99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tom Elliott's Tips: Let the playoffs commence

Big match-ups in football, volleyball highlight the week

Willmar senior Jacob Streed, right, runs upfield while Rocori's Luke Van Erp squares up for a tackle attempt during a North Central White District game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Willmar senior Jacob Streed, right, runs upfield while Rocori's Luke Van Erp squares up for a tackle attempt during a North Central White District game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
October 23, 2022 07:17 PM

Everything gets serious in the prep sports world this week.
Playoffs mean your next loss is your last. Victories come with season-long goals being met. All that work that began in August — and often in June and earlier — come to fruition, good or bad.
The first rounds of the playoffs in volleyball and football commence this week. And many of the match-ups should be entertaining and intense.
There are loads of area volleyball and football games this week, mostly on Tuesday and Saturday for football and throughout the week for volleyball.
Section cross-country championships also take place, mostly on Thursday, with top teams and finishers headed to the state meet in Northfield.
And, there is conference championship swimming and diving as well.
Here's a look at some of the week's most interesting matchups:

Related Stories:
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

Monday

* Section 3A-North volleyball, Central Minnesota Christian (8-18) at Dawson-Boyd (7-17) , 7 p.m. — The ninth-seeded Bluejays travel to Dawson to take on the eighth-seeded Blackjacks with the winner getting a shot at 3A-North No. 1 Minneota at 7 p.m. Friday. This one should be good if it's anything like the last time the teams met. Dawson-Boyd beat CMCS 3-2 on Oct. 11 in Prinsburg.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
Willmar ends its regular season with an 8-3 win against the Loons
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
With a large group of returning players, Ridgewater hopes to improve last year's third-place finish in the regional
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Montevideo has a relay team and Austin Dunn advance to the state Class A finals
Also moving to Saturday's Class A championships is Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield breaststroker Logan Christopherson
March 03, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Three Ridgewater Warriors are still alive at the national tournament
Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
March 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar WarHawks logo
Sports
Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks knock off Minnesota Loons on final weekend
Willmar's 7-3 win includes a big NA3HL West Division game at home with the New Ulm Steel
March 03, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals close regular-season with a road win
Willmar beats Sauk Rapids 64-54 to gear up for playoffs. BBE and Community Christian also won games Friday night.
March 03, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Willmar Cardinals diver in 14th place at state after semifinals
Kale Bockelman moves into Saturday’s Calls A finals after a score of 219.20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis
March 02, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Tuesday

* Section 2AAAA football, Faribault (2-6) at Willmar (5-3), 7 p.m. — Third-seeded Willmar attempts to right the ship after two straight losses against a Faribault team that beat the Cardinals 35-28 last year in the playoffs, also at Hodapp Field. Willmar needs to slow the Falcons down. Faribault has lost four straight, last winning Sept. 23 at Red Wing, 23-14. The Cardinals have lost 48-7 at Becker and 48-42 in double overtime at Chisago Lakes. The winner plays Saturday at No. 2 Marshall (8-0).
* Section 2AAA football, Litchfield (3-5) at Rockford (4-4), 7 p.m. — The fifth-seeded Dragons take on the fourth-seeded Rockets, whose schedule hasn't been as tough as the Dragons. The winner plays at top-seeded Dassel-Cokato (7-1) on Saturday. Litch lost to the Chargers, 28-14 during the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS junior Kendra Gerhardson, 12, puts up a set while her teammates look on during a non-conference match against Albany on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at New London.
NLS junior Kendra Gerhardson, 12, puts up a set while her teammates look on during a non-conference match against Albany on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Thursday

* Section 8AA cross-country championship, 4:15 p.m. at Alexandria — Willmar's Sully Anez, who is ranked third in the state in Class AA, will be the boys' favorite and the Willmar girls will have a tough challenge in trying to secure one of the two team berths in a section that includes five ranked teams. They are No. 4 Alexandria, No. 6 Willamr, No. 7 Little Falls and No. 9 Rocori. the Cardinals' Lauren Eilers, ranked 11th in state, will contend for the individual title with Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes, who is ranked fifth in AA.

Friday

* Section 3AA-North volleyball, Morris/Chokio-Alberta (11-9) at New London-Spicer (15-11), 7 p.m. — This will be a rematch for the seventh-seeded Tigers and second-seeded Wildcats. Morris/CA beat NLS 3-0 on Sept. 19. See who has improved the most since.

092922.S.WCT.CARDINALS.SWIMMING.JOHNSON.jpg
Cardinals sophomore swimmer Alyson Johnson competes in the 200-yard individual medley race during a meet against the Rocori Spartans on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Saturday

* Central Lakes Conference girls swimming and diving championships, 10 a.m. at Willmar — Alexandria is defending conference champion and Sartell was runner-up in 2021. The regular-season CLC standings were: No. 1 Sartell (8-0), No. 2 Brainerd (7-1) and No. 3 Alexandria (5-2). Willmar (2-6) hopes to improve on last year's seventh-place finish.

What To Read Next
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Benson Brave state champ keeps his word
March 04, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown