99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and field: Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys take home a title at Lakeview

LQPV/D-B scores 113 to beat Lakers' 108

Tribune's track and field roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:24 PM

COTTONWOOD — With 113 points, the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys track and field team narrowly beat host Lakeview on Friday in an invitational.

The Lakers were second with 108, followed by Canby/Minneota with 98.

LQPV/D-B had a pair of winners. James Weber took first place in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.09 seconds. Then in the triple jump, Brayson Boike won with a distance of 41 feet, 4-1/4 inches.

Central Minnesota Christian finished sixth with 44 points. The Bluejays’ Micah Asake won the 400 in 53.52. Yellow Medicine East was seventh with 19 points.

Canby/Minneota won the girls’ team title with 151.83, besting LQPV/D-B’s 150 and CMCS’ 56. YME was fifth with 43, and Community Christian School placed ninth with one point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayiana Hastad won a pair of events for LQPV/D-B, winning the 100 hurdles (18.11) and the high jump (5-0). Addy Tufto took first in the 400 at 1:03.75. The quartet of Anika Fernholz, Mya Conrow, Morgan Hanson and Tufto won the 4x400 relay in 4:27.19.

CMCS’ Sophia Vogel won the triple jump with a leap of 33-5.5. The Bluejays’ 4x100 — with Vogel, Carene Jean Louis, Hannah Graves and CC Roiseland) — won with a time of 55.27.

More track and field coverage:
Recent prep track and field coverage in west central Minnesota.
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals takes 4th at pre-section meet
Prep golf report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Joey Wisocki shoots a 73 in the warm-up for the Section 8AAA tournament in Cold Spring
May 12, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnewaska vs. Brandon-Evansville, 051223.002.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Chargers storm past Minnewaska Lakers, 13-3
Prep softball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brandon-Evansville rallies from an early deficit to beat Minnewaska on a wet Friday
May 12, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls golf finishes 10th at St. Cloud
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar's Kennedy Mara posts a round of 88 to tie for ninth place
May 11, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cards fall 11-0 and 10-0 in the non-conference sweep by the Tigers
May 11, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Bryce Sneller readies a pitch during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting pitching dominates against D-B Blackjacks
Baseball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bryce Sneller strikes out 12 over 7 innings in Yellow Medicine East's 8-0 win at Dawson-Boyd
May 11, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers earn seconds from its boys and girls
Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball takes first in both divisions at a big invitational in Melrose
May 11, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Sports
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals boys claim 6AA True Team title
Prep track and field report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar places 1st with 320.5 points; girls look for wild card after placing 2nd
May 10, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Knights beat the Sting 3-1 and 11-1 in a Camden Conference doubleheader
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score five times in the eighth inning to beat Renville County West 7-3
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Lakeview Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Canby/Minneota 151.83 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 150 … (3) Central Minnesota Christian 56 … (4) Lakeview 52.33 … (5) Yellow Medicine East 43 … (6) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 35 … (7) Ortonville 29.5 … (8) Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central 24.33 … (9) Community Christian School 1 
Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Ayiana Hastad, L/D, 18.11
300 HURDLES – (1) Nohemi Diaz, C/M, 54.05
100 DASH – (1) Brook Gunlogson, Lake, 13.72 … (2) Carene Jean Louis, CMCS, 13.93 
200 DASH – (1) Gunlogson, Lake, 27.42 … (2) Gracie Kleven, YME, 28.79
400 DASH – (1) Addy Tufto, L/D, 1:03.75 … (3) Makiah Pust, L/D, 1:06.16
800 RUN – (1) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 2:29.80 … (2) Taylor Wood, L/D, 2:39.94
1,600 RUN – (1) Claire Stoks, C/M, 5:48.31 … (2) Anika Fernholz, L/D, 6:09.35 … (3) Sanjana Pullan, YME, 6:23.26
3,200 RUN – (1) Mya Pesek, C/M, 12:45.67 … (2) Chloe Gloege, L/D, 13:29.37
4X100 RELAY – (1) CMCS (Sophia Vogel, Louis, Hannah Graves, CC Roiseland) 55.27 … (3) LQPV/D-B (Peyton Moe, Hannah Goschey, Morgan Hanson, Sadie Hacker) 56.00
4X200 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 1:54.69 … (2) LQPV/D-B (Gloege, Tufto, Bailey Bothun, Mya Conroy) 1:56.34
4X400 RELAY – (1) LQPV/D-B (Anika Fernholz, Conroy, Hanson, Tufto) 4:27.19 … (3) CMCS (Vogel, Louis, Roiseland, Sidney Duininck) 4:36.43
4X800 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 10:33.93 … (2) LQPV/D-B (Wood, Fernholz, Paisley Martinson, Makiah Pust) 11:21.02
HIGH JUMP – (1) Hastad, L/D, 5-0 … (3) Kalista Bormann, L/D, 4-6
LONG JUMP – (1) Karlie Wollum, C/M, 15-5.5 … (2) Vogel, CMCS, 15-0.5 … (3) Nicole Rillo, YME, 14-9
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Vogel, CMCS, 33-5.5 … (3) Rillo, YME, 32-0.5
POLE VAULT – (1) Marisa Jacoby, Lake, 8-6
DISCUS – (1) Chloe Rabe, O, 90-5.5 … (2) Paige Meyer, L/D, 78-9.5 … (3) Hayley Andreson, L/D, 77-0
SHOT PUT – (1) Rabe, O, 36-3.75 … (2) Anderson, L/D, 32-2 … (3) Meyer, L/D, 30-4.25
BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 113 … (2) Lakeview 108 … (3) Canby/Minneota 98 … (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 79 … (5) Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central 46 … (6) Central Minnesota Christian 44 … (7) Yellow Medicine East 19 … (8) Ortonville 17
Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) James Weber, L/D, 17.09 … (2) Ethan Hersom, L/D, 17.86
300 HURDLES – (1) Ethan Staab, Lake, 43.02 … (2) Weber, L/D, 44.20 
100 DASH – (1) Greg Schafer, Lake, 11.20 … (3) Garret Kostad, L/D, 12.20
200 DASH – (1) Schafer, Lake, 22.82
400 DASH – (1) Micah Asake, CMCS, 53.52 … (2) Keegon Wicht, L/D, 55.49
800 RUN – (1) Zach Ourada, C/M, 2:07.67 … (2) Garrett Mulder, CMCS, 2:12.39
1,600 RUN – (1) Aidan Johnson, RTR, 5:04.69
3,200 RUN – (1) Logan Roelofs, RTR, 10:32.55 … (2) Gavin Carl, L/D, 10:40.66
4X100 RELAY – (1) RTR 48.80
4X200 RELAY – (1) RTR 1:41.71 … (3) LQPV/D-B
4X400 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 3:48.01 … (2) CMCS (Roelofs, Asake, Moses DeGroot, Mulder) 3:52.63 … (3) LQPV/D-B (Carl, Jordan Perkins, Justin Perkins, David Torgerson) 3:54.70
4X800 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 8:49.88
HIGH JUMP – (1) Trevor Gray, C/M, 6-2 … (2) Eli Hegland, L/D, 5-10 … (3) Ethin Mammen, CMCS, 5-6
LONG JUMP – (1) Garrett Schafer, Lake, 18-7.25 … (2) Xzavier Mikel, YME, 18-6.5 … (3) Hegland, L/D, 18-5.25
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Brayson Boike, L/D, 41-1.25 … (2) Hegland, L/D, 39-0.25 … (3) Ethan Hersom, L/D, 37-0.75
POLE VAULT – (1) Joseph Wollum, C/M, 10-6
DISCUS – (1) Kyran Neuman, Lake, 119-6
SHOT PUT – (1) Neuman, Lake, 44-2

What To Read Next
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular
May 12, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 6, 2022, at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Pro
Here’s a look at the Vikings schedule with a game-by-game breakdown
May 11, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors get eliminated from regional
May 12, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors rally to beat SCTC Cyclones, 3-1
May 11, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Cards can’t slow down Brainerd, 7-0
May 11, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne