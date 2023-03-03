99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 2, 2023

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.

Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
March 03, 2023 04:03 AM

Here is West Central Tribune's coverage for the State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023:

Willmar sophomore Eli Heinen, top, looks to the coaches while going for a fall on Hastings' Mark Svoboda during their 138-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 2, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.
March 01, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Prep
March 2: Wrestling: Willmar Cardinals come home with some hardware
Willmar wins the Class AAA consolation championship at state, beating Apple Valley
March 02, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
March 2: PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition
March 02, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
United State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Prep
March 2: Wrestling: Big win for Team United from its big guy
Heavyweight Brady Rhode's 4-2 decision gives Montevideo/Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd the consolation title. United beats Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 35-32 for fifth place in Class AA
March 02, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
March 2: PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE state wrestling 001.jpg
Prep
March 2: Wrestling: BBE Jaguars finish 4th at state
The Jaguars are happy to earn their best finish in school history at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul
March 02, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
March 2: PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Other State Wrestling Tournament coverage:

Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson, right, looks for a shot against Forest Lake's Dayton Dale during their 138AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 3, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.
March 04, 2023 04:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

By West Central Tribune sports report
