State Football Poll: BOLD ranked number one in Class 1A; Renville County West is eighth in Nine-Man
Tops teams: Class 6A - Maple Grove, Class 5A - Mankato West, Class 4A - Rocori, Class 3A - Cannon Falls, Class 2A - Chatfield, Class 1A - BOLD, and Nine-man - Wheaton/Herman-Norcross
Football
For the week ending Sept. 27.
Rankings are based on the votes of media members across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.
CLASS 6A
1. Maple Grove (8) 4-0 80
2. Prior Lake 4-0 70
3. Rosemount 4-0 61
4. Stillwater 4-0 53
5. Eden Prairie 3-1 50
6. Lakeville South 3-1 45
7. Woodbury 4-0 31
8. Shakopee 3-1 24
9. Forest Lake 4-0 17
10. Minnetonka 3-1 11
Others receiving votes: None
CLASS 5A
1. Mankato West (8) 4-0 89
2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 4-0 79
3. Elk River 4-0 71
4. Mahtomedi 4-0 66
5. Chanhassen 4-0 47
6. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-0 42
7. Rochester Mayo 4-0 41
8. Spring Lake Park 3-1 27
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0 14
10. St. Francis 4-0 11
Others receiving votes: St. Paul Harding/Humboldt (4-0) 7, Waconia (3-1) 2
CLASS 4A
1. Rocori (7) 5-0 88
2. Stewartville (2) 4-0 85
3. Simley 4-0 67
4. Hutchinson 3-1 54
5. Mound-Westonka 4-0 50
6. Marshall 4-0 46
7. Grand Rapids 4-0 35
8. Becker 3-1 31
9. North Branch 4-0 18
10, Detroit Lakes 4-0 15
Others receiving votes: Holy Angels (3-1) 8, Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 4, Princeton (3-1) 4
CLASS 3A
1. Cannon Falls (8) 4-0 89
2. Esko (1) 4-0 77
3. Pierz 4-0 69
4. Milaca 4-0 57
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-0 54
6. Dassel-Cokato 3-1 39
7. Aitkin 4-0 38
8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-0 32
9. Waseca 3-1 20
10. Watertown-Mayer 3-1 13
Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Henry (4-0) 4, Rochester Lourdes (3-1) 4, New London-Spicer (3-1) 2
CLASS 2A
1. Chatfield (7) 4-0 87
2. Minneapolis North 4-0 74
3. Caledonia (2) 4-0 73
4. Barnesville 4-0 66
5. Jackson County Central 4-0 53
6. Pipestone Area 4-0 44
7. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 37
8. Kimball Area 4-0 21
9. Concordia Academy 4-0 18
10. (tie) Norwood Young America 4-0 7
10. (tie) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 4-0 7
Others receiving votes: Blue Earth Area (3-1) 5, Rush City (4-0) 3
CLASS 1A
1. BOLD (5) 4-0 82
2. (tie) Lester Prairie 4-0 58
2. (tie) New York Mills (1) 4-0 58
4. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 53
4. (tie) Mayer Lutheran (2) 3-1 53
6. Fillmore Central 4-0 46
7. Lakeview (1) 4-0 44
8. Deer River 4-0 39
9. Minneota 3-1 34
10. Ottertail Central 4-0 17
Others receiving votes: Martin County West (4-0) 8, Red Lake County Central (4-0) 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (3-1) 1
NINE-MAN
1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (4) 4-0 802.
Fertile-Beltrami (2) 4-0 71
3. Lanesboro (1) 4-0 65
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0 61
5. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-0 58
6. (tie) Spring Grove (1) 4-0 45
6. (tie) Verndale (1) 4-0 45
8. Renville County West 4-0 36
9. Kittson County Central 4-0 24
10. Cherry 4-0 6
Others receiving votes: Hancock (3-1) 4, Norman Co. East/U-H (4-0) 2,
The panel of media voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune. Voting compiled by Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune.
