Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

After dealing with a concussion at the end of the season, unranked but top-seeded Austin Kiecker advances in Class A at 152 pounds

Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the State Wrestling Tournament action on March 3, 2023:

State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 3, 2023 Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.