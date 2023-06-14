State golf: NLS boys in 7th, LQPV girls in 2nd

JORDAN — The New London-Spicer boys golf team sits in seventh place after Day 1 of the Class AA tournament on Tuesday at Ridges at Sand Creek.

The Wildcats totaled 320 strokes. Holy Family leads the way with 295, followed by Totino-Grace’s 299 and Cloquet’s 310.

Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook leads all individuals, shooting a 2-under-par 70. Minnewaska’s Riley Larson had the best finish of area golfers with a 76, sharing a tie for 21st place.

NLS’ best golfer was Gabe Truscinski, who shot a 77 and shares a tie for 26th place.

Nixon Harrier and Blake Kath both shot under 80. Harrier shot a 78 and Kath finished with a 79 to be in ties for 30th and 34th place.

On the girls side, Lake City is in the lead with 322 strokes, followed by Pequot Lakes’ 329 and Providence Academy’s 340. Park Rapids’ Madysen Maninga leads all individuals with a 74.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke is in a tie for 19th place after shooting an 82.

Minnewaska’s Arivia DeBoer is in a tie for 30th with an 84 and Ava Kollman is tied for 63 after a round of 98.

Day two resumes at 7:30 a.m. for the girls and noon for the boys.

Class AA tournament (Day 1)

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Holy Family 295 … (2) Totino-Grace 299 … (3) Cloquet 310 … (4) Blake School 315 … (5) Roseau 318 … (6) Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 319 … (7) New London-Spicer 320 … (8) Albany 329

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Ashbrook, Kimball, 70 … (2) Christopher Zhao, Blake, 71 … (3t) Andrew Ramos, Totino-Grace, 72 … (3t) Anthony Armstrong, Pequot Lakes, 72 … (3t) Carter White, Staples-Motley, 72 … (3t) PJ Herron, Holy Family, 72

NLS — (26t) Gabe Truscinski 77 … (30t) Nixon Harrier 78 … (34t) Blake Kath 79 … (69t) Palmer Dalton 86 … (78t) Everett Halvorson 91 … (78t) Sam Hanson 91

MINNEWASKA — (21t) Riley Larson 76

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lake City 322 … (2) Pequot Lakes 329 … (3) Providence Academy 340 … (4t) Redwood Valley 356 … (4t) Park Rapids 356 … (6) Academy of Holy Angels 365 … (7) Jordan 366 … (8) Rock Ridge 391

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Madysen Maninga, Park Rapids, 74 … (2t) Annie Neva, Pequot Lakes, 75 … (2t) Grace Petzold, Providence Academy, 75 … (2t) Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Lake City, 75 … (2t) Sophie Cook, Hawley, 75

ACGC — (19t) Brooke Brekke 82

MINNEWASKA — (30t) Arivia DeBoer 84 … (63t) Ava Kollman 98

Class A tournament (Day 1)

The Lac qui Parle Valley girls are in second place through Day 1 at Pebble Creek Golf Club. The Eagles shot a 350, behind Fillmore Central’s 342 and ahead of Legacy Christian Academy’s 356.

Lions’ Raquelle Nelson leads all individuals at 79. BOLD’s Kenna Henriksen is in second place with an 80 and LQPV’s Kaitlyn Kittelson is in fifth place after shooting an 82.

There are three other area girls golfers who are in the top 10 after Day 1. LQPV’s Isabella Jacobs is in a tie for sixth with an 85 and Molly Halvorson is in eighth at 86. Dawson-Boyd’s Lindsey Lund sits in ninth with a round of 87.

On the boys side, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Brady Schwinghammer is in a three-way tie for second place after shooting a 72. New Life Academy of Woodbury’s Cole Witherow sits in first place with a 70.

As a team, BBE is in tie with Heritage Christian Academy for fifth place. Lakeview is first at 322, followed by Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s 324 and Fillmore Central’s 331.

LQPV’s Carson Besonen is also in the top 10 after Day 1. He is in a four-way tie for ninth place with a round of 77.

Day 2 resumes at 7:30 a.m. for the girls and noon for the boys.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 322 … (2) Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 324 … (3) Fillmore Central 331 … (4) Fertile-Beltrami 332 … (5t) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 339 … (5t) Heritage Christian Academy 339 … (7) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 342 … (8) Ottertail Central 355

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Cole Witherow, New Life Academy of Woodbury, 70 … (2t) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 72 … (2t) Carson Boe, L, 72 … (2t) Hunter Schmidt, Martin County West, 72 … (5) Jake Fishbaugher, FC, 73

BBE — (2t) Schwinghammer 72 … (62t) Eli Gregory 88 … (62t) Walker Winter 88 … (73t) Matthew Walz 91 … (85) Jamison Reed 105

BOLD — (57t) Grant Pfarr 87

CCS — (57t) Will Chapin 87

DB — (34t) Carson Stratmoen 83

LQPV — (9t) Carson Besonen 77

RCW — (16t) Ryan Schrupp 79

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Fillmore Central 342 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley 350 … (3) Legacy Christian Academy 356 … (4) Park Christian 378 … (5) Pine River-Backus 399 … (6) Sleepy Eye United 400 … (7) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 435 … (8) Fertile-Beltrami 438

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Raquelle Nelson, LCA, 79 … (2) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 80 … (3t) Courtney Hershberger, FC, 81 … (3t) Myleigh Scheevel, FC, 81 … (5) Kaitlyn Kittelson, LQPV, 82

LQPV — (5) Kittelson 82 … (6t) Isabella Jacobs 85 … (8) Molly Halvorson 86 … (38t) Grace Vacek 97 … (64) Peyton Sachs 106 … (74) Kate Ulstad 113

BOLD — (2) Henriksen 80 … (24t) Tori Osterfeld 94

CCS — (54) Katrina Velyan 102

DB — (9) Lindsey Lund 87 … (16t) Alyssa Swedzinski 92