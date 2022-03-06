State wrestling: Benson's Thomas Dineen defends his crown

ST. PAUL — A steady stream of confidence and nerves ran through Thomas Dineen throughout the state wrestling tournament.

On one hand, he was the defending state champion and the top seed in the Class A 195-pound bracket. But at the same time, he was back at the Xcel Energy Center, the building where he took his last loss back in his freshman year.

“It was a little bit of both,” Dineen said. “Nerves come with the sport for me. I’m nervous no matter who the opponent is, whether it’s the best guy in the country or some kid in a high-school gym on a Friday night.

“I expect a lot out of myself and sometimes I don’t get it. I just had to keep those nerves calm and wrestle to my potential. I’m tough to beat when that happens.”

For the second straight season, Dineen was impossible to beat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson junior Thomas Dineen, top, goes for the fall on NRHEG's Ralph Roesler in the 195-pound championship during the Class A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

After rolling through the 195-pound bracket with relative ease, Dineen put an exclamation mark on his second straight championship. In the finals, Dineen pinned New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Ralph Roesler in 1 minute, 30 seconds.

Dineen won his 86th straight match and closed out a perfect 47-0 junior campaign.

“Last time I was in this building, I lost a heartbreaker in the semis and I didn’t want that to happen again,” Dineen said. “After the semis, everything kind of melted away.

“It was meant to be.”

He is the second two-time state champion in school history, joining Ryan Thompson (2009-10).

“He earns it; that kid’s in the school at 6 a.m. every day,” said Braves head coach Scott Thompson, who also won a state title for the school in 2005. “He’s on a mission to win state titles and that’s all that matters to him. It’s exciting and it’s fun to get paid back for all of those hours.”

BBE senior Walker Bents celebrates after winning the 132-pound championship during the Class A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Bents wraps up No. 2

Taking a loss in the state finals last season offered a moment of clarity for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Walker Bents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was life-changing, honestly; it changed my whole perspective,” Bents said. “This sport shows no mercy. You have to keep grinding. And even if you do everything right leading up to an event, you can always fail or take a loss.”

For the third straight year, Bents worked his way back into a state final, making the Class A 132 championship.

He was able to put last season’s failure behind him, defeating Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove’s Ayden Horner in a 5-3 decision.

“Walker’s the definition of never satisfied,” said Jaguars head coach Jack Mueller. “We say it all the time and it’s kind of my line, but he’s hungry. He took that loss last year in the state finals and used it as motivation.”

BBE senior Walker Bents, right, sprawls away from TMB/WWG's Ayden Horner in the 132-pound championship during the Class A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Tied 3-3 after two periods, Horner gave Bents the escape point at the start of the third. Then after a penalty was called early in the period, Bents’ defense flustered Horner, who never got on the board again.

“I wanted to keep the pressure going and show that I ain’t breaking. I’m not done yet and I’m going to keep wrestling,” Bents said. “At the end, I could tell. Like a shark, I could smell blood. He didn’t want any more of it, so I kept pushing the pace.”

Bents is the first two-time state champion in BBE history. He previously won the 106 championship as a sophomore in 2020. He also won his 200th career match during Day 1 of the individual tournament on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bents plans on wrestling collegiately at Division I North Dakota State University.

“We talk all the time about either you win or you learn and he definitely learned from that (finals loss),” Mueller said. “He hit the weight room hard, he wrestled like a maniac all summer long and it pays off.”

D-C/Litchfield senior Jude Link reacts after winning the 160-pound championship in overtime during the Class AA individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Link leaves a champ

The emotions ran raw for Jude Link on Saturday.

After winning a 3-1 overtime decision over North Branch’s Brandt Bombard in the Class AA 160 championship, there were the primal screams on the mat. There was the running into the stands to hug his brother Tate and celebrate with his buddies. And there were tears shed in the halls.

After two straight state trips ended with heartbreak in the finals, the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield senior finally laid claim to an elusive state championship.

“It’s unreal,” Link said. “I can’t believe it’s over; that was such a good way to end my career.”

Wanting to be the aggressor on the mat and score points, the finals was a defensive showcase with both Link and Bombard only scoring escapes in regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

D-C/Litchfield senior Jude Link, left, looks for an escape against North Branch's Brandt Bombard in their 160-pound championship match during the Class AA individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In the one-minute overtime, the two scrambled. Ultimately, Link was finally able to break through with the takedown.

“I knew he was going to keep being defensive; I thought we’d be going to rideouts,” Link said. “We were going and I was like, I want this to be a takedown. And I went and he sprawled. I saw the arm, I knew I could spin under. I’ve never practiced it or ever actually hit it, but I knew that was my one moment.”

Link is the first D-C wrestler to win a state championship since Shane Colberg in 1995. He is also the first state champ in the D-C/Litchfield co-op.

“That’s what he does; he gets after it and he scrambles,” said Charging Dragons co-head coach Bryan Clemen. “That’s been a long time in the making.”

KMS eighth-grader Trey Gunderson reacts after pinning HLWW's Raydon Graham in the 106-pound championship during the Class A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Gunderson jumps for joy

For a moment, Trey Gunderson brought some tumbling to the wrestling mat.

After pinning Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted’s Raydon Graham at 1:00 to claim the Class A 106 title, someone from the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg corner told Gunderson to “do the backflip.”

The eighth-grader fulfilled the request, exciting the Xcel Energy Center crowd with the early victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since I was in fifth grade I’ve been able to do that,” Gunderson said with a laugh.

Graham had been the surprise of the 106 bracket. He was unranked coming into state and entered the finals with a 31-14 record. Gunderson was 47-1 going into the championship.

KMS eighth-grader Trey Gunderson does a backflip after winning the 106-pound championship during the Class A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Once Graham got taken to the mat, Gunderson made it a short match, pinning him seconds later.

“I knew he was a shooter,” Gunderson said, “and I knew I was getting my front headlock so I let him shoot and then snapped it up and went from there.”

Said KMS co-head coach Trevor Mahlum, “He’s been working hard all season. He’s very dedicated and very focused. Coming into this state tournament, he wanted to win this thing, hands down. And that’s what he did. He likes to dominate.”

With four years of high school to go, Gunderson hopes to be back defending this title.

“(The work) starts right after the state championship,” Gunderson said. “You keep working and keep improving.”

State Wrestling photo gallery:

1 / 12: Willmar freshman Conlan Carlson, top, pumps his first after beating Woodbury's Alex Braun in their 126-pound semifinal match during the Class AAA state individual wrestling tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 12: Willmar senior Jonas Anez looks to escape the grasp of Owatonna's Landen Johnson in their 160-pound semifinal match during the Class AAA state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 12: BBE sophomore Ryan Jensen, right, tries to get a hold of Border West's Eli Larson in their 126-pound semifinal match during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 12: BOLD sophomore Austin Kiecker, right, hangs onto Medford's Charley Elwood in their 138-pound semifinal match during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 12: KMS senior Coy Gunderson, right, grapples with Medford's Tate Hermes in their 160-pound semifinal match during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 12: BBE senior Blaine Fischer, left, tries to score points late against Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in their 152-pound semifinal match during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 12: ACGC sophomore Isaiah Renne, right, tries to fight off NRHEG's Ralph Roesler during their 195-pound semifinal match during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 12: KMS eighth-grader Trey Gunderson looks to roll HLWW's Raydon Graham onto his back in the 106-pound championship match during the Class A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 12: BBE senior Walker Bents, left, faces off with TMB/WWG's Ayden Horner in the 132-pound championship during the Class A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 12: D-C/Litchfield senior Jude Link gets his hand raised after winning the 160-pound championship during the Class AA individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 12: Benson junior Thomas Dineen, right, hugs head coach Scott Thompson after winning the 195-pound championship during the Class A individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 12: United's Daniel Gunlogson, front, looks to escape from Simley's Brandon Morvari during their 113-pound semifinal match during the Class AA state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around the area

— Willmar wrapped up the state tournament with four medals.

Conlan Carlson reached his first championship match, making it to the Class AAA 126 finals and facing three-time state finalist Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville. Ultimately, Robideau secured the 126 crown with a 7-0 decision.

Senior Jonas Anez wrapped up the tournament with a fifth-place finish at 160. Senior Mason Swanson (220) and freshman Sully Anez (120) both took sixth.

“These guys finished really strong,” said Cardinals head coach Ed Oehlers. “People that know the sport of wrestling know how tough it is to actually place here. So being able to walk away with four players out of six guys that qualify is really awesome.”

— For the second straight year, BBE’s Ryan Jensen was a state finalist. Reaching the Class A 126 championship, Jensen finished second following a loss by 3-2 decision against Royalton/Upsala’s Alex Diederich. Jenson was the runner-up at 120 in 2021.

The Jaguars finished the tournament with five medals. Defending state champion Blaine Fischer ended up placing fifth at 152. Maximus Hanson (160) and Ethan Spanier (220) also placed fifth.

— Other area medalists included: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Jaxon Behm (third, 220A), Cole Holien (fifth, 132A) and Isaiah Renne (fifth, 195A); BOLD’s Austin Kiecker (third, 138A); D-C Litchfield’s Tate Link (fourth, 182AA) and Hayden Hoernemann (fourth, 195AA); D-B/LQPV/Montevideo’s Daniel Gunlogson (third, 113AA) and Dain Mortenson (sixth, 152AA); KMS’ Coy Gunderson (third, 160A); and New London-Spicer’s Isaiah Nelson (sixth, 106AA).

State wrestling tournament

Saturday results

Class AAA

106

Cavin Carlson, Willmar (45-8): Nolan Enderlein (Eastview) dec Carlson, 5-3.

113

Ivan Mares, Willmar (35-15): Leo Edblad (Cambridge-Isanti) maj dec Mares, 11-2.

120

Sully Anez, Willmar (38-10): Anez maj dec Logan Williams (Northfield), 13-3; Anez maj dec Keiichi Kong (Apple Valley), 13-0; JT Hausen (Faribault) dec Anez, 5-4; Fifth-place match: Sam Bethke (Stillwater) maj dec Anez, 12-3.

126

Conlan Carlson, Willmar (53-2): Carlson dec Alex Braun (Woodbury), 6-1; Championship: Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) dec Carlson, 7-0.

160

Jonas Anez, Willmar: (43-9): Landen Johnson (Owatonna) dec Anez, 5-0; Peyton Herman (Lakeville South) dec Anez, 4-2 (OT); Fifth-place match: Anez medical forfeit over Owen Herbst (Buffalo).

220

Mason Swanson, Willmar (46-9): Swanson pinned Mathew Sloan (White Bear Lake), 3:26; Dominic Heim (Wayzata) dec Swanson, 7-5; Fifth-place match: Vincent Mueller (St. Thomas Academy) dec Swanson, 9-6.

Class AA

106

Isaiah Nelson, NLS (39-12): Nelson dec Robby Sherk (Park Rapids), 2-0; Logan Schwanz (Hutchinson) maj dec Nelson, 12-3; Fifth-place match: Parker Zutter (Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus) dec Nelson, 10-6.

113

Daniel Gunlogson, United (50-3): Brandon Morvari (Simley) dec Gunlogson, 4-2; Gunlogson dec Cash Sixberry (Big Lake), 1-0; Third-place match: Gunlogson dec Logan Davis (Albert Lea), 9-5.

126

Luke Ruter, NLS (37-8): Zach Tracy (Scott West) dec Ruter, 7-1.

152

Dain Mortenson, United (16-8): Mortenson maj dec Carson Kullhem (Aitkin), 18-7; Evan Farley (New Prague) dec Mortenson, 5-3; Fifth-place match: Griffin Lundeen (Thief River Falls) dec Mortenson, 4-0.

160

Jude Link, D-C/Litchfield (34-3): Link dec Bryce Burkett (Watertown-Mayer), 3-2; Championship: Link dec Brandt Bombard (North Branch), 3-1 (OT).

182

Tate Link, D-C/Litchfield (34-7): Joey Novak (New Prague) tech fall Link, 15-0 (3:06); Link dec Kole Guth (St. Peter), 11-5; Third-place match: Kail Wynia (Kasson-Mantorville) pinned Link, 4:47.

195

Hayden Hoernemann, D-C/Litchfield (27-6): Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) pinned Hoernemann, 1:00; Hoernemann dec Martin Prieto (Plainview-Elgin-Millville), 7-2; Third-place match: Hayden VanderVoort (Hutchinson) maj dec Hoernemann, 11-2.

Class A

106

Trey Gunderson, KMS (48-1): Gunderson dec Braxton Lange (Caledonia-Houston), 8-1; Championship: Gunderson pinned Raydon Graham, 1:00.

113

Chase Smith, Minnewaska (32-6): Zach Remer (Mille Lacs) pinned Smith, 3:55.

126

Ryan Jensen, BBE (46-4): Jensen dec Eli Larson (Border West), 5-2; Championship: Alex Diederich (Royalton/Upsala) dec Jensen, 3-2.

132

Walker Bents, BBE (46-1): Bents dec Owen Denstad (Caledonia/Houston), 4-0; Championship: Bents dec Ayden Horner (TMB/WWG), 5-3.

Cole Holien, ACGC (42-11): Holien dec Boden Simon (Maple River/USC), 6-2 (OT); Owen Denstad (Caledonia/Houston) dec Holien, 5-1; Fifth-place match: Holien maj dec Hunter Gruchow (West Central Area/A/B-E), 11-3.

138

Austin Kiecker, BOLD (45-3): Charley Elwood (Medford) dec Kiecker, 6-3; Kiecker dec Lucas Jurek (Kimball), 1-0; Third-place match: Kiecker dec Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central), 7-2.

145

Brady Holien, ACGC (47-5): Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) dec Holien, 6-4.

152

Blaine Fischer, BBE (43-5): Jacob Leibold (Royalton/Upsala) dec Fischer, 5-4; Landon Gode (LPGE/Browerville) dec Fischer, 6-2; Fifth-place match: Fischer pinned Isaiah Rodriguez, 0:52.

160

Maximus Hanson, BBE (40-10): Hanson maj dec Will Olson (Mahnomen/Waubun), 9-1; Coy Gunderson (KMS) dec Hanson, 3-1; Fifth-place match: Hanson dec Isaac Busse (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted), 12-5.

Coy Gunderson, KMS (47-4): Tate Hermes (Medford) dec Gunderson, 5-1; Gunderson dec Maximus Hanson (BBE), 3-1; Third-place match: Gunderson dec Eion Ness (United North Central), 7-1.

182

Peyton Hemmesch, Paynesville (32-7): Tytan Small (St. Charles) dec Hemmesch, 7-5 (OT).

195

Thomas Dineen, Benson (47-0): Dineen dec William Freking (Jackson County Central), 7-1; Championship: Dineen pinned Ralph Roesler (NRHEG), 1:30.

Isaiah Renne, ACGC (32-17): Ralph Roesler (NRHEG) pinned Renne, 1:03; Haden Rosenow (Kimball) maj dec Renne, 15-4; Fifth-place match: Renne medical forfeit over William Freking (Jackson County Central).

220

Ethan Spanier, BBE (35-11): Gideon Ervasti (BH/V/PP) dec Spanier, 9-2; Bryce Holm (Royalton/Upsala) dec Spanier, 10-4; Fifth-place match: Spanier pinned Colton Long (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted), 3:51.

Jaxon Behm, ACGC (41-5): Ethan Boll (Crookston) pinned Behm, 4:28; Behm pinned Colton Long (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted), 2:08; Third-place match: Behm dec Bryce Holm (Royalton/Upsala), 3-0.