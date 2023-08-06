State Junior American Legion baseball: Little things make the difference for Morris

GRANITE FALLS — The margins for the Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament championship were razor thin.

One gaffe by Montevideo allowed Morris to score a pair of runs in the second inning. And with a defense that routinely robbed Montevideo’s offense, Morris held on to claim the state championship, 2-0 Sunday at Richter Field.

“All around, this team has been awesome together,” Morris head coach Kirby Sayles said shortly after getting a celebratory dump of ice water from his players.

He added, “We do a lot of the little things correctly. … Those little things are what these guys are really, really good at: Not giving away those free runs and every out has to be a tough one."

Montevideo's Griffin Epema beats the throw to second base for a stolen base during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Montevideo was looking for its second straight state championship. And it was trying to do it against a rival from the West Central Conference during the high school season.

“We’re very familiar with (Montevideo),” Sayles said.

With two outs in the top of the second, Morris found its opening. Justin Giese raced to first base after a dropped third strike, only to see the throw to first go off-line. Giese reached third when the next batter, Jonah Huebner, hit a double. Alex Asmus, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, drove in both runners with a two-run single to put Post 29 ahead 2-0.

Morris left fielder Jace Kleindl makes a jumping catch on a hit by Montevideo's Brody Dack during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The second was the lone blemish on an otherwise strong day on the mound for Montevideo’s Sam Knoop. He threw a complete game, striking out one and allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk on just 63 pitches.

“He was awesome,” said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. “It just so happened two of those hits were back-to-back, all with two outs.”

In both the bottom of the second and third, Montevideo was on the verge of getting on the board, only for both innings to end with runners on second and third. Montevideo left eight runners stranded on base.

But little of that could be blamed on Montevideo’s bats.

Montevideo's Landon Olson makes contact with a pitch during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

On the mound, Morris starting pitcher Riley Asmus struck out five while allowing three hits and one walk on 107 pitches over 6-2/3 innings. Jackson Hallman coaxed a groundout for the final out.

“Riley’s been one of our leaders; he’s fantastic in whatever he does,” Sayles said. “We lose a little bit defensively whenever he comes off of that shortstop position. But if there’s one kid that wanted the ball on championship Sunday, it was Riley Asmus.”

And when Montevideo put good contact on the ball, Morris’ athletic outfield routinely robbed would-be base hits.

“Part of it is that (Riley) Asmus is a really good pitcher but also, they made some great defensive plays behind him,” said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. “It’s a combination of the two things. That’s what happens when you get good quality baseball. It’s tough to score runs.”

Morris catcher Alex Asmus, left, tags out Montevideo's Landon Olson during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In the third, Morris center fielder Andrew Marty made a diving catch in the gap to rob Griffin Epema of a one-out base hit. Then after dropping the would-be third out, left fielder Jace Kleindl redeemed himself in the next at-bat with a leaping catch on a potential Brody Dack hit.

“The way baseball is, you know that the next baseball’s coming to you,” Sayles said about Kleindl’s play. “The next one’s a shot to him and he makes an outstanding play for his redemption and gets the momentum back on our side.”

Dack, Gannon Reidinger and Landon Olson each had hits for Montevideo.

Montevideo wraps up the season with a 16-1 record. Afterward, Tim Epema was quick to remind his players of two lessons: You can play outstandingly and still lose and to embrace the success the program’s had over the past two seasons.

“They’ve done something special here,” Tim said. “No one has been the state champion and came back for second place (the next year). It’s special. They’re a great group of kids. They work their tails off, they do everything that’s asked of them and then some.”

Montevideo third baseman Brody Dack makes a catch in foul territory for an out during the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game against Morris on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Morris 2, Montevideo 0

Morris 020 000 0-2 4 1

Montevideo 000 000 0-0 3 1

Hitting - Morris: Andrew Marty 1-3, Justin Giese 0-3 r, Jonah Huebner 2-2 2b r, Alex Asmus 1-2 rbi-2 … Montevideo: Gannon Reidinger 1-3, Brody Dack 1-3 sb, Landon Olson 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris: Riley Asmus (W) 6.2-3-0-0-1-5, Jackson Hallman (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Montevideo: Sam Knoop (L) 7-4-2-0-1-1