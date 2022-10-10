99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Tom Elliott's Tips: Soccer playoffs heat up

Willmar's boys and girls teams both begin section play with good opportunities for success

092022.S.WCT.CARDINALS.SOCCER.HILLENBRAND.jpg
Cardinals sophomore midfielder Keianna Hillenbrand dribbles the ball near the sideline during a match against St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
October 09, 2022 07:00 PM

It's a big week for high school soccer with the playoffs getting underway.
The seeds weren't official when this was written, but it looks like Willmar's boys soccer team was headed to a top seed in Section 6AA while the Cardinal girls were a likely fifth seed with a good chance at a first-round upset.
The boys would open the playoffs Saturday with a home match. The girls begin the playoffs Wednesday.
If the current QRF power ratings stand, the Willmar girls would be a fifth seed and play at No. 4 Big Lake on Wednesday.
The match intrigues. Big Lake (8-4-3) has a much better regular-season record compared to Willmar (3-12-1). But the Cardinals gave the Hornets a really tough match as recently as Tuesday, a 1-0 Big Lake victory.

Willmar is also coming off a 2-0 victory over Rocori and playing its best soccer of the season. An upset is not implausible.
The section is interesting. There are four teams that had really good seasons and four teams that struggled.
Here's the order with QRF rankings and record: No. 7 Monticello (12-2-2), No. 8 St. Francis (12-4), No. 19 Zimmerman (10-4-1), No. 29 Big Lake (8-4-3), No. 46 Willmar (3-12-1), No. 51 Becker (4-11), No. 53 Princeton (1-15) and No. 54 Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake (3-13).
Here's a look at some other events on the radar this week:

092222.S.WCT.MACCRAYRCW.CROSS.COUNTRY.SEEHUSEND.jpg
MACCRAY/RCW's Daniel Seehusen runs during the MACCRAY/RCW Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Stoney Creek Golf Course in Renville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Monday

* MACCRAY/RCW Invitational, 4 p.m. — This cross-country race is in Raymond and includes a lot of area Class A teams, including Central Minnesota Christian, Community Christian and Yellow Medicine East as well as host MACCRAY/Renville County West. The CMCS girls and MACCRAY/RCW boys have been running strong in recent meets.

MACCRAY freshman Emma Thein bumps the ball up on serve-receive during a Camden Conference match against TMB on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at MACCRAY High School in Clara City.
MACCRAY freshman Emma Thein bumps the ball up on serve-receive during a Camden Conference match against TMB on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at MACCRAY High School in Clara City.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Tuesday

* RCW at MACCRAY volleyball, 7:15 p.m. — MACCRAY has been one of the top teams in the Camden Conference and been in the state Class A poll. The Wolverines head into this one leading the Camden North Division standings with a 7-3 record, including 4-0 in the division, and 13-7 overall. Renville County West is right behind with a 6-3 conference record, a 4-0 division record and 11-6 overall. The winner of this one likely wins the division with two weeks of the regular season to go.
* Section 6A girls tennis team tournament — We're down to the section semifinals and two area teams may meet in the finals. At 9 a.m. at the Rogers Tennis Center, top-seeded Litchfield meets No. 4 Minnewaska in one semifinal. The other semifinal features No. 2 New London-Spicer vs. No. 3 Osakis at 10:30 a.m. The semifinal winners meet for the championship at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Litchfield is defending section champion and beat New London-Spicer during the regular season.

Thursday

* West Central Area at BOLD volleyball, 7:30 p.m. — BOLD will be coming off a Tuesday match at West Central Conference-leading Sauk Centre. The Mainstreeters are also defending state Class AA champions. But this Thursday tilt with West Central Area will be a big match for the Warriors, too. West Central Area goes into the week with a 13-7 record and has shown to be very competitive in its move to the West Central this season. BOLD begins the week with a 17-3 record.
* Nicollet at RCW football, 7 p.m . in Danube — We get some bonus football this week with three area games scheduled for Thursday. RCW is 6-0 and playing well. Nicollet is 2-4 but has one big notable when it comes to playing RCW. It beat the Jaguars 14-12 last year.

BOLD sophomore Hudson Vosika, 11, runs by a KMS defender during a Mid State 3 District game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Olivia.
BOLD sophomore Hudson Vosika, 11, runs by a KMS defender during a Mid State 3 District game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Olivia.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Friday

* Kimball at BOLD football, 7 p.m. — What could be better than two unbeaten teams meeting in Week 7? Kimball, a Class AA program, is coming off a 12-6 victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Murdock. BOLD, a Class A team ranked No. 1 in the state by sports writers and sportscasters, handled Benson 46-0. This is the beginning of a tough stretch for the Warriors, who then close the regular season Oct. 19 at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, another state tournament contender.

092922.S.WCT.CARDINALS.SWIMMING.JOHNSONA.jpg
Cardinals sophomore swimmer Alyson Johnson makes her way toward the center of the pool during a meet against the Rocori Spartans on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Saturday

* Section 3A true-team swimming and diving championships, 10 a.m. at Willmar The true-team concept in Minnesota began with track and field and migrated to swimming, where a team's depth is measured instead of whether it has a few outstanding individuals.
Willmar likely won't win this, but it'll be a great atmosphere as teams attempt to earn a berth in the state true-team championships in Minneapolis.
Schools competing include: Dassel-Cokato, Delano, Litchfield, Marshall, Montevideo, Mound-Westonka, Orono and Waconia.
Orono is defending 3A true-team champion. Delano was second and Waconia was third last year. Willmar was fifth, Litchfield was eighth and Montevideo took ninth.

