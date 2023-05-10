Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe
The Dragons' girls and boys sweep the 7-team invitational, getting a school-record pole vault from Raina Kaping
GLENCOE — The Litchfield’s boys and girls track and field teams came home with first-place finishes in the seven-team Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational on Tuesday.
The girls scored a 193 to easily out-pace No. 2 Tri-City United’s 154.
Raina Kaping was in on two first-place finishes for the Dragons. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.22 seconds and the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, 1 inch. Kaping’s pole vault distance is a Litchfield school record, beating out Shelbie Walsh’s 11-0 from 2012.
In the boys’ race, Litchfield edged Tri-City United 159.5-159. TJ Christensen won the shot put and discus for the Dragons. He tossed the shot 54-4 and recorded a 159-6 in the discus.
Litchfield’s boys’ relay teams also won the 4x200 and the 4x400 with the same four runners: Garrison Jackman, Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal and Blake Aller.
The 4x200 timed in at 1:33.81. The 4x400 recorded a time of 3:30.74.
GSL Invitational
GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Litchfield 193 … (2) Tri-City United 154 … (3) Southwest Christian 104 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 68 … (5) Norwood Young America 61 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 56 … (7) Lester Prairie 39
Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Maggie McCabe, WM, 17.71
300 HURDLES – (1) Mylea Monahan, GSL, 47.29 … (3) Shelby Dengerud, L, 54.19
100 DASH – (1) Raina Kaping, L, 13.22
200 DASH – (1) Mehlayna Straub, SWC, 26.09
400 DASH – (1) Addison Hoof, LP, 59.01
800 RUN – (1) Kaitlyn Wercinski, SWC, 2:31.85
1,600 RUN – (1) Yasmin Ruiz, TCU, 5:45.77 … (3) Kimberlyn Case, L, 6:03.15
3,200 RUN – (1) Elsa Helstrom, L, 12:55.80 … (2) Abby Thoma, L, 13:10.11
4X100 RELAY – (1) Southwest Christian 51.62 … (2) Litchfield (Lillia Chvatal, Josy Turck, Eden Harless, Kaping) 52.08
4X200 RELAY – (1) Southwest Christian 1:49.61
4X400 RELAY – (1) Tri-City United 4:21.76 … (2) Litchfield (Turck, Anna Sorgatz, Riley Joyer, Kala Ziegler) 4;36.59
4X800 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Case, Dengerud, Tynisa Lara, Abby Woefel) 11:02.49
HIGH JUMP – (1) Greta Hansen, L, 4-10
LONG JUMP – (1) Chvatal, L, 16-7
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Straub, SWC, 35-0.5 … (2) Hansen, L, 33-5.5
POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, L, 11-1
DISCUS – (1) Grace Schmidt, L, 112-1 … (2) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 104-7 … (3) Chloe Kowalczyk, L, 90-0
SHOT PUT – (1) Baseman, L, 37-11 … (3) Schmidt, L, 30-10
BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Litchfield 159.5 … (2) Tri-City United 159 … (3) Southwest Christian 98 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 92.5 … (5) Norwood-Young America 86 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 58 … (7) Lester Prairie 34
Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Grant Kaisersatt, SWC, 18.32 … (3) Jacob Elwell, L, 20.36
300 HURDLES – (1) Kaisersatt, SWC, 46.39 … (2) Elwell, L, 47.26 … (3) Elijah Slinden, L, 47.85
100 DASH – (1) Josiah Schnabel, NYA, 12.13
200 DASH – (1) Noah Strickfaden, NYA, 23.39
400 DASH – (1) Dante Juberian, TCU, 51.10
800 RUN – (1) Goi Ruei, TCU, 2:12.69
1,600 RUN – (1) August Swenson, L, 4:56.61
3,200 RUN – (1) Juberian, TCU, 10:24.06 … (3) Swenson, L, 11:00.60
4X100 RELAY – (1) Norwood-Young America 45.91
4X200 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Garrison Jackman, Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal, Blake Aller) 1:33.81
4X400 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Kuehl, Jackman, Chvatal, Aller) 3:30.74
4X800 RELAY – (1) Tri-City United 8:49.59 … (3) Litchfield (Ayden Cziok, Deagan Weatherholt, Slinden, Ethan Knudsen) 9:38.87
HIGH JUMP – (1) Elijah Lofton, L, 5-10 … (3) Durant Lara, L, 5-6
LONG JUMP – (1) Zion Buck, SWC, 22-2 … (2) Nick Nelson, L, 19-11
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Lucas Holicky, TCU, 38-7
POLE VAULT – (1) Eli Viskocil, TCU, 10-0
DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, L, 159-6 … (2) Jacob Dietel, L, 132-7
SHOT PUT – (1) Christensen, L, 54-4 … (3) Dietel, L, 47-2
