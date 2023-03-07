99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Rink Live: State Hockey - March 8, 2023

The State Hockey Tournament coverage Wednesday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com. Class A quarterfiinal action: Luverne Vs Hermantown, 11 a.m.; Alexandria Area vs Mahtomedi, 1 p.m.; St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad, 6 p.m.; and Northfield vs Orono, 8 p.m. Class AA opens Thursday.

Alexandria juniors Gavin Olson (back) and Leo Kompelien (3) celebrate after Kompelien scored the game-winning goal for Alexandria in the Section 6A Championship over Fergus Falls on March 2, 2023. Alexandria plans Mahtomedi in Class A quarterfinal action Wednesday.
By West Central Tribune sports report
March 07, 2023 05:20 PM

Here is The Rink Live: State Hockey blog for Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Follow The Rink Live and other's coverage of the Class A action on Wednesday, the Class AA action on Thursday and the remainder of the week.

What To Read Next
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
Girls basketball: Owls crank up the ‘D’ to slow down the KMS Fighting Saints
March 07, 2023 10:55 PM
By  Joe Brown
Prep
Boys basketball: Runs rule for the BOLD Warriors, 59-43
March 07, 2023 10:42 PM
By  Michael Lyne
Local Sports and News
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
By  Michael Lyne
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
By  West Central Tribune sports report
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats have a tall task in section final against Luverne Cardinals
March 07, 2023 04:15 PM
By  Tom Elliott