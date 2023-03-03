State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 2, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.
Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.
Willmar wins the Class AAA consolation championship at state, beating Apple Valley
Heavyweight Brady Rhode's 4-2 decision gives Montevideo/Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd the consolation title. United beats Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 35-32 for fifth place in Class AA
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
The Jaguars are happy to earn their best finish in school history at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
