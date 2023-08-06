Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

State Junior American Legion baseball: Little things make the difference for Morris

A pair of 2-out hits lifts Morris to state title, beating Montevideo 2-0

Baseball roundup
Morris first baseman Jack Kehoe reacts after securing the final out in a 2-0 victory over Montevideo in the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 6:15 PM

GRANITE FALLS — The margins for the Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament championship were razor thin.

One gaffe by Montevideo allowed Morris to score a pair of runs in the second inning. And with a defense that routinely robbed Montevideo’s offense, Morris held on to claim the state championship, 2-0 Sunday at Richter Field.

“All around, this team has been awesome together,” Morris head coach Kirby Sayles said shortly after getting a celebratory dump of ice water from his players.

He added, “We do a lot of the little things correctly. … Those little things are what these guys are really, really good at: Not giving away those free runs and every out has to be a tough one."

Montevideo's Griffin Epema beats the throw to second base for a stolen base during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Montevideo's Griffin Epema beats the throw to second base for a stolen base during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Montevideo was looking for its second straight state championship. And it was trying to do it against a rival from the West Central Conference during the high school season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re very familiar with (Montevideo),” Sayles said.

With two outs in the top of the second, Morris found its opening. Justin Giese raced to first base after a dropped third strike, only to see the throw to first go off-line. Giese reached third when the next batter, Jonah Huebner, hit a double. Alex Asmus, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, drove in both runners with a two-run single to put Post 29 ahead 2-0.

Morris left fielder Jace Kleindl makes a jumping catch on a hit by Montevideo's Brody Dack during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Morris left fielder Jace Kleindl makes a jumping catch on a hit by Montevideo's Brody Dack during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The second was the lone blemish on an otherwise strong day on the mound for Montevideo’s Sam Knoop. He threw a complete game, striking out one and allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk on just 63 pitches.

“He was awesome,” said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. “It just so happened two of those hits were back-to-back, all with two outs.”

In both the bottom of the second and third, Montevideo was on the verge of getting on the board, only for both innings to end with runners on second and third. Montevideo left eight runners stranded on base.

But little of that could be blamed on Montevideo’s bats.

Montevideo's Landon Olson makes contact with a pitch during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Montevideo's Landon Olson makes contact with a pitch during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

On the mound, Morris starting pitcher Riley Asmus struck out five while allowing three hits and one walk on 107 pitches over 6-2/3 innings. Jackson Hallman coaxed a groundout for the final out.

“Riley’s been one of our leaders; he’s fantastic in whatever he does,” Sayles said. “We lose a little bit defensively whenever he comes off of that shortstop position. But if there’s one kid that wanted the ball on championship Sunday, it was Riley Asmus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And when Montevideo put good contact on the ball, Morris’ athletic outfield routinely robbed would-be base hits.

“Part of it is that (Riley) Asmus is a really good pitcher but also, they made some great defensive plays behind him,” said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. “It’s a combination of the two things. That’s what happens when you get good quality baseball. It’s tough to score runs.”

Morris catcher Alex Asmus, left, tags out Montevideo's Landon Olson during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Morris catcher Alex Asmus, left, tags out Montevideo's Landon Olson during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In the third, Morris center fielder Andrew Marty made a diving catch in the gap to rob Griffin Epema of a one-out base hit. Then after dropping the would-be third out, left fielder Jace Kleindl redeemed himself in the next at-bat with a leaping catch on a potential Brody Dack hit.

“The way baseball is, you know that the next baseball’s coming to you,” Sayles said about Kleindl’s play. “The next one’s a shot to him and he makes an outstanding play for his redemption and gets the momentum back on our side.”

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Amateur Baseball
Sports
State Junior American Legion baseball roundup: Luverne locks up 3rd over Granite Falls
Baseball report for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. An early 6-run lead propels Post 123 to 7-5 victory
42m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Granite Falls' Jacob Peterson reaches home to score the game's first run during a Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Rushford on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Sports
State junior Legion baseball roundup: Granite Falls rolls past Rushford
Junior Legion baseball report for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Drew Almich shines at the plate, on the mound in 4-1 win
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo pitcher Griffin Epema lines up a throw during a Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Parkers Prairie on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Sports
State junior Legion baseball: Montevideo mounts a comeback
Griffin Epema pitches 6 innings, drives in the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Parkers Prairie
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Mitchell_baseball_hat_general.jpg
Sports
Legion players booked, released in rape case; SD American Legion to assess affiliation
The indictment indicates the charges were based on grand jury testimony in Pennington County from five individuals, including two DCI agents
2d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers return with a victory
Stingers beat Bismarck Larks 8-2 in first game back from the All-Star break
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Mitchell_baseball_hat_general.jpg
Sports
9 SD Legion baseball players charged in rape investigation
The indictment indicates the charges were based on grand jury testimony in Pennington County from five individuals, including two state DCI agents
3d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: NLS Twins walk off Willmar Rails in Region 4C opener
Adam Schrader seals play-in win for NLS with RBI single in the 11th inning
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game ends in a tie
The East and West finish in a 3-3 seven inning tie due to inclement weather
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Pro
Framber Valdez tosses no-hitter as Houston tops Cleveland
The no-hitter was the third in the majors this year, after a perfect game by the New York Yankees' Domingo German against Oakland on June 28 and a combined no-no by three Detroit pitchers against Toronto on July 8
4d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Granite Falls hoping for a homefield advantage
Post 69 takes on Rushford in state opener at revamped Richter Field
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Dack, Gannon Reidinger and Landon Olson each had hits for Montevideo.

Montevideo wraps up the season with a 16-1 record. Afterward, Tim Epema was quick to remind his players of two lessons: You can play outstandingly and still lose and to embrace the success the program’s had over the past two seasons.

“They’ve done something special here,” Tim said. “No one has been the state champion and came back for second place (the next year). It’s special. They’re a great group of kids. They work their tails off, they do everything that’s asked of them and then some.”

Montevideo third baseman Brody Dack makes a catch in foul territory for an out during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Montevideo third baseman Brody Dack makes a catch in foul territory for an out during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris 2, Montevideo 0

Morris   020   000   0-2   4   1
Montevideo     000   000   0-0   3   1
Hitting - Morris: Andrew Marty 1-3, Justin Giese 0-3 r, Jonah Huebner 2-2 2b r, Alex Asmus 1-2 rbi-2 … Montevideo: Gannon Reidinger 1-3, Brody Dack 1-3 sb, Landon Olson 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris: Riley Asmus (W) 6.2-3-0-0-1-5, Jackson Hallman (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Montevideo: Sam Knoop (L) 7-4-2-0-1-1

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
2848401+tennis ball.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Rutten, Saue earn open titles at WaterDays Festival
Jul 25
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar's Hayden Venenga, left, blocks teammate Matthew Strey during offensive line drills at the Cardinals' team camp on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Football Notebook: Willmar lineman finds 'a really nice place to be' at South Dakota State
Jul 11
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Louis Williams IV, known as "Blue Lou," watches a play at home plate in a 14U softball game between BOLD and Willmar/New London-Spicer on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Lake Lillian.
Sports
Flippin' out for Blue Lou
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.LOGO.YMCA.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Local athletes set to compete at Minnesota Senior Games
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway, 080323.003.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Two local racers earn a victory at KRA Speedway
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.003.jpg
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo has momentum heading into state
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne