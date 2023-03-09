99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023

Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage for Friday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.

Moorhead's Mason Kraft celebrates his goal against Sartell during their Section 8AA boys' hockey semifinal game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Moorhead.
By West Central Tribune sports report
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM

Follow Class AA action from the 2023 Minnesota State High School League boys' hockey tournament right here Thursday. Class AA quarterfinals begin Thursday. Check back for each day through Saturday for a new live blog for that day's action.

Class AA quarterfinals Thursday @ Xcel Energy Center

  • Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove, 11 a.m.
  • Moorhead vs Edina, 1 p.m.
  • Hill-Murray vs. Minnetonka, 6 p.m.
  • Lakeville South vs Andover, 8 p.m.

Class A consolation quarterfinal @ Mariucci

  • Luverne vs Alexandria, 10 a.m.
  • St. Cloud Cathedral vs Northfield, 12 p.m.

For Wednesday's The Rink Live: State Hockey blog, see:

Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 8, 2023
The State Hockey Tournament coverage Wednesday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
March 07, 2023 05:20 PM
By  West Central Tribune sports report

By West Central Tribune sports report
