99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

State dance team: LQVP/D-B Shadows place 2nd, YME Silhouettes take third

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East finish behind St. Cloud Cathedral in Friday night's finals at Target Center

LQPV State Dance 011723 009.jpg
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows compete in the finals in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 17, 2023 11:15 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd Shadows and Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes are bringing home some hard-earned hardware from the state Class A dance team tournament.

The Shadows finished second in the jazz division for the second straight year Friday at the Target Center. YME, meanwhile, earned third place. That's where the Silhouettes finished last year as well.

The state Class A champion is the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes, who won their second straight jazz title.

YME state dance 021723 008.jpg
The Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes celebrate securing a third place finish in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Dance Team
LQPV High Kick 021823 010.jpg
Prep
Tribune coverage of Dance Team State Meet coverage from the Tribune
All the stories and photo galleries from the 2023 Dance Team State Meet in Minneapolis
February 18, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
LQPV High Kick 021823 009.jpg
Prep
State dance team: LQPV/D-B Shadows, YME Silhouettes take home top-3 trophies again
LQPV/D-B 2nd and YME 3rd in Class A high kick as St. Cloud Cathedral repeats as state champion
February 18, 2023 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME state dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St Cloud Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
February 17, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Five west central Minnesota schools competing in Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.
February 17, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
LQPV State Dance 011723 002.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live blog: Dance Team State Tournament 2023
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, Yellow Medicine East, Montevideo, New London-Spicer and Minnewaska Area are competing the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis,
February 17, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Holdingford State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Holdingford Huskers compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Minnewaska state dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Minnewaska Lakers compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

LQPV/D-B and YME were among six finalists to advance to the finals. Twelve teams competed in Friday's preliminaries, including teams from Minnewaska , Montevideo and New London-Spicer .

"It went really well," YME head coach Chelsi Torke said. "The girls were pretty happy when they came off the floor and that's all that you can really ask for."

ADVERTISEMENT

LQPV State Dance 011723 002.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live blog: Dance Team State Tournament 2023
Click on WCT Sports Live: Dance Team State Tournament 2023 headline for the latest updates from Minneapolis.
February 17, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

The Shadows danced to "One Way or Another" by Blondie. Coaches are Carly Wager, Hope Trager and Ellie Jacobs. Captains are Anika Fernholz, Reis Mitchell, Emily Torstenson and Isabella Hjelle.

YME performed to "Mama, I'm Coming Home" by Ozzie Osbourne. Coaches are Ashley Balfany, Chelsi Torke and Sami Halvorson. Captains are Laura Fagen, Kindal Meyer, Kayla Nordaune and Riley Streich.

YME state dance 021723 011.jpg
Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"When we knew we were in the finals, we talked mentally about (how) it'll be the last time they'll compete and to just have fun," Torke said. "We just wanted to take the pressure off and have fun and be happy to compete."

LQPV State Dance 011723 005.jpg
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows celebrate winning second place in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Minnewaska, coached by Tana Ziesmer, Mollee Duffield and Morgan Blair, performed to "It Feels So Good to be Bad." Captains for the Lakers are Kia Matt and Cacee Danielson. The Lakers reported on their Facebook site that they finished 10th. Official final results are not announced by the Minnesota State High School League beyond the top three finishers.

Minnewaska state dance 021723 002.jpg
Minnewaska Area competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Montevideo performed to "Come Back Home." Coaches are Amanda Macziewski, McKenzie Vandelanotte and Amanda Blom. The Gold Dusters' captains are Lindsey Kittleson, April Roelike and Shaylee Ziedler.

Montevideo dance 021723 001.jpg
Dancers with the Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The NLS Blackcats performed to "The Otherside." Coaches are Jenny Ziemer, Madelyn Aafedt and Lydia Aafedt. Captains are Johanna Maxwell Zinla Jansen, Lilly Amundson-Viessman and Emery Gabrielson. The Blackcats reported on Facebook that they finished eighth.

wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 04, 2023 09:45 AM

NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
New London-Spicer competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The state Class A tournament continues at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with the high kick competition. The finals are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Cathedral is defending Class A high kick champion. YME took second and LQPV/D-B finished third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Area teams competing in high kick include: LQPV/D-B, YME and Montevideo, who finished 1-2-3 in the Section 3A tournament, and NLS, which placed third in Section 2A.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
Willmar ends its regular season with an 8-3 win against the Loons
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
With a large group of returning players, Ridgewater hopes to improve last year's third-place finish in the regional
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Montevideo has a relay team and Austin Dunn advance to the state Class A finals
Also moving to Saturday's Class A championships is Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield breaststroker Logan Christopherson
March 03, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Three Ridgewater Warriors are still alive at the national tournament
Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
March 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar WarHawks logo
Sports
Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks knock off Minnesota Loons on final weekend
Willmar's 7-3 win includes a big NA3HL West Division game at home with the New Ulm Steel
March 03, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals close regular-season with a road win
Willmar beats Sauk Rapids 64-54 to gear up for playoffs. BBE and Community Christian also won games Friday night.
March 03, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report