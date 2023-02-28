State Wrestling: Willmar Cardinals expect a close match with Hastings Raiders

ST. PAUL — As the Willmar wrestling team prepared for Bemidji in the Section 8AAA championship, it got a sample of what Hastings was about.

The film the Eagles had of the Lumberjacks was against the Raiders on Feb. 10 at Hastings. The Raiders won that match, 42-25.

After studying up on one opponent on that tape, the unseeded Cardinals will use it again as a crash course for third-seeded Hastings in preparation for the Class AAA team state quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center.

“We know there’s some critical and crucial matches,” said Cardinals head coach Ed Oehlers. “It’s going to be very much like wrestling Bemidji. It’s going to be extremely close, it’s going to come down to the end. It won’t be a blowout for us. They’re just as strong of a team as I feel we are.”

Willmar (22-7) is heading to state for the third straight season and for the 12th time in school history. They enter state ranked eighth in Class AAA and have five ranked wrestlers: Cavin Carlson (sixthh, 120), Ivan Mares (eighth; 126), Sully Anez (seventh, 132), Conlan Carlson (third, 138) and Braeden Erickson (fourth, 170). Winners of their last 15 dual meets, the Cardinals are coming off a 33-25 win over Bemidji in the section championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar freshman Cavin Carlson, left, sets up the fall on Bemidji's Gavin Osborn during their 120-pound match in the Section 8AAA championship on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Hastings (34-5) is back at state for the fourth straight season and for the 19th time overall. The Raiders are No. 2 in the state and feature a pair of No. 1-ranked lightweights in freshman Trey Beissel (106) and Blake Beissel (113). Other ranked Raiders are: Jack Bainbridge (eighth, 132), Aiden Erickson (fourth, 160), Ian Pepple (ninth, 170), Austin Leflay (fourth, 220) and Blake Clemons (fifth, 285).

Hastings advanced to state after defeating Park of Cottage Grove 50-20 for the 3AAA championship.

“We want to knock off Hastings if we can,” Oehlers said. “We see matches we can win. We have a little bit of strategy with our lineup but not a lot we can change in weight classes.”

Willmar and Hastings previously met at state in the 2014 Class AAA quarterfinals, with the Raiders winning 42-21.

With several key cogs back from last season’s state team, Oehlers is hoping his squad comes out with an edge to start the day.

“We want them to wrestle with some intent,” Oehlers said. “Someone’s going to go home and we don’t want that first match to dictate dropping to a lower bracket and also ending without winning a match at state.”

He added, “We’re really confident in our guys’ ability. We think we can at least go and compete extremely well and hopefully beat Hastings in that first round.”

BBE junior Ryan Jensen, back, hangs onto Canby's Blake Giese during their 132-pound match in the Section 5A team semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE looking to break through

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa makies its third straight appearance in the Class A tournament.

But there’s still one significant hurdle for the Jaguars: getting that first state victory. The past two tournaments, BBE went 0-3.

“The boys wanna get a win down there,” said Jaguars first-year head coach Jordan Fester.

They’ll get their first crack at victory at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Class A quarterfinals. The third-seeded Jaguars face unseeded Medford.

“That’s all the conversations I hear is, you know, let’s go get a win down there this time,” Fester said. “We avenged all our losses in the season and now it’s time to avenge a few more (at state).”

BBE (20-5) is ranked third in Class A and have five ranked wrestlers: Ryan Jensen (second, 132), Wyatt Engen (fifth, 138), Maxiums Hanson (third, 170), Carson Gilbert (seventh, 182) and Ethan Spanier (third, 220). The Jaguars come into state winners of 14 straight duals.

“The big dual season we had at the end … has helped us get set up for this postseason run,” Fester said. “You always have to wrestle above your competition and that’s the direction we’re taking.”

Recent wrestling roundup:







While Medford (14-1) is outside the top 12 rankings, Fester thinks they’re the toughest of the three unseeded teams in Class A. The Tigers feature five ranked wrestlers: Luis Lopez (ninth, 113), Tommy Elwood (second, 126), Charley Elwood (first, 145), Garron Hoffman (fifth, 152) and Tate Hermes (seocnd, 170).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I expect a bunch of good match-ups,” Fester said. “I think it could be one of the better match-ups of round one.”

Where BBE is hoping to pull away is late in the match starting at 170/182.

“I’ll take those boys against almost anyone in the state,” Fester said. “We make up some points down (in the light weights) and find a way to win or save points, we really set it up nicely for those bigger weights.”

United junior Parker Bothun wrestles Benson senior Teegan Hogrefe in the 195-pound division during a triangular at Benson High School on Friday, January 20, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ireland brings United back

Hank Ireland has long been a part of Team United’s program.

The 2008 Dawson-Boyd grad was on the team when it was just a pairing of D-B and Lac qui Parle Valley. Even when he was going to Southwest Minnesota State University, he was helping. Ireland spent 11 years as an assistant coach.

Then after the retirement of longtime head coach Ross Jurgenson, Ireland stepped into the lead role for D-B/LQPV/Montevideo this season.

“It was nice that I was familiar with all the kids and all the other assistant coaches,” Ireland said. “It’s been a little different without Ross but it’s been going well. The kids have really stepped up and they really accepted me in a different role than I was in the past.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ireland’s first season, United is 28-1 in duals. After beating Marshall 37-22 in the Section 3AA championship, United is state bound for the second time in program history. Their last trip was in 2014.

“It really meant a lot,” Ireland said of winning the section title. “I’ve seen from elementary all the way through junior high and high-school levels, these kids have been with the program for 10-plus years. It’s nice to see all their hard work finally pay off.”

Unseeded in the Class AA tournament, United opens against third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville at 11 a.m.

United is ranked eighth and has four ranked athletes in Ben Gunlogson (seventh, 106), Daniel Gunlogson (sixth, 126), Zander Clausen (eighth, 138) and Brady Rhode (10th, 285).

Rhode in particular has helped swing the United’s season into state territory.

“We’ve been put in the situation a lot where we needed a pin at the end and Brady comes through,” Ireland said. “I think he’s come through six times for us.”

The KoMets (24-1) are regulars at the state tournament. They were the Class AA runners-up last season and are back at state for the 13th time overall. K-M comes into state ranked third and have eight guys in the top 10: Broc Vaughan (fifth, 106); Aiden Friedrich (ninth, 126); Joseph Kennedy (fourth, 145); Luke Swanson (third, 152); Dominic Mann (eighth, 160); Cole Glazier (first, 170); Eli Richardson (seventh, 195) and Heath Parrish (seventh, 285). They returned to state with a 34-23 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the 1AA championship.

“All year we’ve been a team-first mentality team,” Ireland said. “There’s a great group of leaders on the team that hold all their teammates to high standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll just put our best 14 guys out there and see what they can do.”

State wrestling

When: 9 a.m. Thursday (Team); 9 a.m. Friday-Saturday (individuals)

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Team Schedule

Class AAA (9 a.m.)

Willmar vs. 3-Hastings

Rocehster Mayo vs. 2-Waconia

Anoka vs. 1-St. Michael-Albertville

ADVERTISEMENT

5-Apple Valley vs. 4-Stillwater

Class AA (11 a.m.)

United vs. 3-Kasson-Mantorville

Mora vs. 2-New Prague

Totino-Grace vs. 1-Simley

5-Pequot Lakes/PR-B vs. 4-Becker

Class A (9 a.m.)

Medford vs. 3-BBE

UNC vs. 2-Caledonia/Houston

West Central/A/B-E vs. 1-JCC

5-HLWW vs. 4-Royalton/Upsala

