State Wrestling: Willmar's Anez entertains in final chance

ST. PAUL — Being in his last state individual wrestling tournament, Jonas Anez is going out with a little bit of flair.

After pinning Eden Prairie’s Jacory Bates in 5 minutes, 41 seconds to advance to the 160-pound Class AAA semifinals, the Willmar senior stuck out his arms in confidence in front of the Xcel Energy Center crowd.

Like Russell Crowe in the movie “Gladiator,” his message was simple: “Are you not entertained?” Anez couldn’t help but laugh when reminded of his celebration.

“Working with Coty Milhausen and Trent (Molacek) and Colton (Carlson), one of the things I want to be good at is entertaining the crowd,” Anez said. “Going into that next level in college (at Minnesota State-Moorhead) and just make them go, ‘Ahhhh,’ you know? That was my goal.”

It was the second time that Anez got a victory over Bates. Back on Jan. 20, Anez beat Bates, 9-2.

“I know that every guy I face is not going to be as conditioned as I am. If I get the first takedown, I’m not sweating.

“Props to (Bates) and he’s got a good coach. I know they’ve been working on that single-leg defense. … I was able to just keep going from high to low and I think that’s what got him.”

In the semifinals, Anez takes on top-ranked Landen Johnson of Owatonna.

Willmar freshman Conlan Carlson, left, gets a takedown on Faribault's Bo Bokman during their 126-pound match in Day 1 of the Class AAA state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Another Cardinal, freshman Conlan Carlson, also competes for a chance to get into the finals at 126 pounds.

From the onset, Carlson’s goal was to outdo his fifth-place performance at last year’s state tournament. And so far, Carlson’s on his way.

“I feel good. I think team helped me out in getting my weight under control and getting those first-match nerves out of the way,” Carlson said.

He’ll get his chance after defeating a familiar foe.

In the quarterfinals, Carlson took on Sartell’s Spencer Johnson. The two had met up two previous times during the season, with Carlson winning each time. On Jan. 27, he won a 9-4 decision. Then in the Section 8AAA championship, he won 5-3.

“I knew right away it was going to be a battle,” Carlson said about facing Johnson a third time. “Right away, I felt him trying to throw me. I caught him, and from there, I knew I just had to be smart. I closed it out and got some turns on top.”

The third time was the most definitive. Carlson got a 15-0 tech fall in the third period. It was his second tech of the tournament. He opened things with a score of 18-3 against Faribault’s Bo Bokman. In the semifinals, Carlson squares off with second-ranked Alex Braun of Woodbury.

Day 2 of the state individual tournament begins at 9 a.m. with consolation quarterfinals, championship semifinals and consolation semifinals/girls championship semifinals. At 4 p.m., third- and fifth-place matches begin, followed by the championship matches.

KMS senior Coy Gunderson, top, fights wth Ogilvie's Rhett Hudoba on the mat during their 160-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Gundersons go on together

Friday was a hallmark day for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Coy Gunderson.

With a 13-3 major decision in the Class A 160 quarterfinals against Goodhue’s Makae O’Reilly, Gunderson secured his 200th career win. He is the fourth KMS wrestler to reach that feat, joining Kevin Steinhaus (246), Will Magaard (209) and Zach Carlson (201).

“Kevin Steinhaus and Will Magaard, they’re state champs,” Coy said, “and hopefully I can get that done this year, too.”

But maybe his favorite part of Friday was having his little brother Trey join him in the hunt for a state title.

Trey, an eighth-grader, is the top seed at 106. He advanced to the semifinals with an 8-0 major decision against Royalton/Upsala’s Tucker Simmons.

“It’s just been amazing just to be here and be under the lights,” Trey said. “I’m here with my brother right now and that’s just a dream come true.”

Coy added, “It’s pretty special. He’s very talented and has the work ethic to back it up. It’s cool seeing him have success, too.”

KMS eighth-grader Trey Gunderson, top, gains the advantage on Maple River/USC's Wyatt Walters during their 106-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Rolling around in the basement for as long as he can remember, Coy admits that Trey is better at that young of an age than he was.

“I can definitely see the same techniques and stuff,” Coy said. “But he’s got a better mindset and he believes in himself a little bit more than I did at that age.”

Trey added, “(Coy’s) pushed me a lot and helped me with all the stuff that’s going on right now and helping me get here.”

Trey will be going for his first medal. Coy, who recently committed to wrestle at Division II Augustana University, is a three-time placewinner.

Now, the possibility is there for the Gundersons to win a state title in the same season.

“That’s definitely been a dream for both of us to not only be state medalists but state champions as well,” Coy said. “That’s the goal this year.”

Other top performers

Eight other area Class A wrestlers are in the semifinals:

Benson’s Thomas Dineen is still in the hunt to defend his crown at 195. He’s dominated so far with a tech fall in the opening round against Holdingford’s Sam Harren and a first-period fall over Chatfield’s Ayden Goetzinger in the quarters. He remains undefeated at 45-0.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa saw all six of its state entrants win their opening-round matches. Headlined by former state champs Blaine Fischer and Walker Bents, four Jaguars are still in the hunt for a title. Fischer, the 145 champion in 2021, is the top seed in the 152 bracket and is 2-0. Bents, the 106 champion in 2020, is the top seed and still undefeated at 132. Joining them in the semifinals are teammates Ryan Jensen (126) and Ethan Spanier. Jensen was a state finalist last season at 120.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sports a pair of semifinalists in Isaiah Renne (195) and Jaxon Behm (220). Behm placed third at 220 last season.

Competing in his third state tournament, BOLD sophomore Austin Kiecker is still alive at 138. He has medaled once previously, placing sixth in 2021.

D-C/Litchfield senior Jude Link, bottom, puts Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson in a fireman's carry during their 160-pound quarterfinal match in Day 1 of the Class AA state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Lingering pain can’t stop Link

After two straight second-place finishes at state, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Jude Link is ready to break through and win his first title, no matter the pain.

And through his senior year, there’s been plenty of pain for Jude.

For years, Jude says he’s dealt with neck issues that leave him with a numbing sensation down his left arm. Then during the season, he sprained both ankles, including his right one in preparation for the Section 6AA individual tournament.

Having to tape both ankles, Jude admits the pain bugs him before he goes onto the mat.

“It kind of hurts beforehand, but when I go out there, I have to win,” Jude said. “So I forget about it. I only have six minutes on that mat, so it’s fine.”

So far, it’s working. The top seed in Class AA at 160, Jude has been cruising. He began Friday with a second-period fall against Brooklyn Center’s Jefferson Johnson. Then in the quarterfinals, he finished with a 20-4 tech fall over Detroit Lakes’ Cade Jackson.

After two years of finals heartbreak, Jude’s takeaway has been simple: score, score, score.

“I got to score points; I can’t let matches be close,” Jude said. “Everyone that I wrestle wants to keep it close. I want to make sure it’s not close so there’s no chance they can win.”

He is one of three Charging Dragons that have made the semifinals. Junior Tate Link is in the mix at 182. So is senior Hayden Hoernemann at 195.

Elsewhere in Class AA, Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo sophomore Daniel Gunlogson will compete in the 113 semifinals.

1 / 13: Benson junior Thomas Dineen, top, goes for the fall on Holdingford's Sam Harren during their 195-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 13: Willmar senior Mason Swanson, left, is greeted by head coach Ed Oehlers after Swanson won his first match at 220 pounds against Faribault's Gabriel Shatskikh in Day 1 of the Class AAA state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 13: United sophomore Daniel Gunlogson, top, hangs onto Mora's Anthony Nelson during their 113-pound match in Day 1 of the Class AA state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 13: BBE senior Walker Bents, right, goes head-to-head with Frazee's Bailey Peichel during their 132-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 13: BOLD sophomore Austin Kiecker, right, squares off with Westfield's Cade Christianson during their 138-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 13: D-C/Litchfield junior Tate Link, right, attacks South St. Paul's Will Nihart during their 182-pound match in Day 1 of the Class AA state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 13: BBE senior Blaine Fischer, top, rides Adrian's Isaac Bullerman during their 152-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 13: NLS senior Luke Ruter, left, stares down Totino-Grace's Ethan Sylvester during their 126-pound match in Day 1 of the Class AA state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 13: Paynesville freshman Peyton Hemmesch, left, goes for the takedown on Crookston's Hunter Knutson during their 182-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 13: ACGC junior Terrell Renne, top, goes for the fall on Badger/G-MR's Nathan Waage during their 285-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 13: Minnewaska freshman Chase Smith, right, tries to lift Kimball's Mark Schiefelbein during their 113-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 13: BBE sophomore Maximus Hanson, top, looks up at the clock during his 160-pound match against Maple River/USC's Cooper Ochsendorf in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 13 / 13: BOLD freshman Brady Kiecker, top, gains the advantage on Osakis' Jacob Taplin during their 120-pound match in Day 1 of the Class A state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

State wrestling tournament

Class AAA

106

Cavin Carlson, Willmar: Davis Parrow (Farmington), tech fall Carlson, 19-3 (4:59); Carlson dec Tyler Turzinski (Shakopee), 7-0.

113

Ivan Mares, Willmar: Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater), dec Mares, 7-0; Mares dec Austin Laudenbach (Apple Valley), 3-2.

120

Sully Anez, Willmar: Anez pinned Mark Svoboda (Hastings), 0:47; Sam Bethke (Stillwater) dec Anez, 6-4; Anez maj dec Logan Williams, 13-3.

126

Conlan Carlson, Willmar: Carlson tech fall Bo Bokman (Faribault), 18-3 (5:07); Carlson tech fall Spencer Johnson (Sartell), 15-0 (5:47).

160

Jonas Anez, Willmar: Anez won by forfeit over Owen Murphy (Northfield); Anez pinned Jacory Bates (Eden Prairie), 5:41.

220

Mason Swanson, Willmar: Swanson pinned Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault), 0:24; Jacob Meissner (Osseo) tech fall Swanson, 22-7 (4:17); Swanson dec Alex Baccoli (Eastview), 2-1.

Class AA

106

Isaiah Nelson, NLS: Michael Olson (Albert Lea) pinned Nelson, 1:23; Nelson dec Carter Young (Pierz), 8-2.

113

Daniel Gunlogson, United: Gunlogson dec Anthony Nelson (Mora), 5-0; Gunlogson dec Gavin Peterson (Cannon Falls), 1-0.

120

Zander Clausen, United: Landen Kujawa (Becker) pinned Clausen, 4:31; Peyton Spychalla (Simley) dec Clausen, 6-2.

126

Luke Ruter, NLS: Ruter dec Ethan Sylvester (Totino-Grace), 3-1 (OT); Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka) dec Ruter, 7-0; Ruter dec Caleb Ruhl (Pequot Lakes/PR-B), 6-4.

152

Dain Mortenson, United: Griffin Lundeen (Thief River Falls) maj dec Mortenson, 13-5; Mortenson pinned Joey Schreier (La Crescent), 1:31.

160

Jude Link, D-C/Litchfield: Link pinned Jefferson Johnson (Brooklyn Center), 3:23; Link tech fall Cade Jackson (Detroit Lakes), 20-4 (4:52).

Avery Wittnebel, United: Jonathan Harvey (Lake City) maj dec Wittnebel, 9-1.

182

Tate Link, D-C/Litchfield: Link maj dec Will Nihart (South St. Paul), 14-5; Link dec Zach Willke (Grand Rapids), 9-5.

195

Hayden Hoernemann, D-C/Litchfield: Hoernemann pinned Charles Baker (Totino-Grace), 3:17; Hoernemann dec Corbin Knapp (Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus), 7-4.

220

Spencer Henke, D-C/Litchfield: Austin Staricha (Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus) pinned Henke, 5:27.

Keaton Haas, United: Justin Matson (Pine City/Hinckley-Findlayson) pinned Haas, 1:37; Austin Staricha (Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus) inj def Haas.

Class A

106

Trey Gunderson, KMS: Gunderson pinned Wyatt Walters (Maple River/USC), 1:19; Gunderson maj dec Tucker Simmons (Royalton/Upsala), 8-0.

113

Chase Smith, Minnewaska: Smith maj dec Mark Schiefelbein (Kimball), 16-7; Donovan Schmid (Blackduck/CL-B) dec Smith, 6-3; Smith pinned Mason Brauch (Wadena-Deer Creek), 0:45.

120

Brady Kiecker, BOLD: Kiecker dec Jacob Taplin, 7-2; Kie Anderson (Jackson County Central) pinned Kiecker, 0:51; Gavyn Hlucny (Crookston) pinned Kiecker, 4:05.

126

Ryan Jensen, BBE: Jensen pinned Ethan Elvebak (Maple River/USC), 0:32; Jensen pinned David Gregory (Trinity School), 0:42.

132

Walker Bents, BBE: Bents pinned Bailey Peichel (Frazee), 3:41; Bents maj dec Hunter Gruchow (West Central Area/A/B-E), 10-1.

Cole Holien, ACGC: Holien maj dec Ayden Hauck (Barnesville), 8-0; Ayden Horner (TMB/WWG) dec Holien, 1-0; Holien dec Grady Eaton (Dover-Eyota), 6-5.

138

Austin Kiecker, BOLD: Kiecker pinned Cade Christianson (Westfield), 2:00; Kiecker dec Nate Bobendrier (Pipestone), 7-1.

145

Brady Holien, ACGC: Holien dec Tygh Gullickson (Deer River), 7-2; Ethan Hendrickson (United North Central) dec Holien, 7-1; Holien dec Ethan Evenson (Maple River/USC), 4-2.

152

Blaine Fischer, BBE: Fischer dec Isaac Bullerman (Adrian), 6-0; Fischer maj dec Hank Tellers (United North Central) 10-0.

Jacob Blair, Minnewaska: Blair dec Dane Niemi (New York Mills), 8-7; Gavin Gust (Dover-Eyota) dec Blair, 7-0; Logan Kuseske (Kimball) dec Blair, 2-1.

160

Maximus Hanson, BBE: Hanson dec Cooper Ochsendorf (Maple River/USC), 2-0; Payton Handevidt (Jackson County Central) dec Hanson, 6-2; Hanson maj dec Tucker Zigan (LPGE/Browerville), 10-0.

Coy Gunderson, KMS: Gunderson pinned Rhett Hudoba (Ogilvie), 3:22; Gunderson maj dec Makae O'Reilly (Goodhue), 13-3.

170

Jake Mortensen, ACGC: Kali Schott (Chatfield) dec Mortensen, 9-6.

182

Peyton Hemmesch, Paynesville: Hemmesch pinned Hunter Knutson (Crookston), 0:45; Caleb Vancura (Jackson County Central) dec Hemmesch, 6-1; Hemmesch pinned Hunter Novitzki (Royalton/Upsala), 0:30.

Carson Gilbert, BBE: Gilbert pinned Dylan Heiderscheidt (Medford), 1:44;

195

Thomas Dineen, Benson: Dineen tech fall Sam Harren (Holdingford), 16-0 (4:00); Dineen pinned Ayden Goetzinger (Chatfield), 1:48.

Isaiah Renne, ACGC: Renne pinned Tristan Evavold, 5:57; Renne dec Jojo Thompson (Deer River), 5-4.

220

Ethan Spanier, BBE: Spanier pinned Travis Willhite (TMB/WWG), 0:59; Spanier dec Colton Lindquist (West Central Area/A/B-E), 11-5.

Jaxon Behm, ACGC: Behm dec Cody Lohman (Goodhue), 4-2; Behm pinned Cameron Wieneke (Adrian), 1:54.

285

Terrell Renne, ACGC: Renne pinned Nathan Waage (Badger/G-MR), 5:52; Austin Schlangen (Eden Valley-Watkins) dec Renne, 4-3; Trey Lancaster (LPGE/Browerville) dec Renne, 3-2 (OT).