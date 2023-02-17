State gymnastics poll: New London-Spicer 8th in A
Top teams: Class A - Big Lake, Class AA - St. Cloud
Gymnastics
Feb. 13 from the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association
Class A
1. Big Lake
2. Detroit Lakes
3. Melrose
4. Worthington
5. Mankato West
6. Winona/Cotter
7. Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka
8. New London-Spicer
9. Becker
10. Mahtomedi
11. Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
12. Byron
13. Willmar
14. Perham
15. Austin
16. St. Peter
17. St. Francis
18. Fergus Falls
19. Simley
20. Dassel-Cokato
21. North Branch
22. Breck
23. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
24. Jackson County Central
25. Chisago Lakes
Class AA
1. St. Cloud
2. Lakeville South
3. New Prague
4. Monticello
5. Owatonna
6. Hopkins
7. St. Michael-Albertville
8. Cambridge-Isanti
9. Farmington
10. Minnetonka
11. Anoka
12. Wayzata
13. East Ridge
14. Rosemount
15. Elk River/Zimmerman
16. Prior Lake
17. Forest Lake
18. Edina
19. Brainerd
20. Bemidji
21. Buffalo
22. Sartell
23. Rogers
24. Park of Cottage Grove
25. White Bear Lake
