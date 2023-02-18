State dance team: LQVP/D-B Shadows place 2nd, YME Silhouettes take third

MINNEAPOLIS — The Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd Shadows and Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes are bringing home some hard-earned hardware from the state Class A dance team tournament.

The Shadows finished second in the jazz division for the second straight year Friday at the Target Center. YME, meanwhile, earned third place. That's where the Silhouettes finished last year as well.

The state Class A champion is the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes, who won their second straight jazz title.

The Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes celebrate securing a third place finish in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

LQPV/D-B and YME were among six finalists to advance to the finals. Twelve teams competed in Friday's preliminaries, including teams from Minnewaska , Montevideo and New London-Spicer .

"It went really well," YME head coach Chelsi Torke said. "The girls were pretty happy when they came off the floor and that's all that you can really ask for."

The Shadows danced to "One Way or Another" by Blondie. Coaches are Carly Wager, Hope Trager and Ellie Jacobs. Captains are Anika Fernholz, Reis Mitchell, Emily Torstenson and Isabella Hjelle.

YME performed to "Mama, I'm Coming Home" by Ozzie Osbourne. Coaches are Ashley Balfany, Chelsi Torke and Sami Halvorson. Captains are Laura Fagen, Kindal Meyer, Kayla Nordaune and Riley Streich.

Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"When we knew we were in the finals, we talked mentally about (how) it'll be the last time they'll compete and to just have fun," Torke said. "We just wanted to take the pressure off and have fun and be happy to compete."

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows celebrate winning second place in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Minnewaska, coached by Tana Ziesmer, Mollee Duffield and Morgan Blair, performed to "It Feels So Good to be Bad." Captains for the Lakers are Kia Matt and Cacee Danielson. The Lakers reported on their Facebook site that they finished 10th. Official final results are not announced by the Minnesota State High School League beyond the top three finishers.

Minnewaska Area competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Montevideo performed to "Come Back Home." Coaches are Amanda Macziewski, McKenzie Vandelanotte and Amanda Blom. The Gold Dusters' captains are Lindsey Kittleson, April Roelike and Shaylee Ziedler.

Dancers with the Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The NLS Blackcats performed to "The Otherside." Coaches are Jenny Ziemer, Madelyn Aafedt and Lydia Aafedt. Captains are Johanna Maxwell Zinla Jansen, Lilly Amundson-Viessman and Emery Gabrielson. The Blackcats reported on Facebook that they finished eighth.

New London-Spicer competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The state Class A tournament continues at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with the high kick competition. The finals are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Cathedral is defending Class A high kick champion. YME took second and LQPV/D-B finished third.

Area teams competing in high kick include: LQPV/D-B, YME and Montevideo, who finished 1-2-3 in the Section 3A tournament, and NLS, which placed third in Section 2A.