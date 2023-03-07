The Rink Live: State Hockey - March 8, 2023
The State Hockey Tournament coverage Wednesday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com. Class A quarterfiinal action: Luverne Vs Hermantown, 11 a.m.; Alexandria Area vs Mahtomedi, 1 p.m.; St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad, 6 p.m.; and Northfield vs Orono, 8 p.m. Class AA opens Thursday.
Here is The Rink Live: State Hockey blog for Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Follow The Rink Live and other's coverage of the Class A action on Wednesday, the Class AA action on Thursday and the remainder of the week.
