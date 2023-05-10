Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe

GLENCOE — The Litchfield’s boys and girls track and field teams came home with first-place finishes in the seven-team Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational on Tuesday.

The girls scored a 193 to easily out-pace No. 2 Tri-City United’s 154.

Raina Kaping was in on two first-place finishes for the Dragons. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.22 seconds and the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, 1 inch. Kaping’s pole vault distance is a Litchfield school record, beating out Shelbie Walsh’s 11-0 from 2012.

In the boys’ race, Litchfield edged Tri-City United 159.5-159. TJ Christensen won the shot put and discus for the Dragons. He tossed the shot 54-4 and recorded a 159-6 in the discus.

Litchfield’s boys’ relay teams also won the 4x200 and the 4x400 with the same four runners: Garrison Jackman, Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal and Blake Aller.

The 4x200 timed in at 1:33.81. The 4x400 recorded a time of 3:30.74.

GSL Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Litchfield 193 … (2) Tri-City United 154 … (3) Southwest Christian 104 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 68 … (5) Norwood Young America 61 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 56 … (7) Lester Prairie 39

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Maggie McCabe, WM, 17.71

300 HURDLES – (1) Mylea Monahan, GSL, 47.29 … (3) Shelby Dengerud, L, 54.19

100 DASH – (1) Raina Kaping, L, 13.22

200 DASH – (1) Mehlayna Straub, SWC, 26.09

400 DASH – (1) Addison Hoof, LP, 59.01

800 RUN – (1) Kaitlyn Wercinski, SWC, 2:31.85

1,600 RUN – (1) Yasmin Ruiz, TCU, 5:45.77 … (3) Kimberlyn Case, L, 6:03.15

3,200 RUN – (1) Elsa Helstrom, L, 12:55.80 … (2) Abby Thoma, L, 13:10.11

4X100 RELAY – (1) Southwest Christian 51.62 … (2) Litchfield (Lillia Chvatal, Josy Turck, Eden Harless, Kaping) 52.08

4X200 RELAY – (1) Southwest Christian 1:49.61

4X400 RELAY – (1) Tri-City United 4:21.76 … (2) Litchfield (Turck, Anna Sorgatz, Riley Joyer, Kala Ziegler) 4;36.59

4X800 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Case, Dengerud, Tynisa Lara, Abby Woefel) 11:02.49

HIGH JUMP – (1) Greta Hansen, L, 4-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Chvatal, L, 16-7

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Straub, SWC, 35-0.5 … (2) Hansen, L, 33-5.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, L, 11-1

DISCUS – (1) Grace Schmidt, L, 112-1 … (2) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 104-7 … (3) Chloe Kowalczyk, L, 90-0

SHOT PUT – (1) Baseman, L, 37-11 … (3) Schmidt, L, 30-10

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Litchfield 159.5 … (2) Tri-City United 159 … (3) Southwest Christian 98 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 92.5 … (5) Norwood-Young America 86 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 58 … (7) Lester Prairie 34

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Grant Kaisersatt, SWC, 18.32 … (3) Jacob Elwell, L, 20.36

300 HURDLES – (1) Kaisersatt, SWC, 46.39 … (2) Elwell, L, 47.26 … (3) Elijah Slinden, L, 47.85

100 DASH – (1) Josiah Schnabel, NYA, 12.13

200 DASH – (1) Noah Strickfaden, NYA, 23.39

400 DASH – (1) Dante Juberian, TCU, 51.10

800 RUN – (1) Goi Ruei, TCU, 2:12.69

1,600 RUN – (1) August Swenson, L, 4:56.61

3,200 RUN – (1) Juberian, TCU, 10:24.06 … (3) Swenson, L, 11:00.60

4X100 RELAY – (1) Norwood-Young America 45.91

4X200 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Garrison Jackman, Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal, Blake Aller) 1:33.81

4X400 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Kuehl, Jackman, Chvatal, Aller) 3:30.74

4X800 RELAY – (1) Tri-City United 8:49.59 … (3) Litchfield (Ayden Cziok, Deagan Weatherholt, Slinden, Ethan Knudsen) 9:38.87

HIGH JUMP – (1) Elijah Lofton, L, 5-10 … (3) Durant Lara, L, 5-6

LONG JUMP – (1) Zion Buck, SWC, 22-2 … (2) Nick Nelson, L, 19-11

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Lucas Holicky, TCU, 38-7

POLE VAULT – (1) Eli Viskocil, TCU, 10-0

DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, L, 159-6 … (2) Jacob Dietel, L, 132-7

SHOT PUT – (1) Christensen, L, 54-4 … (3) Dietel, L, 47-2