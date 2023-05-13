Track and field: Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys take home a title at Lakeview

COTTONWOOD — With 113 points, the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys track and field team narrowly beat host Lakeview on Friday in an invitational.

The Lakers were second with 108, followed by Canby/Minneota with 98.

LQPV/D-B had a pair of winners. James Weber took first place in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.09 seconds. Then in the triple jump, Brayson Boike won with a distance of 41 feet, 4-1/4 inches.

Central Minnesota Christian finished sixth with 44 points. The Bluejays’ Micah Asake won the 400 in 53.52. Yellow Medicine East was seventh with 19 points.

Canby/Minneota won the girls’ team title with 151.83, besting LQPV/D-B’s 150 and CMCS’ 56. YME was fifth with 43, and Community Christian School placed ninth with one point.

Ayiana Hastad won a pair of events for LQPV/D-B, winning the 100 hurdles (18.11) and the high jump (5-0). Addy Tufto took first in the 400 at 1:03.75. The quartet of Anika Fernholz, Mya Conrow, Morgan Hanson and Tufto won the 4x400 relay in 4:27.19.

CMCS’ Sophia Vogel won the triple jump with a leap of 33-5.5. The Bluejays’ 4x100 — with Vogel, Carene Jean Louis, Hannah Graves and CC Roiseland) — won with a time of 55.27.

Lakeview Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Canby/Minneota 151.83 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 150 … (3) Central Minnesota Christian 56 … (4) Lakeview 52.33 … (5) Yellow Medicine East 43 … (6) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 35 … (7) Ortonville 29.5 … (8) Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central 24.33 … (9) Community Christian School 1

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Ayiana Hastad, L/D, 18.11

300 HURDLES – (1) Nohemi Diaz, C/M, 54.05

100 DASH – (1) Brook Gunlogson, Lake, 13.72 … (2) Carene Jean Louis, CMCS, 13.93

200 DASH – (1) Gunlogson, Lake, 27.42 … (2) Gracie Kleven, YME, 28.79

400 DASH – (1) Addy Tufto, L/D, 1:03.75 … (3) Makiah Pust, L/D, 1:06.16

800 RUN – (1) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 2:29.80 … (2) Taylor Wood, L/D, 2:39.94

1,600 RUN – (1) Claire Stoks, C/M, 5:48.31 … (2) Anika Fernholz, L/D, 6:09.35 … (3) Sanjana Pullan, YME, 6:23.26

3,200 RUN – (1) Mya Pesek, C/M, 12:45.67 … (2) Chloe Gloege, L/D, 13:29.37

4X100 RELAY – (1) CMCS (Sophia Vogel, Louis, Hannah Graves, CC Roiseland) 55.27 … (3) LQPV/D-B (Peyton Moe, Hannah Goschey, Morgan Hanson, Sadie Hacker) 56.00

4X200 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 1:54.69 … (2) LQPV/D-B (Gloege, Tufto, Bailey Bothun, Mya Conroy) 1:56.34

4X400 RELAY – (1) LQPV/D-B (Anika Fernholz, Conroy, Hanson, Tufto) 4:27.19 … (3) CMCS (Vogel, Louis, Roiseland, Sidney Duininck) 4:36.43

4X800 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 10:33.93 … (2) LQPV/D-B (Wood, Fernholz, Paisley Martinson, Makiah Pust) 11:21.02

HIGH JUMP – (1) Hastad, L/D, 5-0 … (3) Kalista Bormann, L/D, 4-6

LONG JUMP – (1) Karlie Wollum, C/M, 15-5.5 … (2) Vogel, CMCS, 15-0.5 … (3) Nicole Rillo, YME, 14-9

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Vogel, CMCS, 33-5.5 … (3) Rillo, YME, 32-0.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Marisa Jacoby, Lake, 8-6

DISCUS – (1) Chloe Rabe, O, 90-5.5 … (2) Paige Meyer, L/D, 78-9.5 … (3) Hayley Andreson, L/D, 77-0

SHOT PUT – (1) Rabe, O, 36-3.75 … (2) Anderson, L/D, 32-2 … (3) Meyer, L/D, 30-4.25

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 113 … (2) Lakeview 108 … (3) Canby/Minneota 98 … (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 79 … (5) Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central 46 … (6) Central Minnesota Christian 44 … (7) Yellow Medicine East 19 … (8) Ortonville 17

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) James Weber, L/D, 17.09 … (2) Ethan Hersom, L/D, 17.86

300 HURDLES – (1) Ethan Staab, Lake, 43.02 … (2) Weber, L/D, 44.20

100 DASH – (1) Greg Schafer, Lake, 11.20 … (3) Garret Kostad, L/D, 12.20

200 DASH – (1) Schafer, Lake, 22.82

400 DASH – (1) Micah Asake, CMCS, 53.52 … (2) Keegon Wicht, L/D, 55.49

800 RUN – (1) Zach Ourada, C/M, 2:07.67 … (2) Garrett Mulder, CMCS, 2:12.39

1,600 RUN – (1) Aidan Johnson, RTR, 5:04.69

3,200 RUN – (1) Logan Roelofs, RTR, 10:32.55 … (2) Gavin Carl, L/D, 10:40.66

4X100 RELAY – (1) RTR 48.80

4X200 RELAY – (1) RTR 1:41.71 … (3) LQPV/D-B

4X400 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 3:48.01 … (2) CMCS (Roelofs, Asake, Moses DeGroot, Mulder) 3:52.63 … (3) LQPV/D-B (Carl, Jordan Perkins, Justin Perkins, David Torgerson) 3:54.70

4X800 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 8:49.88

HIGH JUMP – (1) Trevor Gray, C/M, 6-2 … (2) Eli Hegland, L/D, 5-10 … (3) Ethin Mammen, CMCS, 5-6

LONG JUMP – (1) Garrett Schafer, Lake, 18-7.25 … (2) Xzavier Mikel, YME, 18-6.5 … (3) Hegland, L/D, 18-5.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Brayson Boike, L/D, 41-1.25 … (2) Hegland, L/D, 39-0.25 … (3) Ethan Hersom, L/D, 37-0.75

POLE VAULT – (1) Joseph Wollum, C/M, 10-6

DISCUS – (1) Kyran Neuman, Lake, 119-6

SHOT PUT – (1) Neuman, Lake, 44-2