Tom Elliott's Tips: It's championship week for volleyball, cross-country, football

Conference championships in volleyball and cross-country and some potentially outstanding district football games highlight a short week in the prep sports world.

MACCRAY and Minneota, two of the Camden Conference's top volleyball teams, play for the overall championship Monday.

In cross-country, Olivia is host to the West Central Conference championships on Monday and Granite Falls is the site for the Camden championships on Tuesday. Just about everyone on a varsity cross-country team runs Monday or Tuesday in the West Central Tribune area.

On Wednesday, there are two football games involving teams that all have 6-1 records: Dassel-Cokato plays at New London-Spicer and BOLD takes on Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Belgrade.

With teachers conventions Thursday and Friday, all the fun is packed into three days.

Here's a look at some prep events you might consider attending in the area:

Monday

* MACCRAY volleyball at Minneota, 7 p.m. — This one's for the overall Camden Conference championship. MACCRAY won the Noth Division with a 9-3 record and is 18-9 overall. Minneota went 11-0 in the South Division and is 21-2 overall. Both teams are state-ranked. Minnesota is No. 3 in Class A; MACCRAY is ninth. Interestingly, Camden member Russell-Tyler-Ruthton is ranked No. 1, but finished behind Minneota in the South. This should be a fun one.

* West Central Conference cross-country championship, 4 p.m. at Olivia — It's conference championship week for area cross-country teams and BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart kicks it off with this one at the Olivia Golf Course. Sauk Centre and Minnewaska will be among the favorites.

Bulldogs senior Kyleigh Tangen sends the ball over the net during a match against the Yellow Medicine East Sting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Tuesday

* Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville volleyball, 7 p.m. — Eden Valley-Watkins is 6-0 in the Central Minnesota Conference and can wrap it up with a victory over Paynesville, which is tied for third in the CMC with a 4-2 record and is 17-5 overall. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa might be rooting for Paynesville here, since the Jaguars are 5-1 in the CMC and in second place.

* Camden Conference cross-country championship, 4 p.m. at Granite Falls — Canby/Minneota, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and the Central Minnesota Christian School girls all have had strong seasons with LQPV/D-B moving in and out of the state Class A rankings.

The Wildcats bring down a member of the Holy Family Catholic High School during a Homecoming matchup against Holy Family Catholic High School in New London on Friday, September 16, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Wednesday

* Dassel-Cokato at New London-Spicer football, 7 p.m. — Both these teams are having fine seasons. The Chargers are 6-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class AAA. NLS is also 6-1 and moved into the No. 10 spot in AAA. No one has stopped the Wildcats, who average 43.6 points per game. Dassel-Cokato averages 35.7 ppg, so this could be a shootout. It's also a Tackle Cancer Night with proceeds going to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund."

* BOLD at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa football, 7 p.m. — Both these teams have state aspirations and this one could have the feeling of a state playoff game. For BBE, that'd be a return trip. BBE beat Upsala/Swanville ARea 52-44 for the Section 4A title last year. The Jaguars are 6-1 this season and coming off a 36-20 win at Browerville/Eagle Valley.

For BOLD, it'd be one step further than last season, which ended in a 20-0 loss to Minneota in the Section 5A championship game. The Warriors are coming off 24-14 loss to Kimball on Friday. The Cubs are 7-0 and are a Class AA program.