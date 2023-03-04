State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 3, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.
After dealing with a concussion at the end of the season, unranked but top-seeded Austin Kiecker advances in Class A at 152 pounds
Peyton Hemmesch moves into the semifinals with a 6-4 overtime victory
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
