State Football Polls: RCW, BOLD, Dawson-Boyd, NLS in final rankings

Football

For the week of Oct. 24. Final poll of the season.

Rankings are based on the votes of media members across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 8-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 8-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 6-2 71

4. Lakeville South 6-2 64

5. Centennial 6-2 49

6. Stillwater 7-1 48

7. Prior Lake 5-3 26

8. Shakopee 5-3 16

9. White Bear Lake 6-2 16

10. Woodbury 6-2 15

Also receiving votes: East Ridge 9, Forest Lake 7, Eagan 3

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (7) 8-0 87

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 8-0 82

3. Elk River 8-0 74

4. Mahtomedi 7-1 61

5. Chanhassen 7-1 52

6. Rochester Mayo 7-1 46

7. St. Francis 7-1 27

8. Waconia 6-2 22

9. (tie) Bloomington Kennedy 7-1 11

9. (tie) Spring Lake Park 6-2 11

Also receiving votes: Andover 6, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6, Chaska 5, Sauk Rapids 3, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 2

CLASS 4A

1. Stewartville (6) 8-0 82

2. Hutchinson (1) 7-1 79

3. Mound-Westonka (1) 8-0 71

4. Becker (1) 7-1 68

5. Marshall 8-0 52

6. Grand Rapids 8-0 48

7. Simley 7-1 40

8. Rocori 6-2 26

9. Fridley 6-2 12

10. Hermantown 6-2 10

Also receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 6, Winona 1

CLASS 3A

1. Esko (7) 8-0 85

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 8-0 82

3. Dassel-Cokato 7-1 69

4. Rochester Lourdes 7-1 62

5. Cannon Falls 7-1 51

6. Waseca 7-1 48

7. Watertown-Mayer 7-1 37

8. Milaca 7-1 32

9. New London-Spicer 6-2 17

10. Fairmont 6-2 8

Also receiving votes: Providence Academy 4, Minneapolis Henry 1

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (8) 8-0 89

2. Minneapolis North (1) 8-0 80

3. Barnesville 8-0 72

4. Jackson County Central 8-0 61

5. Eden Valley-Watkins 8-0 54

6. (tie) Kimball Area 8-0 36

6. (tie) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 8-0 36

8. Caledonia 6-2 24

9. St. Agnes 7-1 16

10. Osakis 7-1 7

Also receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Rush City 5, Blue Earth Area 4, Royalton 4, Concordia Academy 1

CLASS 1A

1. Lester Prairie (8) 8-0 89

2. Fillmore Central 8-0 75

3. Deer River (1) 8-0 71

4. Lakeview 7-1 51

5. BOLD 7-1 49

6. Dawson-Boyd 7-1 37

7. New York Mills 7-1 35

8. Mahnomen/Waubun 7-1 34

9. Mayer Lutheran 6-2 25

10. Minneota 6-2 16

Also receiving votes: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8, Ada-Borup/West 4, Martin County West 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (5) 8-0 86

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 8-0 74

3. Spring Grove (2) 8-0 69

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 8-0 66

5. Renville County West 8-0 57

6. Kittson County Central 8-0 42

7. Lanesboro 7-1 33

8. Hancock 7-1 21

9. Verndale 7-1 20

10. Cherry 7-1 16

Also receiving votes: Nevis 7, Mabel-Canton 1, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 1

The panel of media voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune. Voting compiled by Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune.