advance to the finals but did not place in the top three. Eastview captured first place, Wayzata was second and Brainerd was third. Edina and Lakeville North also advance to Saturday night's finals but did not place in the top three.

The Class AA high kick champion is Mound-Westonka. Totino-Grace took second and Orono was third. Austin, Benilde-St. Margaret's and Faribault also were in the AA finals.

Rocori, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Becker all competed Saturday in the preliminaries of Class AA high kick but did not advance to the finals.

