Sports Prep

State gymnastics poll: NLS sixth in Class A; Benson/KMS, Willmar in top 15

Top teams: Class A - Big Lake, Class AA - St. Cloud

WCT.s.gymnastics.girls.jpg
Gymnastics
By West Central Tribune sports report
February 03, 2023 01:46 PM

Gymnastics

Jan. 30 from the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association

Class A
1. Big Lake
2. Detroit Lakes
3. Melrose
4. Worthington
5. Mankato West
6. New London-Spicer
7. Winona/Cotter
8. Mahtomedi
9. Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka
10. Byron
11. Becker
12. Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
13. Willmar
14. Austin
15. St. Peter
16. Fergus Falls
17. Simley
18. Perham
19. North Branch
20. Breck
21. St. Francis
22. Jackson County Central
23. Chisago Lakes
24. New Ulm
25. Dassel-Cokato

Class AA
1. St. Cloud
2. New Prague
3. Owatonna
4. Lakeville South
5. St. Michael-Albertville
6. Hopkins
7. Cambridge-Isanti
8. Monticello
9. Anoka
10. Minnetonka
11. East Ridge
12. Wayzata
13. Elk River/Zimmerman
14. Farmington
15. Prior Lake
16. Rosemount
17. Brainerd
18. Forest Lake
19. Bemidji
20. Rogers
21. Edina
22. Buffalo
23. Park of Cottage Grove
24. Sartell
25. White Bear Lake

