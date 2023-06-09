99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

State track and field: Montevideo junior experiences ‘pure joy’

Francis O’Malley wins the state Class A shot put title as the Thunder Hawks grab an early team lead

Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
Montevideo's Francis O'Malley launches the shot during the shot put finals at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
June 08, 2023 at 11:56 PM

ST. MICHAEL — Montevideo’s Francis O’Malley returned to state competition for a third consecutive season, but this time around he is heading home with a Class A state title.

O’Malley launched the shot 57 feet, 6 inches to win the boys shot put, finishing ahead of Park Rapids’ Luke Hartung’s distance of 51-11.25 and Minnehaha Academy’s Trent Page’s 51-4.50. Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Hunter Kallstrom took fourth at 51-4.

O”Malley’s winning throw marked the second in the 57s of his Thunder Hawks’ career. His best of 57-7.5 came in the Section 3A championships on June 1.

Class A state championships, 060823.002.jpg
Montevideo's Braden Nelson clears the bar during the pole vault finals at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“It’s just pure joy,” O’Malley said. “We knew coming off the past years this was our goal and we set it from day one that we just had to do all the little things right to hopefully get to this point. I’m just thankful for the opportunity, but to come home with it (the title) is a great feeling.

“The ‘we’ is definitely in the coaches. … A lot of credit goes out to them just for being there for guidance and leading me to do the right things.”

O’Malley finished as the state runner-up behind Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s Tony Nelson a season ago. But, Nelson graduated in 2022, leaving the door open for O’Malley to chase the title.

“He kind of passed the torch,” O’Malley said. “I knew that nothing was promised though. I knew that I was going to have to work and keep on improving. Throwing is a very tedious sport, so I just focused on improvement.”

Class A state championships, 060823.003.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd's Brayson Boike leaps into the sand during the triple jump finals at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Yet, the junior’s season is not over. O’Malley competes in the discus at 3:30 p.m. Friday back at St. Michael. His season-best throw of 160-9 ranks second behind Pelican Rapids’ Justin Jacobson’s 160-11. O’Malley’s career-best discus came in the 2022 Class A state meet. He finished in second place with a distance of 164-8.

O’Malley’s title has helped propel the Montevideo boys to lead the team scores after Day 1. The Thunder Hawks’ 22 points is ahead of Luverne’s 15 and Park Rapids’ 14.

Nelson settles for second

Montevideo’s Braden Nelson finished as the state runner-up in the boys pole vault with a height of 13-9, which came behind Luverne’s DJ Rock’s 14-0.

“I put in a lot of hard work and I just feel like all that hard work paid off this year,” Nelson said. “I jumped up about three feet from last year.”

Class A state championships, 060823.004.jpg
Minnewaska's Teagan Stark (left center) goes in for a hug with McKenzie Luetmer (right) as Olivia Danielson (right center) and Lauryn Ankeny (right) watch on after their first place finish in Heat 1 of the girls 4x400 relay at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Despite being competitors, Nelson and Rock have a good relationship. The two entered state tied for the best two pole vaults in the state at 14-1.50.

“Obviously, I’m happy for him when he clears whatever height,” Nelson said. “When he was attempting 14-4, I was sitting in pain. But I still looked up and was like, ‘Come on, man. You got this.’ I just really like seeing people go over that bar.”

Midway through the competition, Nelson tweaked his groin and it progressively got worse with more attempts.

“It affected my run up a little bit and the middle of my vaults because it just hurt so much to tuck and shoot up,” Nelson said.

But with a second-place finish, Nelson is leaving with his head held high. Being a junior, he will have another crack at a state title in 2024 without having to compete against Rock, who’s a senior.

Class A state championships, 060823.005.jpg
BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart's Chase Hubin (left) relays the baton to Ryan King (right) during the boys 4x200 relay at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“It was really fun yesterday. I got a good practice in,” Nelson said. “Today was looking good to begin with. I put the effort in and I cleared that bar.”

Boike rises to the occasion

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd’s Brayson Boike entered the triple jump with the third best distance in Class A and he came out as the state runner-up.

The sophomore leaped a distance of 43-7.50 to take second place. He finished behind Adrian/Ellsworth’s Peda Zeba, who had a distance of 44-6, and ahead of Crosby-Ironton’s Jordan Mount, who took third at 43-2.25.

“This is my second year doing the triple jump and the first year actually taking it seriously,” Boike said. “It’s my first year being here at state for the triple jump and I’m feeling pretty good about it.”

Boike credits his coaches for the improvements he has made over his two-year triple jump career. He trains closely with Ron Koester for the triple jump, but Koester was not able to make it in-person for the state competition.

Yet, through phone calls between Koester and LQPV/DB head coach John Shurb, Koester provided Boike tips.

Boike’s 43-7.50, which came on his fifth attempt of six, was the best of his career.

“It helped quite a bit,” Boike said. “Going into finals, I was overstriding a lot. I fixed that going into finals and jumped way better.”

Boike has two more cracks at a state Class A title Friday. His long jump of 21-9.75 ranks No. 3 behind Ryan King of BOLD/Buffalo-Lake-Hector-Stewart, who has gone 22-6, and Badger-Greenbush/Middle River’s Liam Collins, who went 21-11.50. He’s also the three seed in the high jump at 6-4. He trails St. Croix Lutheran’s Maxim Sergeyev and Canby/Minneota’s Trevor Gray, with both at 6-5.

Area finals qualifiers

Leading the way for area finals qualifiers, Minnewaska is sending three individuals and one relay team to the Class A finals.

Lauryn Ankeny placed second in the preliminary round of the girls 300-meter hurdles with a qualifying time of 46.37 seconds. Central Minnesota Christian School’s Sophia Vogel also qualified by finishing ninth at 47.33.

Maeson Tank and McKenzie Luetmer each qualified for the boys and girls 400 dash. Tank took fourth with a time of 51.03 and Luetmer placed fifth at 58.27. Benson/KMS’ Amber Rosemeier joins Luetmer in the finals after she finished fourth with a time of 58.79. Rosemeier was second in Heat 1 and Luetmer was third in Heat 2.

Ankeny and Luetmer helped Minnewaska’s 4x400 team advance to the finals. Alongside Ankeny and Luetmer, Teagan Stark and Olivia Danielson joined forces to finish in 4:05.16 for a first-place finish in Heat 1 and second place overall. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball had the fastest overall time of 3:59.64 in Heat 2.

BOLD/BLHS’ boys 4x100 and 4x200 relays head to the state finals. The 4x100 team of King, Chase Hubin, Hudson Vosika and Stevie McMath ran to a fourth-place finish with a time of 43.59. The 4x200 team of Jack Gross, Hubin, King and McMath secured third place in 1:29.62.

Montevideo’s Edan Smith rounds out area athletes advancing to the finals. Smith placed ninth in the 200 at a time of 22.71 to qualify.

MACCRAY/Renville County West’s 4x200 relay (Javin Mungai, Nathan Wieberdink, Brady Heiling, Sebastian Cisneros) qualified with a ninth place finish at 1:31.54.

Nevis’ Jade Rypkema ran the fastest 3,200 in the state at 10:35.02.

Class A prelims/finals

GIRLS TEAM SCORING (4 of 18 events) --  (1) Luverne 24 … (2) Minnehaha Academy 14 … (3) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 12

Winner and area qualifiers
100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 15.24

300 HURDLES – (1) Mariah Willard, Trinity/Unity, 45.89 … (2) Lauryn Ankeny, Minnewaska, 46.37 … (9) Sophia Vogel, 47.33, CMCS

100 DASH – (1) Ava Phrakonkham, Bagley/Fosston, 12.4

200 DASH – (1) Jackie Cole, Medford, 25.16

400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 56.55 … (4) Amber Rosemeier, Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 58.79 … (5) McKenzie Luetmer, Minnewaska, 58.27

800 RUN – (1) Katrina Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 2:16.15

3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 10:35.02

4X100 RELAY – (1) Minnehaha Academy 48.87

4X200 RELAY – (1) GMLOKS, 1:43.88

4X400 RELAY – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 3:59.64 … (2) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Olivia Danielson, Ankeny, Luetmer)

HIGH JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 5-4 … (9) Carly Tolifson, B/KMS, 5-0 … (12) Jordan Thein, MACCRAY/RCW, 4-10

LONG JUMP (FINALS) – (1) B. Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 18-3.25

DISCUS (FINALS) – (1) Jadyn Hart, Luverne, 131 … (13) Jayda Kolstoe, Minnewaska, 101-4

BOYS TEAM SCORING (5 of 23 events) -- (1) Montevideo 22 … (2) Luverne 15 … (3) Park Rapids 14

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Aiden Voss, Pipestone, 14.86

300 HURDLES – (1) Voss, Pipestone, 39.76

100 DASH – (1) Tate Nelson, Two Harbors, 11.004 … (2) Sam Backer, Chatfield, 11.010

200 DASH – (1) Nelson, Two Harbors, 21.94 … (9) Edan Smith, Montevideo, 22.71

400 DASH – (1) RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 50.12 … (4) Maeson Tank, Minnewaska, 51.03

800 RUN – (1) Ethan Schwankl, Lakeview, 1:57.09

3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 9:22.44

4X100 RELAY – (1) Minneapolis North Community 42.84 … (4) BOLD/BLHS (Ryan King, Chase Hubin, Hudson Vosika, Stevie McMath), 43.59

4X200 RELAY – (1) Chatfield 1:29.58 … (3) BOLD/BLHS 1:29.62 … (9) MACCRAY/RCW 1:31.54

4X400 RELAY – (1) St. Cloud Cathedral 3:23.99

TRIPLE JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Peda Zeba, Adrian/Ellsworth, 44-6 … (2) Brayson Boike, LQPV/DB, 43-7.50

POLE VAULT (FINALS) – (1) DJ Rock, Luverne, 14 … (2) Braden Nelson, Montevideo, 13-9

SHOT PUT (FINALS) – (1) Francis O’Malley, Montevideo, 57-6 … (4) Hunter Kallstrom, B/KMS, 51-4

