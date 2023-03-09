The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023

Follow Class AA action from the 2023 Minnesota State High School League boys' hockey tournament right here Thursday. Class AA quarterfinals begin Thursday. Check back for each day through Saturday for a new live blog for that day's action.

Class AA quarterfinals Thursday @ Xcel Energy Center

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove, 11 a.m.

Moorhead vs Edina, 1 p.m.

Hill-Murray vs. Minnetonka, 6 p.m.

Lakeville South vs Andover, 8 p.m.

Class A consolation quarterfinal @ Mariucci

Luverne vs Alexandria, 10 a.m.

St. Cloud Cathedral vs Northfield, 12 p.m.

