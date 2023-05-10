99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe

The Dragons' girls and boys sweep the 7-team invitational, getting a school-record pole vault from Raina Kaping

Tribune's track and field roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
May 09, 2023 at 10:23 PM

GLENCOE — The Litchfield’s boys and girls track and field teams came home with first-place finishes in the seven-team Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational on Tuesday.

The girls scored a 193 to easily out-pace No. 2 Tri-City United’s 154.

Raina Kaping was in on two first-place finishes for the Dragons. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.22 seconds and the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, 1 inch. Kaping’s pole vault distance is a Litchfield school record, beating out Shelbie Walsh’s 11-0 from 2012.

In the boys’ race, Litchfield edged Tri-City United 159.5-159. TJ Christensen won the shot put and discus for the Dragons. He tossed the shot 54-4 and recorded a 159-6 in the discus.

Litchfield’s boys’ relay teams also won the 4x200 and the 4x400 with the same four runners: Garrison Jackman, Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal and Blake Aller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4x200 timed in at 1:33.81. The 4x400 recorded a time of 3:30.74.

More track and field coverage:
Recent prep track and field coverage in west central Minnesota.
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score five times in the eighth inning to beat Renville County West 7-3
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys finish a strong 3rd at Brainerd
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar shoots a 303 to finish behind Sartell, host Warriors
May 09, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield Dragons throwers Christensen Dietel Baseman 051023.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Throwing trio keeping up a Litchfield legacy
Dragons senior Jaelyn Baseman, juniors TJ Christensen and Jacob Dietel among the state's best this season
May 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall in triangular to Fergus Falls, Sartell
Prep boys tennis report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Ryan Newberg earns Willmar's one point across its two matches
May 08, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.002.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Memorable day for the Willmar Cardinals, Joey Wisocki
Prep golf report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar wins its first Central Lakes Conference Meet since 2018, led by Joey Wisocki’s 68
May 08, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield freshman Kelsey Palmer sets up a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Prep
Softball roundup: Litchfield Dragons snap their skid
Prep softball report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield breaks a 4-game losing streak by beating New London-Spicer 13-3
May 08, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars sweep Kimball Cubs at home
Baseball report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE with shutout win in Game 1, 6-0; pull off 10-6 victory in Game 2
May 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons fourth at Central Minnesota Mega Meet
Litchfield girls finish with 90 points, boys with 77 at Sauk Rapids Saturday
May 07, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May, 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS has three doubles pairings and one singles player take first place at the West Central Conference Individual Tournament
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

GSL Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Litchfield 193 … (2) Tri-City United 154 … (3) Southwest Christian 104 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 68 … (5) Norwood Young America 61 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 56 … (7) Lester Prairie 39
Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Maggie McCabe, WM, 17.71
300 HURDLES – (1) Mylea Monahan, GSL, 47.29 … (3) Shelby Dengerud, L, 54.19
100 DASH – (1) Raina Kaping, L, 13.22
200 DASH – (1) Mehlayna Straub, SWC, 26.09
400 DASH – (1) Addison Hoof, LP, 59.01
800 RUN – (1) Kaitlyn Wercinski, SWC, 2:31.85
1,600 RUN – (1) Yasmin Ruiz, TCU, 5:45.77 … (3) Kimberlyn Case, L, 6:03.15
3,200 RUN – (1) Elsa Helstrom, L, 12:55.80 … (2) Abby Thoma, L, 13:10.11
4X100 RELAY – (1) Southwest Christian 51.62 … (2) Litchfield (Lillia Chvatal, Josy Turck, Eden Harless, Kaping) 52.08
4X200 RELAY – (1) Southwest Christian 1:49.61
4X400 RELAY – (1) Tri-City United 4:21.76 … (2) Litchfield (Turck, Anna Sorgatz, Riley Joyer, Kala Ziegler) 4;36.59
4X800 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Case, Dengerud, Tynisa Lara, Abby Woefel) 11:02.49
HIGH JUMP – (1) Greta Hansen, L, 4-10
LONG JUMP – (1) Chvatal, L, 16-7
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Straub, SWC, 35-0.5 … (2) Hansen, L, 33-5.5
POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, L, 11-1
DISCUS – (1) Grace Schmidt, L, 112-1 … (2) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 104-7 … (3) Chloe Kowalczyk, L, 90-0
SHOT PUT – (1) Baseman, L, 37-11 … (3) Schmidt, L, 30-10

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Litchfield 159.5 … (2) Tri-City United 159 … (3) Southwest Christian 98 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 92.5 … (5) Norwood-Young America 86 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 58 … (7) Lester Prairie 34
Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Grant Kaisersatt, SWC, 18.32 … (3) Jacob Elwell, L, 20.36
300 HURDLES – (1) Kaisersatt, SWC, 46.39 … (2) Elwell, L, 47.26 … (3) Elijah Slinden, L, 47.85
100 DASH – (1) Josiah Schnabel, NYA, 12.13
200 DASH – (1) Noah Strickfaden, NYA, 23.39
400 DASH – (1) Dante Juberian, TCU, 51.10
800 RUN – (1) Goi Ruei, TCU, 2:12.69
1,600 RUN – (1) August Swenson, L, 4:56.61
3,200 RUN – (1) Juberian, TCU, 10:24.06 … (3) Swenson, L, 11:00.60
4X100 RELAY – (1) Norwood-Young America 45.91
4X200 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Garrison Jackman, Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal, Blake Aller) 1:33.81
4X400 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Kuehl, Jackman, Chvatal, Aller) 3:30.74
4X800 RELAY – (1) Tri-City United 8:49.59 … (3) Litchfield (Ayden Cziok, Deagan Weatherholt, Slinden, Ethan Knudsen) 9:38.87
HIGH JUMP – (1) Elijah Lofton, L, 5-10 … (3) Durant Lara, L, 5-6
LONG JUMP – (1) Zion Buck, SWC, 22-2 … (2) Nick Nelson, L, 19-11
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Lucas Holicky, TCU, 38-7 
POLE VAULT – (1) Eli Viskocil, TCU, 10-0 
DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, L, 159-6 … (2) Jacob Dietel, L, 132-7
SHOT PUT – (1) Christensen, L, 54-4 … (3) Dietel, L, 47-2

What To Read Next
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers go 1-1 at Osakis triangular
May 09, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, right, tries to make a catch over a pair of St. Cloud Apollo defenders during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Raitz made the catch but was ruled out of bounds.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Raitz, Hodges among Cards honored at senior awards banquet
May 09, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals struggle in 7-3 loss to Princeton
May 08, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Prep
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors reach region tournament
May 07, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Wisocki places in top 10 for Willmar Cardinal boys
May 07, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown