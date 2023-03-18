99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware

Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports

BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
BOLD junior forward Kenzie Visser attempts a jumper over Mountain Iron-Buhl junior guard Hali Savela in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 5:26 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — BOLD girls basketball now makes its contribution to the overstuffed trophy cases at BOLD High School, where accumulating plaques and other assorted hardware from state tournaments has been a consistent habit since the 1970s.

Or, if you’d prefer, since the BOLD school district was formed in 1989.

Related Stories:
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Tough day for BOLD
Warriors shoot 17.4% in loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the state Class A final
March 18, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 013.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 18, 2023
It is championship Saturday at the Minnesota Girls Basketball State Tournament. BOLD Warriors girls play at noon for the Class A state championship. BBE plays for the third-place title on Saturday morning. The Class AA, AAA and AAAA championship games will follow.
March 18, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Load More

The Warriors took second place in Class A on Saturday at Williams Arena, losing to Mountain Iron-Buhl 52-21. No, BOLD didn’t play that well. Yes, there were a few tears afterward. But nobody wearing Warrior red, silver and black should feel too terrible. It was another great season in a school district that seems to make state tournaments a habit.

This was the Warriors’ third state girls basketball tournament, which includes appearances in 2013 and ‘19. But that doesn’t explain all the successes in multiple sports.

"We have high expectations," said BOLD head girls basketball coach Brian Kingery, who's an assistant in football and head baseball coach. "BOLD has created a winning culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And I think that winning culture gets passed on from generation to generation since BOLD was established in '89-90. And that's the standard we hold our kids accountable to and that's what we want to keep pushing toward."

State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Youngsters show their support for BOLD Warriors during the Class A state semifinal against Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The communities of Bird Island, Lake Lillian and Olivia's first recorded team in a Minnesota State High School League sport was Olivia qualifying for the state boys cross country meet in 1967. For the record, Olivia placed 17th.

Since then, some team from the communities that make up BOLD have been going to state in something often.

Take football.

Bird Island was the state Class C runner-up in 1974. Bird Island-Lake Lillian was second in 1976 and '83 and first in '79 and 80 with another appearance in '78. Olivia made state in 1980.

Since 1990, BOLD has been to state 11 times, winning state titles in 1990 and '91 and taking second in '92, 2014, '18 and '19.

BOLD baseball has been to state in '12, '13, '14 and '19, winning a state Class A title that year. Ask Kingery and he'll tell you they likely would have won another state title in 2020 had there been a season.

BOLD has won a couple of state dance team championships and a couple of state girls golf titles among seven state tournament appearances. Boys golf has made state and so has volleyball.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The goal isn't necessarily to win a state title," Kingery said. "It's to be a competitor. And, as you compete as you have to compete in life every day, you want a job, you want to get into college, you want to find a special someone, it doesn't matter. It's competition."

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
NL-S Jaden Coahran.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats come home with the consolation championship
Wildcats beat Perham 65-38 to go 2-1 in the state Class AA tournament
March 17, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: A dream falls short for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
BBE wanted a state title, but couldn't knock off No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A semifinals, falling 61-57
March 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors stay on track
Warriors follow a familiar formula to knock off United Christian Academy at state, 67-29. Third-seeded BOLD plays second-seeded Hayfield at 2 p.m. Friday in the Class A semifinals at Williams Arena
March 16, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars, long and athletic, move on to state semifinals
Fifth-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats fourth-seeded Underwood 60-44 to earn a rematch with No.1 Mountain-Iron Buhl at noon Friday at Williams Arena
March 16, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Second half dooms NLS Wildcats
Wildcats are held to 8 points in final 18 minutes in a 50-28 loss to Minnehaha Academy at the state Class AA tournament at Williams Arena
March 15, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors reach their goal: Staying connected
Instead of making the state tournament the No. 1 goal, the Warriors aimed to keep their outstanding team chemistry intact
March 14, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs Barnum 031023 002.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE's mission at state: Attack, attack, attack
Fifth-seeded Jaguars hope to be aggressive against No. 4 Underwood in state Class A quarterfinals
March 14, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Another challenge for New London-Spicer Wildcats at state
Minnehaha Academy is a talented and experienced opponent in the Class AA quarterfinals
March 14, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
Lukas Means' 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds to play lifts Cardinals over Montevideo in 3AA-South final
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
Eden Valley-Watkins wins 3AA-North title on a last-second shot to end NLS' season
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

BOLD's figured it out in that respect. BOLD competes in everything, not that a big state tournament run isn't going to hurt a girls basketball program that could use better numbers. BOLD has 14 athletes out in girls basketball from ninth through 12th grade. Only 10 players were suited up for Saturday's championship game.

"I think it does a lot for the feeder programs," Kingery said. "I talked about how I have two daugters (a sixth-grader and a third-grader) in the feeder program and they both said, 'I want to play here, too, Dad.'
"I'm like, awesome."

What To Read Next
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 007.jpg
Prep
UPDATED: Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors have a date with history, reach Class A finals
March 17, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Basketball 031723 001.jpg
Local
Basketball fandom at girls state tournament
March 17, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 013.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 007.jpg
Prep
UPDATED: Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors have a date with history, reach Class A finals
March 17, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: A dream falls short for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
March 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NL-S Jaden Coahran.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats come home with the consolation championship
March 17, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott