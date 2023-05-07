Track and field: Litchfield Dragons fourth at Central Minnesota Mega Meet

SAUK RAPIDS — The Litchfield boys and girls track and field teams both finished in fourth place at the Central Minnesota Mega Meet Saturday at Sauk Rapids Middle School.

Monticello’s boys and girls both took home first place finishes at the mega meet.

The Dragons’ girls had two first-place finishers. Lillia Chvatal took first in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 5 inches and Jaelyn Baseman won the shot put at a distance of 36-10.5.

As for the Litchfield boys, TJ Christensen earned two first-place titles. He won the discus throw (152-4) and the shot put (56-9). Blake Aller also won the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.58 seconds.

The Litchfield boys and girls track and field teams compete at the Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glencoe.

Central Minnesota Mega Meet

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Monticello 140 … (2) North Branch 115 … (3) Foley 102 … (4) Litchfield 90 … (5) St. Cloud Cathedral 76 … (6) Sauk Rapids 62 … (7) St. Francis 43 … (8) Albany 37 … (9) Little Falls 27 … (10) St. Cloud Apollo 10

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 16.46

300 HURDLES – (1) Andreotti, NB, 48.96

100 DASH – (1) Sasha Steinbach, Mon, 12.79

200 DASH – (1) Emelia Skistad, Mon, 26.05

400 DASH – (1) Kaela Skistad, Mon, 58.42

800 RUN – (1) Sophia Haase, Mon, 2:33.14

1,600 RUN – (1) Addie Mondloch, SCC, 5:32.47

3,200 RUN – (1) Isabel Mahoney, Mon, 11:13.81

4X100 RELAY – (1) Monticello 52.26 … (2) Litchfield (Josy Turck, Raina Kaping, Eden Harless, Lillia Chvatal) 53.05

4X200 RELAY – (1) Monticello 1:47.73

4X400 RELAY – (1) Foley 4:14.96

4X800 RELAY – (1) St. Cloud Cathedral 10:14.11

HIGH JUMP – (1) Greta Peterson, SCC, 5-1 … (2) Greta Hansen, L, 4-11

LONG JUMP – (1) Chvatal, L, 16-5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Asaysha Olson, NB, 33-4

POLE VAULT – (1) Ava Novak, F, 10-2 … (2) Kaping, L, 9-10

DISCUS – (1) Brooke Mushatt, SR, 121-1 … (3) Grace Schmidt, L, 107-9

SHOT PUT – (1) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 36-10.5

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Monticello 123 … (2) St. Francis 107 … (3) Little Falls 89.5 … (4) Litchfield 77 … (5) St. Cloud Cathedral 72.5 … (6) Sauk Rapids 71 … (7) Foley 69 … (8) Albany 44 … (9) North Branch 25 … (10) St. Cloud Apollo 18

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Emanuel Kutzera, SCC, 16.27

300 HURDLES – (1) Kutzera, SCC, 42.31

100 DASH – (1) Brady Johnson, SF, 11.19 … (2) Blake Aller, L, 11.41

200 DASH – (1) Johnson, SF, 22.17 … (2) Aller, L, 22.32

400 DASH – (1) Aller, L, 50.58

800 RUN – (1) Ty Brouwer, Mon, 2:04.75

1,600 RUN – (1) Noah Mahoney, Mon, 4:29.59

3,200 RUN – (1) Mahoney, Mon, 9:40.41

4X100 RELAY – (1) Little Falls 44.69

4X200 RELAY – (1) Monticello 1:31.99

4X400 RELAY – (1) Monticello 3:33.64

4X800 RELAY – (1) Monticello 8:27.23

HIGH JUMP – (1) Spencer Ackerman, SR, 5-9

LONG JUMP – (1) Jacob Tilly, SR, 20-1.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Gabe Shanoff, LF, 41-0.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Ethan Novak, F, 12-6

DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, L, 152-4

SHOT PUT – (1) Christensen, L, 56-9 … (3) Jacob Dietel, L, 47-10