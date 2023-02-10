State gymnastics poll: NLS ranked sixth heading into sections
Top teams: Class A - Big Lake, Class AA - St. Cloud
Gymnastics
Feb. 6 from the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association
Class A
1. Big Lake
2. Detroit Lakes
3. Melrose
4. Worthington
5. Mankato West
6. New London-Spicer
7. Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka
8. Becker
9. Winona/Cotter
10. Mahtomedi
11. Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
12. Byron
13. Willmar
14. Perham
15. Austin
16. St. Peter
17. St. Francis
18. Fergus Falls
19. Simley
20. Dassel-Cokato
21. North Branch
22. Breck
23. Jackson County Central
24. Chisago Lakes
25. New Ulm
Class AA
1. St. Cloud Tech
2. Lakeville South
3. New Prague
4. Owatonna
5. Monticello
6. St. Michael-Albertville
7. Hopkins
8. Cambridge-Isanti
9. Minnetonka
10. Anoka
11. Wayzata
12. East Ridge
13. Elk River/Zimmerman
14. Rosemount
15. Farmington
16. Prior Lake
17. Edina
18. Brainerd
19. Forest Lake
20. Bemidji
21. Buffalo
22. Sartell
23. Rogers
24. Park of Cottage Grove
25. White Bear Lake
