Tom Elliott's Tips: It's championship week for volleyball, cross-country, football
While almost all the action is packed into the beginning of the week, there is a lot going on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
Conference championships in volleyball and cross-country and some potentially outstanding district football games highlight a short week in the prep sports world.
MACCRAY and Minneota, two of the Camden Conference's top volleyball teams, play for the overall championship Monday.
In cross-country, Olivia is host to the West Central Conference championships on Monday and Granite Falls is the site for the Camden championships on Tuesday. Just about everyone on a varsity cross-country team runs Monday or Tuesday in the West Central Tribune area.
On Wednesday, there are two football games involving teams that all have 6-1 records: Dassel-Cokato plays at New London-Spicer and BOLD takes on Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Belgrade.
With teachers conventions Thursday and Friday, all the fun is packed into three days.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's a look at some prep events you might consider attending in the area:
Monday
* MACCRAY volleyball at Minneota, 7 p.m. — This one's for the overall Camden Conference championship. MACCRAY won the Noth Division with a 9-3 record and is 18-9 overall. Minneota went 11-0 in the South Division and is 21-2 overall. Both teams are state-ranked. Minnesota is No. 3 in Class A; MACCRAY is ninth. Interestingly, Camden member Russell-Tyler-Ruthton is ranked No. 1, but finished behind Minneota in the South. This should be a fun one.
* West Central Conference cross-country championship, 4 p.m. at Olivia — It's conference championship week for area cross-country teams and BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart kicks it off with this one at the Olivia Golf Course. Sauk Centre and Minnewaska will be among the favorites.
Tuesday
* Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville volleyball, 7 p.m. — Eden Valley-Watkins is 6-0 in the Central Minnesota Conference and can wrap it up with a victory over Paynesville, which is tied for third in the CMC with a 4-2 record and is 17-5 overall. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa might be rooting for Paynesville here, since the Jaguars are 5-1 in the CMC and in second place.
* Camden Conference cross-country championship, 4 p.m. at Granite Falls — Canby/Minneota, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and the Central Minnesota Christian School girls all have had strong seasons with LQPV/D-B moving in and out of the state Class A rankings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday
* Dassel-Cokato at New London-Spicer football, 7 p.m. — Both these teams are having fine seasons. The Chargers are 6-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class AAA. NLS is also 6-1 and moved into the No. 10 spot in AAA. No one has stopped the Wildcats, who average 43.6 points per game. Dassel-Cokato averages 35.7 ppg, so this could be a shootout. It's also a Tackle Cancer Night with proceeds going to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund."
* BOLD at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa football, 7 p.m. — Both these teams have state aspirations and this one could have the feeling of a state playoff game. For BBE, that'd be a return trip. BBE beat Upsala/Swanville ARea 52-44 for the Section 4A title last year. The Jaguars are 6-1 this season and coming off a 36-20 win at Browerville/Eagle Valley.
For BOLD, it'd be one step further than last season, which ended in a 20-0 loss to Minneota in the Section 5A championship game. The Warriors are coming off 24-14 loss to Kimball on Friday. The Cubs are 7-0 and are a Class AA program.
ADVERTISEMENT