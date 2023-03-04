99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 3, 2023

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.

Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson, right, looks for a shot against Forest Lake's Dayton Dale during their 138AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
March 04, 2023 04:34 AM

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the State Wrestling Tournament action on March 3, 2023:

Wrestling 030223.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 3, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD junior Austin Kiecker, top, gets tied up with Caledonia/Houston's Isaac Blocker during their 152A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Wrestling: BOLD Warriors wrestler back in the semifinals
After dealing with a concussion at the end of the season, unranked but top-seeded Austin Kiecker advances in Class A at 152 pounds
March 03, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville sophomore Peyton Hemmesch, right, goes to celebrate with head coach Jeremy Reiter after winning a state quarterfinal match in overtime at 182A at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Wrestling: Paynesville sophomore enjoys a nice OT comeback
Peyton Hemmesch moves into the semifinals with a 6-4 overtime victory
March 03, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Other state tournament coverage:

State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 2, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 04:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

By West Central Tribune sports report
