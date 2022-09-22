99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
State football polls: In Class 1A, BOLD ranked 2nd and KMS is 8th; RCW ranked 8th in Nine-man

Tops teams: Class 6A - Eden Prairie, Class 5A - Mankato West, Class 4A - Hutchinson, Class 3A - Cannon Falls, Class 2A - Chatfield, Class 1A - Minneota and Nine-man - Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

BOLD senior Ryan King is tackled by ACGC senior Keegan Kessler-Gross during a game in Grove City on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
September 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM

Football

For the week ending Sept. 20. Rankings based on the votes of media members across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (9) 90
2. Maple Grove 80
3. Prior Lake 67
4. Stillwater 57
5. Lakeville South 55
6. Rosemount 44
7. Woodbury 41
8. Shakopee 30
9. Forest Lake 17
10. Minnetonka 16

CLASS 5A
1. Mankato West (9) 99
2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 87
3. Elk River 75
4. Mahtomedi 74
5. Chanhassen 61
6. (tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong 39
6. (tie) Rochester Mayo 39
8. Spring Lake Park 22
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 13
10. St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 12

Others receiving votes: Chaska 11, St. Francis 10, Andover 3, Waconia 1

CLASS 4A

1. Hutchinson (9) 99
2. Rocori 78
3. Stewartville (1) 66
4. Simley 62
5. Holy Angels 57
6. Princeton 39
7. Mound-Westonka 38
8. Marshall 34
9. Grand Rapids 21
10. Richfield 15

Others receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 11, North Branch 8, Becker 5, Detroit Lakes 5, Byron 4, Winona 4, Fridley 2

CLASS 3A

1. Cannon Falls (8) 98
2. Esko (1) 81
3. Pierz (1) 76
4. Watertown-Mayer 63
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60
6. Milaca 44
7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38
8. Aitkin 36
9. Dassel-Cokato 12
10. Waseca 9

Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 8, Minneapolis Henry 6, Fairmont 3, Rochester Lourdes 3, Two Harbors 3, Zimmerman 3, New London-Spicer 2, Belle Plaine 1

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (9) 98
2. Minneapolis North 84
3. Caledonia (1) 79
4. Barnesville 65
5. Jackson County Central 59
6. Pipestone Area 48
7. Eden Valley-Watkins 42
8. Royalton 22
9. Kimball Area 12
10. Concordia Academy 10

Others receiving votes: Osakis 9, St. Clair/Loyola 9, Blue Earth Area 5, Norwood Young America 2, West Central Area/Ashby 2, Maple River 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (8) 98
2. (tie) BOLD  65
2. (tie) Mayer Lutheran (1) 65
4. Lester Prairie (1) 58
5. New York Mills 57
6. Fillmore Central 52
7. Mahnomen/Waubun 45
8. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg    34
9. Deer River 32
10. Ottertail Central 9

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 7, Martin County West 6, Pine River-Backus 3, Bethlehem Academy 5, Red Lake County Central 3, Murray County Central 2, Randolph 2, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 2, Chisholm 1

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (4) 85
2. Lanesboro (2) 76
3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 70
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 68
5. Hills-Beaver Creek 57
6. Spring Grove (1) 49
7. Verndale (1) 46
8. Renville County West       31
9. Hancock 24
10. Kittson County Central 21

Others receiving votes: Nevis 7, Grand Meadow 6, Cherry 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Red Rock Central 1, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 1

The panel of media voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune. Voting compiled by Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune.

By West Central Tribune sports report
