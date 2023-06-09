Track and field: Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller sets a new standard

ST. MICHAEL — It’s not about how Blake Aller starts. It’s how he finishes.

The Litchfield junior knows his starts in the 200-meter dash could be better. But as he rounds the corner for the final stretch, he’s tough to beat when he hits that second gear.

“I know I have to make it up on the curve and straightaway,” Aller said. “That’s where I usually try to slingshot out is when we hit that straightaway. Once I’m even with the guy, I know it’s going to be a good one.”

In Friday’s Class AA state track and field prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School, it was a great one for Aller. In fact, it was a record-setting one.

Aller broke the Class AA state meet record with a time of 21.85 seconds. The previous record was 21.87, set in 2022 by Spectrum’s Max Reis. He is the top seed for Saturday’s final.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels great,” Aller said of setting the new record. “Reis beat me last year and now that I broke it, it feels pretty good.”

Aller ran in the first heat of the 200 prelims. Instead of chasing a mark, he became the high mark for everyone else in the field. No one was able to top it.

“I just think every time that there’s somebody behind me,” Aller said. “I’m listening for ‘em, hearing their footsteps. Once I hit that straightaway, I just go away.”

Aller was also part of the Dragons’ 4x400 relay that made Saturday’s finals. The quartet of Lukas Kuehl, Garrison Jackman, Xander Chvatal and Aller took eighth in prelims at 3:27.94.

It was a heck of a leap for Aller, who placed eighth in the 200 finals as a sophomore. Now, he hopes to maintain the top spot. Behind him in the seeds are Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin (22.04) and Mankato East’s Aaron Stewart (22.33).

“I know there’s good competition with Mankato East and Red Wing,” Aller said, “but my confidence is really good right now.”

Litchfield junior TJ Christensen starts his spin during an attempt in the shot put during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Litchfield also scored a pair of medals in the field events.

In the boys shot put, junior TJ Christensen placed fourth after recording a put of 53-0.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Struggling with his first two attempts in prelims, Christensen went with a half-spin and got into the finals with a toss of 50 feet, 2.5 inches.

“My warmups were going far but I just couldn’t save anything,” Christensen said. “That was kind of going through my head the whole time.”

It was his second throw in finals that made the mark. Stewartville’s Peyton Byrne won with a distance of 54-8. That was followed by Fergus Falls’ Alexander Jensen (54-7.75) and Rocori’s Grady Minnerath (54-1).

Knowing that I had three more throws helped me settle down a little bit,” said Christensen, who’ll throw again Saturday as the top seed in the discus.

“(Fourth place) wasn’t what I was hoping for, but I’m still pretty happy with it.”

Litchfield senior Lillia Chvatal goes aerial during an attempt in the long jump during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Lillia Chvatal claimed a medal for the Litchfield girls in the long jump. The Dragons senior placed sixth after a leap of 16-4.5. Rocori’s Ava Thoennes won with a distance of 17-6.25.

Junior Grace Schmidt placed 11th in the girls discus with a toss of 107-5.

Litchfield has girls in two more field events on Saturday. Senior Raina Kaping competes in the girls pole vault. Fellow senior Jaelyn Baseman competes in the girls shot put.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers starts her race in the 3,200-meter finals during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Eilers medals in 3,200

Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers got to work quickly on Friday. The first event was the girls 3,200 and she was the No. 2 seed.

“I prepared mostly last night,” Eilers said. “I’m glad it was in the morning because it wasn’t as hot and I could just get it over with.”

Eilers ended up placing fourth in the 3,200 after crossing the finish line in 11:02.00.

“I just started out trying to be relaxed and try to stay with the front group,” Eilers said. “It kind of separated after the first mile. I just tried to hold on and go at the end.”

Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz took first in 10:43.68, followed by Albany’s Olivia Goebel (10:58.20) and Marshall’s Allyson Sample (10:59.69).

“I think I did well but I’m not satisfied,” Eilers said. “I think I can do better because I ran faster at sections.”

Willmar junior Lyndi Koosman races around the track for her leg of the 4x400 relay during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

She’ll get a chance at redemption in the 4x400 finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using a lineup of Hannah Quinn, Mallory Beier, Lyndi Koosman and Erin Eilers, the Willmar 4x400 took third in prelims at 4:02.59. They were the top seed entering state at 4:00.96.

Byron (4:02.01) and Mankato East (4:02.18) got the top two seeds.

“We feel good being in the top two (of our flight),” said Koosman, a junior. “Hopefully we’ll bring it home tomorrow.”

Along with the 4x400, the Cardinal girls have the 4x800 to start off Saturday’s championship meet at 9 a.m. The boys will follow up with its 4x800 relay team.

Willmar junior Koda Helfinstine begins his jump in the pole vault during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Notes

New London-Spicer freshman Danica Pederson is going home with a medal. Competing in the girls high jump, Pederson finished in a three-way tie for eighth place after clearing 5-0. The Wildcats’ 4x100 relay of Ayla Caskey, Katelyn Delzer, Ellary Peterson and Emma Madison placed 12th in prelims at 50.31.

The Willmar boys have five athletes competing on Friday. Sully Anez placed 10th in the 3,200 at 9:48.77. Sam Raitz (400 dash, 51.41) and William Sportel (300 hurdles, 41.02) both placed 12th. Tyler Evans (11th, 12-0) and Koda Helfinstine (16th, 11-6) competed in the pole vault.

Class AA prelims

GIRLS TEAM SCORING (THROUGH FOUR EVENTS) -- (1) Rocori 19 … (2) Cloquet 14.5 … (3t) Detroit Lakes; Hutchinson; and Sauk Rapids 12 … (14t) Willmar 6 … (21t) Litchfield 4 … (27t) New London-Spicer 1

Winner and area finishes

100 HURDLES – (1) Naomi Moore, Simley, 14.88

300 HURDLES – (1) Haylie Strum, Stewartville, 44.51

100 DASH – (1) Ashley Fisher, Holy Angels, 12.20

200 DASH – (1) Emelia Skistad, Monticello, 25.07

400 DASH – (1) Carly Hartwig, Tri-City United, 57.89

800 RUN – (1) Kendra Krueger, Jordan, 2:13.05

3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 10:43.68 … (4) Lauren Eilers, Willmar, 11:02.00

4X100 RELAY – (1) Detroit Lakes 49.00 … (12) New London-Spicer (Ayla Caskey, Katelyn Delzer, Ellary Peterson, Emma Madison) 50.31

4X200 RELAY – (1) Monticello 1:41.38

4X400 RELAY – (1) Byron 4:02.01 … (3) Willmar (Hannah Quinn, Mallory Beier, Lyndi Koosman, Erin Eilers) 4:02.59

HIGH JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Grace Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, 5-5 … (8t) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-0

LONG JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Ava Thoennes, Rocori, 17-6.25 … (6) Lillia Chvatal, Litchfield, 16-4.5

DISCUS (FINALS) – (1) Brooke Mushatt, Sauk Rapids 129-3 … (11) Grace Schmidt, Litchfield, 107-5

BOYS TEAM SCORING (THROUGH FOUR EVENTS) -- (1) Stewartville 22 … (2) Fergus Falls 18 … (3) Rockford 17 … (13t) Litchfield 6

Winner and area finishes

110 HURDLES – (1) Corbin Herron, St. Peter, 14.69

300 HURDLES – (1) Payton Kasper, Mound-Westonka, 39.21 … (12) William Sportel, Willmar, 41.02

100 DASH – (1) Thomas Lamkin, Red Wing, 10.71

200 DASH – (1) Blake Aller, Litchfield, 21.85

400 DASH – (1) Jack Markstrom, Mound-Westonka, 48.92 … (12) Sam Raitz, Willmar, 51.41

800 RUN – (1) Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge, 1:54.12

3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine, 9:03.72 … (10) Sully Anez, Willmar, 9:48.77

4X100 RELAY – (1) Waseca 42.52

4X200 RELAY – (1) Waseca 1:28.13

4X400 RELAY – (1) Mound-Westonka 3:24.08 … (8) Litchfield (Lukas Kuehl, Garrison Jackman, Xander Chvatal, Blake Aller) 3:27.94

TRIPLE JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Abagotte Opiew, Worthington, 44-4.75

POLE VAULT (FINALS) – (1) Brian Schloeder, Rockford, 15-6 … (11t) Tyler Evans, Willmar, 12-0 … (16) Koda Helfinstine, Willmar, 11-6

SHOT PUT (FINALS) – (1) Peyton Byrne, Stewartville, 54-8 … (4) TJ Christensen, Litchfield, 53-0.5